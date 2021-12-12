Redux bindings for VueJS inspired by Vuex.

First things first

Why don't you use vuex instead?

Redux and vuex are really hard to compare. Vuex is a state management pattern that clearly defines each subject of the state lifecycle. For most of the projects this helps a lot structuring your application but it also leaves a large architectural footprint.

Redux on the other hand is very adaptable to different scenarios giving you the ability to customize everything around state management like handling side effects (see redux-effects, redux-saga or redux-thunk) or even adapting full application flows like rematch.

Yay, yet another redux lib for VueJS

Valid point, it seems the needs for integrating with redux is strong. So depending on your requirements you may want to use:

vuejs-redux if you want provider bindings like react-redux

vdeux if you want a different kind of component bindings

revue also for nice store bindings but unfortunately its dead :(

Installation

redux-vuex is written in pure es6 and only has dependencies to the beautiful crafted packages get-value and set-value

Get the Package

npm i redux-vuex

Connect it to your Vue application

import { createApp } from 'vue' import { provideStore } from 'redux-vuex' import App from './App.vue' import { store, actions } from './store' const app = createApp(App) provideStore({ app, store, actions }) app.mount( '#app' )

Usage

redux-vuex is focused on simplifying the access to the redux state and bind state changes to the vue instance in an efficient way.

mapState

To assign state with ease to your component mapState needs to be used. It has two different signatures, depending on your component needs:

Automatic

If you want a 1:1 relationship between your redux store's state property names and your vue component's data then pass the names of these properties from redux as string arguments to mapState :

import { mapState } from 'redux-vuex' export default { name : 'My Vue Component' , setup() { return mapState( 'users' , 'todos' ) } }

Custom property names

Alternatively, if you provide an object to mapState you can specify data property names.

import { mapState } from 'redux-vuex' export default { name : 'My Vue Component' , setup() { return mapState({ users : 'users' , todoList : 'todos' }) } }

Single property

You can pass a function that has access to the state object if you want to

import { mapState } from 'redux-vuex' export default { name : 'My Vue Component' , setup() { return mapState({ state : ( state ) => ({ todoList : state.todos, users : state.users }) }) } }

You can use the last two methods together like so

import { mapState } from 'redux-vuex' export default { name : 'My Vue Component' , setup() { return mapState({ users : 'users' , todoList : ( state ) => state.todos }) } }

Note: using the object notation gives you the ability to use store selectors.

mapActions

For a more convenient action dispatching mapActions can be used. To use this helper you need to pass in the actions in the connect function (see above):

const actions = { foo : payload => { type : 'FOO' , payload }, bar : () => { type : 'BAR' , payload : { bar : 'baz' } } }

import { mapActions } from 'redux-vuex' export default { name : 'My Vue component' , setup() { return mapActions( 'foo' , 'bar' ) } mounted() { this .foo( 'baz' ) } }

If you need to dispatch multiple actions in one method (or want to assign different names), use the object notation:

import { mapActions } from 'redux-vuex' export default { name : 'My Vue component' , setup() { return mapActions({ baz : ( { dispatch, actions }, arg1, arg2 ) => { dispatch(actions.foo(arg2)) dispatch(actions.bar()) } }) } mounted() { this .baz( 'foo' , 'bar' ) } }

store

Finally, if you need direct access to the store, each component has a binding to the store assigned:

import { inject } from 'vue' import { injectStore, injectActions } from 'redux-vuex' export default { name : 'My Vue component' , setup() { const store = injectStore() const actions = injectActions() store.subscribe( () => { console .log(store.getState()) }) store.dispatch({ type : 'foo' , payload : 'bar' }) } }

Caveats

If you return more than the mapState from the setup make sure to bind the result to a dedicated property. Otherwise the Vue proxies won't work 😑

import { mapState } from 'redux-vuex' export default { name : 'My Vue Component' , setup() { return { state : mapState({ users : 'users' , todoList : ( state ) => state.todos }), ...mapActions( 'foo' , 'bar' ) } } }

How it works

provideStore provides the redux store for composable components

provides the redux store for composable components mapState creates a reference binding form the redux store

creates a reference binding form the redux store Each Vue Component with bindings creates a store subscription

On each state change all bindings are evaluated and update

Only the mapped properties are retrieved from store and setted

License

MIT