Quest for IDE refactoring support within JavaScript via jscodeshift codemods.

Refactoring a large JavaScript codebase is no fun. Moving files around, renaming files or renaming exported functions simply breaks all dependents import/require paths, and is a huge pain to correct. Simple search and replace is NOT a good solution.

Codemods to the rescue 🚀 With the power of an AST we can determine which files in our project have previously depended on either the rename/moved file or renamed export, and automatically update the dependent code.

Three transforms are provided as low-level AST transforms for achieve either a file rename/move or a file export rename.

The API of this library is designed to be integrated with an IDE that leverages these transforms to update user code transparently.

Install

Install codemods via npm:

> yarn add refactoring-codemods

Transforms

Fix all dependent import/require paths when a file has been renamed/moved.

Call this transform on your source/test files and all dependents import/require paths will be updated to match the new file name/location.

Note: prevFilePath and nextFilePath are absolute

> jscodeshift \ -t import-declaration-transform \ fileA fileB \ --prevFilePath=/Users/jurassix/example/bar.js \ --nextFilePath=/Users/jurassix/example/new/path/to/bar.js

Example:

import foo from './bar' ;

becomes

import foo from './new/path/to/bar' ;

Fix all relative import/require paths when a file has been renamed/moved.

Call this transform on the single file that is being moved to a new location and all relative import/require paths will be updated to match the new file name/location.

Note: prevFilePath and nextFilePath are absolute

> jscodeshift \ -t import-relative-transform \ bar.js \ --prevFilePath=/Users/jurassix/example/old/path/to/bar.js \ --nextFilePath=/Users/jurassix/example/new/path/to/bar.js

Example:

import foo from '../../foo' ;

becomes

import foo from '../../../../old/path/foo' ;

Fix all dependent import/require variables when a file export been renamed.

Call this transform on your source/test files and all dependents import/require variables will be updated to match the new file export name.

Note: declarationFilePath is absolute

> jscodeshift \ -t import -specifier-transform \ fileA fileB \ --prevSpecifier=foo \ --nextSpecifier=fooPrime \ --declarationFilePath= /Users/ jurassix/example/bar.js

Example:

import foo from './bar' ; foo();

becomes

import fooPrime from './bar' ; fooPrime();

Contribute

Build

> yarn build

Run tests