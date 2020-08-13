A lightweight state container based on Redux

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm i redux-zero

This assumes that you’re using npm with a module bundler like webpack

How

ES2015+:

import createStore from "redux-zero" ; import { Provider, connect } from "redux-zero/react" ;

TypeScript:

import * as createStore from "redux-zero" ; import { Provider, connect } from "redux-zero/react" ;

CommonJS:

const createStore = require ( "redux-zero" ); const { Provider, connect } = require ( "redux-zero/react" );

UMD:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/redux-zero/dist/redux-zero.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/redux-zero/react/index.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/redux-zero/preact/index.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/redux-zero/vue/index.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/redux-zero/svelte/index.min.js" > </ script >

Example

Let's make an increment/decrement simple application with React:

First, create your store. This is where your application state will live:

import createStore from "redux-zero" ; const initialState = { count : 1 }; const store = createStore(initialState); export default store;

Then, create your actions. This is where you change the state from your store:

const actions = store => ({ increment : state => ({ count : state.count + 1 }), decrement : state => ({ count : state.count - 1 }) }); export default actions;

By the way, because the actions are bound to the store, they are just pure functions :)

Now create your component. With Redux Zero your component can focus 100% on the UI and just call the actions that will automatically update the state:

import React from "react" ; import { connect } from "redux-zero/react" ; import actions from "./actions" ; const mapToProps = ( { count } ) => ({ count }); export default connect( mapToProps, actions )( ( { count, increment, decrement } ) => ( < div > < h1 > {count} </ h1 > < div > < button onClick = {decrement} > decrement </ button > < button onClick = {increment} > increment </ button > </ div > </ div > ));

Last but not least, plug the whole thing in your index file:

import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import { Provider } from "redux-zero/react" ; import store from "./store" ; import Counter from "./Counter" ; const App = () => ( < Provider store = {store} > < Counter /> </ Provider > ); render( < App /> , document.getElementById("root"));

Here's the full version: https://codesandbox.io/s/n5orzr5mxj

By the way, you can also reset the state of the store anytime by simply doing this:

import store from "./store" ; store.reset();

More examples

Actions

There are three gotchas with Redux Zero's actions:

Passing arguments

Combining actions

Binding actions outside your application scope

Passing arguments

Here's how you can pass arguments to actions:

const Component = ( { count, incrementOf } ) => ( < h1 onClick = {() => incrementOf(10)}>{count} </ h1 > ); const mapToProps = ( { count } ) => ({ count }); const actions = store => ({ incrementOf : ( state, value ) => ({ count : state.count + value }) }); const ConnectedComponent = connect( mapToProps, actions )(Component); const App = () => ( < Provider store = {store} > < ConnectedComponent /> </ Provider > );

Access props in actions

The initial component props are passed to the actions creator.

const Component = ( { count, increment } ) => ( < h1 onClick = {() => increment()}>{count} </ h1 > ); const mapToProps = ( { count } ) => ({ count }); const actions = ( store, ownProps ) => ({ increment : state => ({ count : state.count + ownProps.value }) }); const ConnectedComponent = connect( mapToProps, actions )(Component); const App = () => ( < Provider store = {store} > < ConnectedComponent value = {10} /> </ Provider > );

Combining actions

There's an utility function to combine actions on Redux Zero:

import { connect } from "redux-zero/react" ; import { combineActions } from "redux-zero/utils" ; import Component from "./Component" ; import firstActions from "../../actions/firstActions" ; import secondActions from "../../actions/secondActions" ; export default connect( ( { params, moreParams } ) => ({ params, moreParams }), combineActions(firstActions, secondActions) )(Component);

Binding actions outside your application scope

If you need to bind the actions to an external listener outside the application scope, here's a simple way to do it:

On this example we listen to push notifications that sends data to our React Native app.

import firebase from "react-native-firebase" ; import { bindActions } from "redux-zero/utils" ; import store from "../store" ; import actions from "../actions" ; const messaging = firebase.messaging(); const boundActions = bindActions(actions, store); messaging.onMessage( payload => { boundActions.saveMessage(payload); });

Async

Async actions in Redux Zero are almost as simple as sync ones. Here's an example:

const mapActions = ( { setState } ) => ({ getTodos() { setState({ loading : true }); return client .get( "/todos" ) .then( payload => ({ payload, loading : false })) .catch( error => ({ error, loading : false })); } });

They're still pure functions. You'll need to invoke setState if you have a loading status. But at the end, it's the same, just return whatever the updated state that you want.

And here's how easy it is to test this:

describe( "todo actions" , () => { let actions, store, listener, unsubscribe; beforeEach( () => { store = createStore(); actions = getActions(store); listener = jest.fn(); unsubscribe = store.subscribe(listener); }); it( "should fetch todos" , () => { nock( "http://someapi.com/" ) .get( "/todos" ) .reply( 200 , { id : 1 , title : "test stuff" }); return actions.getTodos().then( () => { const [LOADING_STATE, SUCCESS_STATE] = listener.mock.calls.map( ( [call] ) => call ); expect(LOADING_STATE.loading).toBe( true ); expect(SUCCESS_STATE.payload).toEqual({ id : 1 , title : "test stuff" }); expect(SUCCESS_STATE.loading).toBe( false ); }); }); });

Middleware

The method signature for the middleware was inspired by redux. The main difference is that action is just a function:

import createStore from "redux-zero" ; import { applyMiddleware } from "redux-zero/middleware" ; const logger = store => ( next, args ) => action => { console .log( "current state" , store.getState()); console .log( "action" , action.name, ...args); return next(action); }; const initialState = { count : 1 }; const middlewares = applyMiddleware(logger, anotherMiddleware); const store = createStore(initialState, middlewares); export default store;

You can setup DevTools middleware in store.js to connect with Redux DevTools and inspect states in the store.

import createStore from "redux-zero" ; import { applyMiddleware } from "redux-zero/middleware" ; import { connect } from "redux-zero/devtools" ; const initialState = { count : 1 }; const middlewares = connect ? applyMiddleware(connect(initialState)) : []; const store = createStore(initialState, middlewares); export default store;

Also, these are unofficial tools, maintained by the community:

TypeScript

You can use the BoundActions type to write your React component props in a type safe way. Example:

import { BoundActions } from "redux-zero/types/Actions" ; interface State { loading: boolean ; } const actions = ( store, ownProps ) => ({ setLoading: ( state, loading: boolean ) => ({ loading }) }); interface ComponentProps { value: string ; } interface StoreProps { loading: boolean ; } type Props = ComponentProps & StoreProps & BoundActions<State, typeof actions> const Component = ( props: Props ) => ( <h1 onClick={ () => props.setLoading(!props.loading)}>{props.value}< /h1> ); const mapToProps = (state: State): StoreProps => ({ loading: state.loading }); const ConnectedComponent = connect<State, ComponentProps>( mapToProps, actions )(Component); const App = () => ( <Provider store={store}> <ConnectedComponent value={10} / > < /Provider> );

By doing this, TypeScript will know the available actions and their types available on the component's props. For example, you will get a compiler error if you call props.setLoding (that action doesn't exist), or if you call it with incorrect argument types, like props.setLoading(123) .

Inspiration

Redux Zero was based on this gist by @developit

Roadmap

Make sure all bindings are working for latest versions of React, Vue, Preact and Svelte

Add time travel

Help is needed for both of these

Docs