Selector library designed for state management libraries (like Redux), with built-in support for shared selectors.
npm install --save redux-views
Selectors are functions that compute derived data given a state, allowing that state to contain less redundant data.
import { createSelector } from 'redux-views';
const getAllCars = state => state.cars;
const getRunningCars = createSelector(
[getAllCars],
cars => cars.filter(car => car.isRunning)
);
All selectors created by redux-views are memoized: This means that if you call a selector multiple times with the same state and parameters, you'll always get the same result, without running the computation again.
const activeCars1 = getRunningCars(myState);
const activeCars2 = getRunningCars(myState);
assert(activeCars1 === activeCars2);
assert(getRunningCars.recomputations() === 1);
Sometimes we need to build selectors that take parameters, usually to identify a specific instance. Consider the following selector which returns the passengers of a specific car:
const getRunningCarPassengers = (state, props) => {
const { carId } = props;
const runningCars = getRunningCars(state);
const passengers = getPassengers(state);
const car = runningCars
.find(car => car.id === carId);
return car.passengerIds
.map(id => passengers[id]);
}
const passengersCar1_0 = getRunningCarPassengers(state, { carId: 1 });
const passengersCar2 = getRunningCarPassengers(state, { carId: 2 });
const passengersCar1_1 = getRunningCarPassengers(state, { carId: 1 });
assert(passengersCar1_0 !== passengersCar1_1);
// getRunningCarPassengers recomputed 3 times
As you can imagine, the
getRunningCarPassengers function is not memoized and it will re-evaluate every time that it's called.
With
redux-views we can create instance selectors like this one, which will be automatically memoized. It just needs to know which parameters does it depend on. For this reason, we can create an id selector:
import { createIdSelector } from 'redux-views';
const getCarIdProp = createIdSelector(props => props.carId);
const getRunningCar = createSelector(
[
getRunningCars,
getCarIdProp
],
(cars, carId) => cars.find(car => car.id === carId)
);
const getRunningCarPassengers = createSelector(
[
getRunningCar,
getPassengers
],
(car, passengers) => car.passengerIds.map(id => passengers[id])
);
const passengersCar1_0 = getRunningCarPassengers(state, { carId: 1 }); // computes
const passengersCar2 = getRunningCarPassengers(state, { carId: 2 }); // computes
const passengersCar1_1 = getRunningCarPassengers(state, { carId: 1 }); // cached
assert(passengersCar1_0 === passengersCar1_1);
assert(getRunningCar.recomputations() === 2);
This way,
redux-views knows that
getRunningCarPassengers will probably give different results for each
carId, effectively allowing it to memoize the value for each one.
It's good to know that, by default,
redux-views will keep those memoized values for as long as the application runs. However, it provides two ways of clearing the cache, either manually or with a ref count which automatically clears the cache when the selector is not used anymore. This is something internal and rarely used for individual projects, as it's meant for bindings with state management libraries.
If you're using a binding that supports ref count, you most likely don't need to worry about invalidating the cache.
This version of
redux-views removes the variadic overload of
createSelector from
reselect@4.0, which means that all calls that were using this overload will need to be changed. For example:
createSelector(
getRunningCars,
getPassengers,
(cars, passengers) => ...
);
becomes
createSelector(
[
getRunningCars,
getPassengers,
],
(cars, passengers) => ...
);
That's the only breaking change for the simple usage.
redux-views passes all the tests from
reselect@4.0. There's a codemod in the works that will allow to replace all of these automatically.
Now, to make use of the built-in memoization in parametric selectors it will need extra work, but basically you'll need to find all of the selectors that use props, and replace them with a
createIdSelector. Possible examples:
createSelector(
getRunningCars,
(_, props) => props.carId,
(cars, carId) => cars[props.carId]
);
becomes
const getCarIdProp = createIdSelector(props => props.carId);
createSelector(
getRunningCars,
getCarIdProp,
(cars, carId) => cars[props.carId]
);
This will allow you to get rid of all selector creators (
reselect@4.0's solution for memoizing shared parametric selectors)
re-reselect has a very similar concept to
redux-views, but you had to define a "keySelector" for every parametric selector you needed. So grabbing the example from their doc:
const getUsers = state => state.users;
const getLibraryId = (state, libraryName) => state.libraries[libraryName].id;
const getUsersByLibrary = createCachedSelector(
// inputSelectors
getUsers,
getLibraryId,
// resultFunc
(users, libraryId) => expensiveComputation(users, libraryId),
)(
// re-reselect keySelector (receives selectors' arguments)
// Use "libraryName" as cacheKey
(_state_, libraryName) => libraryName
);
Now becomes
const getUsers = state => state.users;
const getLibraryName = createIdSelector(libraryName => libraryName);
const getLibraryId = createSelector(
[
state => state.libraries,
getLibraryName,
],
(libraries, libraryName) => libraries[libraryName].id
);
const getUsersByLibrary = createSelector(
[
getUsers,
getLibraryId,
],
(users, libraryId) => expensiveComputation(users, libraryId),
);
And we don't need to define any keySelector for every other selector we want to create that hangs from this one.
function createSelector<T, R>(
selectors: Array<Selector<R>>,
combiner: (...res: Array<R>) => T,
equalityFn?: (a: T, b: T) => boolean
): Selector<T>;
Creates a new selector by combining other selectors. Parameters:
combiner are equal. Defaults to strict equality (
===).
function createIdSelector(
idSelector: (...props: Array) => string
): Selector<string>;
Creates a selector from props. Parameters:
export function createStructuredSelector<T>(
selectors: Dictionary<Selector<T>>
): Selector<Dictionary<T>>
Convenience function that creates a selector by combining them in an object. Example:
const getDataA = createSelector(...);
const getDataB = createSelector(...);
createStructuredSelector({
a: getDataA,
b: getDataB
});
// Is the same as
createSelector(
[
getDataA,
getDataB
],
(a, b) => ({
a,
b
}),
shallowCompare
);
This API is only meant when building bindings of this library for state management ones (like Redux), for internal testing, or for low-level access to the internal cache. Normal usage of this library in individual projects shouldn't need any of these.
Every selector created by
redux-views has the following properties:
Additionally, those selectors that have a selector created by
createIdSelector in their dependency chain, will have:
The most important function is
use. It has the following signature:
function use(
id: string
): () => void;
What this function does is mark that the value computed for the instance
id is in use through a ref count.
The function returned by
use is the clean-up function, and when the ref count reaches 0, the value whose idSelector returns that
id is removed from the cache.
Typically, for every instance of a component, you want to grab the
id of that instance by using the
idSelector function and call
use with it. Then, every time that
id changes, call the clean-up function and call
use again with the new id.
This API makes is very easy to integrate with React. For instance, we could easily create a hook like
usePropsSelector that uses the
useSelector hook from
react-redux:
const usePropsSelector = (selector, props) => {
const id = selector.idSelector && selector.idSelector(null, props);
useEffect(() => selector.use && selector.use(id), [selector, id]);
return useSelector(x => selector(x, props));
};