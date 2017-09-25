This module offers an "array" implementation on top of Node.js Buffers using the ref "type" interface.
Install with
npm:
$ npm install ref-array
var ref = require('ref')
var ArrayType = require('ref-array')
// typedef
var int = ref.types.int
// define the "int[]" type
var IntArray = ArrayType(int)
// now we can create array instances; the constructor takes the same arguments
// the native JS Array class
var a = new IntArray(5) // by length
a.length // 5
a[0] = 0
a[1] = 1
a[2] = -1
a[3] = 2
a[4] = -2
var b = new IntArray([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]) // with an existing Array
b.length // 5
b[0] // 1
b[1] // 2
b[2] // 3
b[3] // 4
b[4] // 5
NULL-terminated Array
// sometimes you get a variable length array that is terminated by a NULL byte.
var buf = new Buffer(int.size * 3)
int.set(buf, int.size * 0, 5)
int.set(buf, int.size * 1, 8)
int.set(buf, int.size * 2, 0) // <- terminate with 0s
// you can create an array instance with the length automatically determined
var array = IntArray.untilZeros(buf)
console.log(array.length)
// 2
console.log(array)
// [ 5, 8 ]
node-ffi
var ffi = require('ffi')
// the "int[]" type may be used as a "type" in FFI'd functions or callbacks
var func = ffi.ForeignFunction(funcPointer, int, [ IntArray, int ])
var arg = new IntArray(3)
arg[0] = 1234
arg[1] = -9999
arg[2] = 1
var rtn = func(arg, arg.length)
