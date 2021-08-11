referee is in your unit tests, deciding who passes and who fails.
It is a test-framework agnostic assertion and expectation library, designed to work with your choice of test runner. Some highlights:
test-check-coverage in
package.json)
referee works in browsers (including old and rowdy ones, like IE11) and Node (LTS versions).
It will define itself as an AMD module if you want it to (i.e. if there's a
define function available).
https://sinonjs.github.io/referee/
Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]
Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]
referee was released under BSD-3