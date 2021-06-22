Provides a few tools for working with Redux-based codebases.
Currently includes:
createReducer - declutter reducers for readability and testing
createTypes - DRY define your types object from a string
createActions - builds your Action Types and Action Creators at the same time
resettableReducer - allows your reducers to be reset
We're all familiar with the large switch statement and noise in our reducers, and because we all know this clutter, we can use
createReducer to assume and clear it up! There are a few patterns I've learned (and was taught), but let's break down the parts of a reducer first:
Every reducer I've written has a known and expected state. And it's always an object.
const INITIAL_STATE = { name: null, age: null }
If you're using seamless-immutable, this just get's wrapped. This is optional.
const INITIAL_STATE = Immutable({ name: null, age: null })
A reducer is a function. It has 2 inbound parameters and returns the new state.
export const sayHello = (state = INITIAL_STATE, action) => {
const { age, name } = action
return { ...state, age, name }
}
Notice the
export? That's only needed if you would like to write some tests for your reducer.
In Redux, all reducers fire in response to any action. It's up to the reducer to determine if it should run in response. This is usually driven by a
switch on
action.type.
This works great until you start adding a bunch of code, so, I like to break out "routing" from "running" by registering reducers.
We can use a simple object registry to map action types to our reducer functions.
import Types from './actionTypes'
export const HANDLERS = {
[Types.SAY_HELLO]: sayHello,
[Types.SAY_GOODBYE]: sayGoodbye
}
The
export is only needed for testing. It's optional.
Sometimes you want to add a default handler to your reducers (such as delegating actions to sub reducers). To achieve that you can use
DEFAULT action type in your configuration.
import Types from './actionTypes'
import { Types as ReduxSauceTypes } from 'reduxsauce'
export const HANDLERS = {
[Types.SAY_GOODBYE]: sayGoodbye,
[ReduxSauceTypes.DEFAULT]: defaultHandler,
}
With code above
defaultHandler will be invoked in case the action didn't match any type in the configuration.
I like to keep this in the root reducer. Since reducers can't access other reducers (lies -- it can, but it's complicated), my preference is to not have the reducer file have an opinion.
I like to move that decision upstream. Up to the root reducer where you use Redux's
combineReducers().
So, that brings us back to reduxsauce. Here's how we handle exporting the reducer from our file:
export default createReducer(INITIAL_STATE, HANDLERS)
That's it.
Here's a quick full example in action.
// sampleReducer.js
import { createReducer } from 'reduxsauce'
import Types from './actionTypes'
// the initial state of this reducer
export const INITIAL_STATE = { error: false, goodies: null }
// the eagle has landed
export const success = (state = INITIAL_STATE, action) => {
return { ...state, error: false, goodies: action.goodies }
}
// uh oh
export const failure = (state = INITIAL_STATE, action) => {
return { ...state, error: true, goodies: null }
}
// map our action types to our reducer functions
export const HANDLERS = {
[Types.GOODS_SUCCESS]: success,
[Types.GOODS_FAILURE]: failure
}
export default createReducer(INITIAL_STATE, HANDLERS)
This becomes much more readable, testable, and manageable when your reducers start to grow in complexity or volume.
Use
createTypes() to create the object representing your action types. It's whitespace friendly.
// Types.js
import { createTypes } from 'reduxsauce'
export default createTypes(`
LOGIN_REQUEST
LOGIN_SUCCESS
LOGIN_FAILURE
CHANGE_PASSWORD_REQUEST
CHANGE_PASSWORD_SUCCESS
CHANGE_PASSWORD_FAILURE
LOGOUT
`, { prefix: 'foo' })
The second parameter is optional.
// Types.js - the 2nd parameter is optional
import { createTypes } from 'reduxsauce'
export default createTypes(`
LOGIN_REQUEST
LOGIN_SUCCESS
LOGIN_FAILURE
CHANGE_PASSWORD_REQUEST
CHANGE_PASSWORD_SUCCESS
CHANGE_PASSWORD_FAILURE
LOGOUT
`)
prefix: prepend the string to all created types. This is handy if you're looking to namespace your actions.
