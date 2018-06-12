Redux Wait for Action

Redux middleware to make store.dispatch() return a promise which will be fulfilled when another specified action is dispatched, which is useful for universal(isomorphic) React Web Apps with redux and server-side rendering.

npm install --save redux-wait-for-action

Quick Start

Minimal starter kit for universal apps with redux and redux-saga

Basic Usage

To fire todos/get action and subscribe for todos/get/success action:

import { WAIT_FOR_ACTION, ERROR_ACTION } from 'redux-wait-for-action' ; store.dispatch({ type : 'todos/get' , [ WAIT_FOR_ACTION ]: 'todos/get/success' , [ ERROR_ACTION ]: 'todos/get/failed' , }).then( payload => console .log( 'Todos got!' ) ) .catch( error => console .error( 'Failed!' + error.message) );

Alternatively, use conditional functions as WAIT_FOR_ACTION , which is useful when firing multiple actions with same action.type in parallel:

store.dispatch({ type : 'profile/get' , [ WAIT_FOR_ACTION ]: action => action.type === 'profile/get/success' && action.id === 1 , [ ERROR_ACTION ]: action => action.type === 'profile/get/failed' && action.id === 1 , }).then( payload => console .log( 'ID #1 Profile got!' ) ) .catch( error => console .error( 'Failed!' + error.message) );

For Isomorphic Apps

For each React container, we define a static function fetchData() where we return a store.dispatch() call followed by automatic execution of side effects. We should call this store.dispatch() with an action that also contains information about which action we are waiting for.

Usage with react-router and redux-saga

configureStore() function where a Redux store is created on both client and server side:

import createReduxWaitForMiddleware from 'redux-wait-for-action' ; function configureStore ( initialState ) { const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware(); let enhancer = compose( applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware), applyMiddleware(createReduxWaitForMiddleware()), ); const store = createStore(rootReducer, initialState, enhancer); }

Assume we have saga effects like this:

function * getTodosSaga ( ) { const payload = yield call(APIService.getTodos); yield put({ type : 'todos/get/success' , payload }); } function * rootSaga ( ) { yield takeLatest( 'todos/get' , getTodosSaga); }

Define a fetchData() for each of our containers:

import { WAIT_FOR_ACTION } from 'redux-wait-for-action' ; class TodosContainer extends Component { static fetchData(dispatch) { return dispatch({ type : 'todos/get' , [ WAIT_FOR_ACTION ]: 'todos/get/success' , }); } componentDidMount() { TodosContainer.fetchData( this .props.dispatch); } }

Here in our action we specify WAIT_FOR_ACTION as 'profile/get/success' , which tells our promise to wait for another action 'profile/get/success' . WAIT_FOR_ACTION is a ES6 Symbol instance rather than a string, so feel free using it and it won't contaminate your action.

Next for server side rendering, we reuse those fetchData() s to get the data we need:

app.use( '*' , handleRequest); function handleRequest ( req, res, next ) { match({history, routes, location : req.url}, (error, redirectLocation, renderProps) => { const getReduxPromise = () => { const component = renderProps.components[renderProps.components.length - 1 ].WrappedComponent; const promise = component.fetchData ? component.fetchData(store.dispatch) : Promise .resolve(); return promise; }; getReduxPromise().then( () => { const initStateString = JSON .stringify(store.getState()); const html = ReactDOMServer.renderToString( < Provider store = {store} > { < RouterContext { ...renderProps }/> } </ Provider > ); res.status(200).send(renderFullPage(html, initStateString)); }); }); }

Advanced Usage

Error Handling

Use try-catch clause in saga effects. The todos/get/failed action object should contain a top-level key error or err whose value is an error descriptor(An Error() instance or a string).

function * getTodosSaga ( ) { yield take( 'todos/get' ); try { const payload = yield call(APIService.getTodos); yield put({ type : 'todos/get/success' , payload }); } catch (error) { yield put({ type : 'todos/get/failed' , error }); } }

Make sure both WAIT_FOR_ACTION and ERROR_ACTION symbols are specified in your todos/get action:

import { WAIT_FOR_ACTION, ERROR_ACTION } from 'redux-wait-for-action' ; class TodosContainer extends Component { static fetchData(dispatch) { return dispatch({ type : 'todos/get' , [ WAIT_FOR_ACTION ]: 'todos/get/success' , [ ERROR_ACTION ]: 'todos/get/failed' , }); } }

Server side rendering logic:

getReduxPromise().then( () => { res.status( 200 ).send(renderFullPage(html, initStateString)); }).catch( ( error ) => { res.status( 500 ).send(error.message); });

Overriding the Default Promise Arguments

By default the payload or data field on the WAIT_FOR_ACTION action is provided to the promise when it is resolved, or rejected with the error or err field.

There are two additional symbols, CALLBACK_ARGUMENT and CALLBACK_ERROR_ARGUMENT , which can be used to override this behavior. If functions are stored on the action using these symbols, they will be invoked and passed the entire action. The result returned from either function is used to resolve or reject the promise based on which symbol was used.