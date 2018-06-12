Redux middleware to make
store.dispatch() return a promise which will be fulfilled when another specified action is dispatched, which is useful for universal(isomorphic) React Web Apps with redux and server-side rendering.
npm install --save redux-wait-for-action
Minimal starter kit for universal apps with redux and redux-saga
To fire
todos/get action and subscribe for
todos/get/success action:
import { WAIT_FOR_ACTION, ERROR_ACTION } from 'redux-wait-for-action';
store.dispatch({
type: 'todos/get',
[ WAIT_FOR_ACTION ]: 'todos/get/success', // Specify which action we are waiting for
[ ERROR_ACTION ]: 'todos/get/failed', // Optional
}).then( payload => console.log('Todos got!') )
.catch( error => console.error('Failed!' + error.message) );
Alternatively, use conditional functions as
WAIT_FOR_ACTION, which is useful when firing multiple actions with same
action.type in parallel:
store.dispatch({
type: 'profile/get',
[ WAIT_FOR_ACTION ]: action => action.type === 'profile/get/success' && action.id === 1,
// Only subscribe for profile/get/success action whose profile id equals 1
[ ERROR_ACTION ]: action => action.type === 'profile/get/failed' && action.id === 1,
}).then( payload => console.log('ID #1 Profile got!') )
.catch( error => console.error('Failed!' + error.message) );
fetchData() where we return a
store.dispatch() call followed by automatic execution of side effects. We should call this
store.dispatch() with an action that also contains information about which action we are waiting for.
fetchData()s to populate page data on both client and server side.
fetchData().then(() => { /* rendering logic here! */ }), where side effects are completed and an action with finishing flag is dispatched.
store.dispatch() already returns a promise and you probably don't need this middleware. However, side effects like redux-saga running separately from primitive Redux flow don't explicitly notify us when a specific async fetch is finished, in which case redux-wait-for-action does the trick and makes those async tasks subscribable.
runSaga().done support which returns a promise to tell when a specific saga task is completed, it's quite tricky where saga tasks aren't started by a
dispatch() call and it does't work when using sagas containing infinite loops.
configureStore() function where a Redux store is created on both client and server side:
import createReduxWaitForMiddleware from 'redux-wait-for-action';
function configureStore(initialState) {
const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware();
let enhancer = compose(
applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware),
applyMiddleware(createReduxWaitForMiddleware()),
);
const store = createStore(rootReducer, initialState, enhancer);
// ...
}
Assume we have saga effects like this:
function* getTodosSaga() {
const payload = yield call(APIService.getTodos);
yield put({
type: 'todos/get/success',
payload
});
}
function* rootSaga() {
yield takeLatest('todos/get', getTodosSaga);
}
Define a
fetchData() for each of our containers:
import { WAIT_FOR_ACTION } from 'redux-wait-for-action';
class TodosContainer extends Component {
static fetchData(dispatch) {
return dispatch({
type: 'todos/get',
[ WAIT_FOR_ACTION ]: 'todos/get/success',
});
}
componentDidMount() {
// Populate page data on client side
TodosContainer.fetchData(this.props.dispatch);
}
// ...
}
Here in our action we specify
WAIT_FOR_ACTION as
'profile/get/success', which tells our promise to wait for another action
'profile/get/success'.
WAIT_FOR_ACTION is a ES6
Symbol instance rather than a string, so feel free using it and it won't contaminate your action.
Next for server side rendering, we reuse those
fetchData()s to get the data we need:
//handler for Express.js
app.use('*', handleRequest);
function handleRequest(req, res, next) {
//...
match({history, routes, location: req.url}, (error, redirectLocation, renderProps) => {
//...handlers for redirection, error and null renderProps...
const getReduxPromise = () => {
const component = renderProps.components[renderProps.components.length - 1].WrappedComponent;
const promise = component.fetchData ?
component.fetchData(store.dispatch) :
Promise.resolve();
return promise;
};
getReduxPromise().then(() => {
const initStateString = JSON.stringify(store.getState());
const html = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(
<Provider store={store}>
{ <RouterContext {...renderProps}/> }
</Provider>
);
res.status(200).send(renderFullPage(html, initStateString));
});
});
}
Use
try-catch clause in saga effects. The
todos/get/failed action object should contain a top-level key
error or
err whose value is an error descriptor(An
Error() instance or a string).
function* getTodosSaga() {
yield take('todos/get');
try {
const payload = yield call(APIService.getTodos);
yield put({
type: 'todos/get/success',
payload
});
} catch (error) {
yield put({
type: 'todos/get/failed',
error
});
}
}
Make sure both
WAIT_FOR_ACTION and
ERROR_ACTION symbols are specified in your
todos/get action:
import { WAIT_FOR_ACTION, ERROR_ACTION } from 'redux-wait-for-action';
class TodosContainer extends Component {
static fetchData(dispatch) {
return dispatch({
type: 'todos/get',
[ WAIT_FOR_ACTION ]: 'todos/get/success',
[ ERROR_ACTION ]: 'todos/get/failed',
});
}
// ...
}
Server side rendering logic:
getReduxPromise().then(() => {
// ...
res.status(200).send(renderFullPage(html, initStateString));
}).catch((error) => { //action.error is passed to here
res.status(500).send(error.message);
});
By default the
payload or
data field on the
WAIT_FOR_ACTION action is provided to the promise when it is resolved, or rejected with the
error or
err field.
There are two additional symbols,
CALLBACK_ARGUMENT and
CALLBACK_ERROR_ARGUMENT, which can be used to override this behavior. If functions are stored on the action using these symbols, they will be invoked and passed the entire action. The result returned from either function is used to resolve or reject the promise based on which symbol was used.
import { WAIT_FOR_ACTION, ERROR_ACTION, CALLBACK_ARGUMENT, CALLBACK_ERROR_ARGUMENT} from 'redux-wait-for-action';
store.dispatch({
type: 'todos/get',
[ WAIT_FOR_ACTION ]: 'todos/get/success',
[ ERROR_ACTION ]: 'todos/get/failed',
[ CALLBACK_ARGUMENT ]: action => action.customData,
[ CALLBACK_ERROR_ARGUMENT ]: action => action.customError,
}).then( customData => console.log('Custom Data: ', customData) )
.catch( customError => console.error('Custom Error: ', customError) );