Watch/observe Redux store state changes.

Redux provides you with a subscribe() method so that you can be notified when the state changes. However, it does not let you know what changed. redux-watch will let you know what changed.

Install

npm i --save redux-watch

Usage

watch(getState [, objectPath [, comparison]]) -> function

getState : A function that is used to return the state. Also useful in conjunction with selectors.

: A that is used to return the state. Also useful in conjunction with selectors. objectPath : An optional string or Array that represents the path in an object. Uses object-path (mariocasciaro/object-path) for value extraction.

: An or that represents the path in an object. Uses object-path (mariocasciaro/object-path) for value extraction. comparison : An optional function to pass for comparison of the fields. Defaults to strict equal comparison ( === ).

Example

basic example

import watch from 'redux-watch' console .log(store.getState().admin.name) let w = watch(store.getState, 'admin.name' ) store.subscribe(w( ( newVal, oldVal, objectPath ) => { console .log( '%s changed from %s to %s' , objectPath, oldVal, newVal) })) store.dispatch({ type : 'ADMIN_UPDATE' , payload : { name : 'JOE' }})

When using with selectors, you often times won't need to pass the object path. Most times the selectors will handle this for you.

import watch from 'redux-watch' let w = watch( () => mySelector(store.getState())) store.subscribe(w( ( newVal, oldVal ) => { console .log(newVal) console .log(oldVal) }))

Note on Comparisons.

By default, redux-watch uses === (strict equal) operator to check for changes. This may not be want you want. Sometimes you may want to do a deep inspection. You should use either deep-equal (substack/node-deep-equal) or is-equal (ljharb/is-equal). is-equal is better since it supports ES6 types like Maps/Sets.

deep equal example

import isEqual from 'is-equal' import watch from 'redux-watch' let w = watch(store.getState, 'admin' , isEqual) store.subscribe(w( ( newVal, oldVal, objectPath ) => { }))

License

MIT

Copyright (c) JP Richardson