Use
createActions() to build yourself an object which contains
Types and
Creators.
import { createActions } from 'reduxsauce'
const { Types, Creators } = createActions({
loginRequest: ['username', 'password'],
loginSuccess: ['username'],
loginFailure: ['error'],
requestWithDefaultValues: { username: 'guest', password: null },
logout: null,
custom: (a, b) => ({ type: 'CUSTOM', total: a + b })
}, { prefix: 'foo' })
The second parameter is optional.
// 2nd parameter is optional
import { createActions } from 'reduxsauce'
const { Types, Creators } = createActions({
loginRequest: ['username', 'password'],
loginSuccess: ['username'],
loginFailure: ['error'],
requestWithDefaultValues: { username: 'guest', password: null },
logout: null,
custom: (a, b) => ({ type: 'CUSTOM', total: a + b })
})
The keys of the object will become keys of the
Creators. They will also become the keys of the
Types after being converted to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
The values will control the flavour of the action creator. When null is passed, an action creator will be made that only has the type. For example:
Creators.logout() // { type: 'LOGOUT' }
By passing an array of items, these become the parameters of the creator and are attached to the action.
Creators.loginRequest('steve', 'secret') // { type: 'LOGIN_REQUEST', username: 'steve', password: 'secret' }
By passing an object of
{ key: defaultValue }, default values are applied.
In this case, invoke the action by putting all parameters into an object as the first argument.
Creators.requestWithDefaultValues({
password: '123456',
undefinedKeyWontBeUsed: true
})
// { type: 'REQUEST_WITH_DEFAULT_VALUES', username: 'guest', password: '123456' }
prefix: prepend the string to all created types. This is handy if you're looking to namespace your actions.
Provides a "higher-order reducer" to help reset your state. Instead of adding an additional reset command to your individual reducers, you can wrap them with this.
Check it out.
import { resettableReducer } from 'reduxsauce'
import { combineReducers } from 'redux'
// some reducers you have already created
import firstReducer from './firstReducer'
import secondReducer from './secondReducer'
import thirdReducer from './thirdReducer'
// listen for the action type of 'RESET', you can change this.
const resettable = resettableReducer('RESET')
// reducers 1 & 3 will be resettable, but 2 won't.
export default combineReducers({
first: resettable(firstReducer),
second: secondReducer,
third: resettable(thirdReducer)
})
Note:
Latest means the latest release. This is also the latest version in npmjs.com.
FIX Update dependencies @jkeam
DOCS Update readme @jkeam
FIX Update minor dependencies @jkeam
FIX Handle numbers in action/type names @ahwatts
FIX Allow creating an action without any overrides @jkeam
FIX Typescript definitions to fix createReducers @jkeam
FIX Typescript allow objects while creating actions @jkeam
FIX Upgrade dependencies @jkeam
FIX Add more tests @jkeam
DOCS Add badges @jkeam
NEW Generalize typedef @jkeam
NEW drops redux dependency sinc we weren't using it @pewniak747
NEW Adds ability to have a default or fallback reducer for nesting reducers or catch-alls. @vaukalak
NEW Adds default values to
createActions if passed an object instead of an array or function. @zhang-z
DOCS Fixes typos. @quajo
NEW Makes unbundled code available for all you tree-shakers out there. @skellock & @messense
FIX Corrects issue with prefixed action names. @skellock
FIX Upgrades dependencies. @messense
NEW adds
resettableReducer for easier reducer uh... resetting. @skellock
FIX creators now get the
prefix as well. @jbblanchet
NEW createActions and createTypes now take optional
options object with
prefix key. @jbblanchet & @skellock
NEW adds createActions for building your types & action creators. @gantman & @skellock
NEW adds createTypes for clean type object creation. @skellock
DEL removes the useless createAction function. @skellock
FIX removes the babel node from package.json as it was breaking stuff upstream. @skellock
NEW initial release. @skellock