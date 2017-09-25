Create ABI-compliant "struct" instances on top of Buffers

This module offers a "struct" implementation on top of Node.js Buffers using the ref "type" interface.

Installation

Install with npm :

$ npm install ref-struct

Examples

Say you wanted to emulate the timeval struct from the stdlib:

struct timeval { time_t tv_sec; suseconds_t tv_usec; };

var ref = require ( 'ref' ) var StructType = require ( 'ref-struct' ) var time_t = ref.types.long var suseconds_t = ref.types.long var timeval = StructType({ tv_sec : time_t, tv_usec : suseconds_t }) var tv = new timeval

With node-ffi

This gets very powerful when combined with node-ffi to invoke C functions:

var ffi = require ( 'ffi' ) var tv = new timeval gettimeofday(tv.ref(), null )

Progressive API

You can build up a Struct "type" incrementally (useful when interacting with a parser) using the defineProperty() function. But as soon as you create an instance of the struct type, then the struct type is finalized, and no more properties may be added to it.

var ref = require ( 'ref' ) var StructType = require ( 'ref-struct' ) var MyStruct = StructType() MyStruct.defineProperty( 'width' , ref.types.int) MyStruct.defineProperty( 'height' , ref.types.int) var i = new MyStruct({ width : 5 , height : 10 }) MyStruct.defineProperty( 'weight' , ref.types.int)

