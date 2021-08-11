openbase logo
Deprecated!
This package has been deprecated in favor of @sinonjs/referee

Readme

referee

Build Status codecov Contributor Covenant

referee is in your unit tests, deciding who passes and who fails.

It is a test-framework agnostic assertion and expectation library, designed to work with your choice of test runner. Some highlights:

  • Rich library of assertions
  • Supports custom assertions
  • Symmetric assert/refute (refute is referee's "assert.not*")
  • Evented: Emits success and failure events
  • Failing assertions throw exceptions by default, but can be configured to not
  • API to add custom assertions that provides quite a bit of plumbing for free
  • 100% test coverage (enforced with test-check-coverage in package.json)

referee works in browsers (including old and rowdy ones, like IE11) and Node (LTS versions). It will define itself as an AMD module if you want it to (i.e. if there's a define function available).

Documentation

https://sinonjs.github.io/referee/

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Licence

referee was released under BSD-3

