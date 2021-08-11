referee

referee is in your unit tests, deciding who passes and who fails.

It is a test-framework agnostic assertion and expectation library, designed to work with your choice of test runner. Some highlights:

Rich library of assertions

Supports custom assertions

Symmetric assert/refute (refute is referee 's "assert.not*")

's "assert.not*") Evented: Emits success and failure events

Failing assertions throw exceptions by default, but can be configured to not

API to add custom assertions that provides quite a bit of plumbing for free

100% test coverage (enforced with test-check-coverage in package.json )

referee works in browsers (including old and rowdy ones, like IE11) and Node (LTS versions). It will define itself as an AMD module if you want it to (i.e. if there's a define function available).

Documentation

https://sinonjs.github.io/referee/

Licence

referee was released under BSD-3