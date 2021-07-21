This tool had a nice good run of things, but it's no longer recommended for greenfield projects. Consider Create React App to be a currently maintained spiritual successor.
Universal Redux is an npm package that when used as a dependency in your project provides a universal (isomorphic) rendering server. You can either use its defaults and begin coding your project, or configure it to your liking with custom Webpack options and Express or Redux middleware. It's intended as both an easy starting point for developers new to React and Redux, as well as an extensible base by which advanced developers can augment with their own middleware and keep up to date with the fast-moving React ecosystem.
The quickest way to get started is to clone the starter project. This gives you a base project that is set up with default configurations of Webpack and Express.
Your project must define a set of routes as specified by a React Router configuration, but other than that, your folder structure and development path is up to you. Depending on your other dependencies, you may want to use a version of Universal Redux that is not the latest, using the section below to decide.
Node.JS >= 4.1.1
npm >= 3.3.12 (install via
npm install -g npm@3 if you are on Node 4)
npm install --save universal-redux
The configuration file in your project at
config/universal-redux.config.js defines what properties you want to customize. You can start by copying the annotated example. The configuration file is optional and is only necessary if you wish to modify default behavior.
Generally kept in
src/routes.js, this is where you define what routes map to what views. See
routes.js in the example project.
Any items specified in the
webpack.config of your configuration will be merged with the default Webpack configuration. You may also turn on
verbose mode to see the exact Webpack configuration you are running.
You can add Express middleware by creating your own server.js like so:
import { express, renderer, start } from 'universal-redux';
import config from '../config/universal-redux.config.js';
const app = express(config);
// app.use(someMiddleware);
// app.use(someOtherMiddleware);
app.use(renderer(config));
start(app, config);
You will need to run this server.js instead of calling the default universal-redux-server.
Alternatively, you may create your own Express instance, add middleware beforehand and pass that instance as parameter when calling
universal.app(app).
You can activate your own Redux middleware by specifying the
middleware property in the configuration file. This must be a path to a file which exports each middleware as a function. All properties specified in
globals will be available to the middleware.
The
html.head configuration allows you to define your own
<head> that will be merged with the necessary items for serverside rendering. You can see an example of this in the JWT project here.
Alternatively, you can specify
html.root in your configuration and this will be used instead of the default one. If you do take that approach, you'll want to be sure to include the items from
src/server/head.js and
src/server/body.js.
You can add or override the default webpack-isomorphic-tools configuration, by providing a
toolsConfigPath value to your
config.js.
The following npm bin aliases have been defined:
universal-redux-watch
universal-redux-server
universal-redux-build
You'll generally call these from the corresponding section of your project's scripts. See
package.json in the example project.
Peer dependencies for each version:
"react": "^0.14.3",
"react-dom": "^0.14.3",
"react-router": "^1.0.0",
"redux-router": "^1.0.0-beta4"
"react": "^0.14.3",
"react-dom": "^0.14.3",
"react-router": "^1.0.0",
"redux-simple-router": "^1.0.1"
"react": "^0.14.3",
"react-dom": "^0.14.3",
"react-router": "^1.0.0",
"redux-simple-router": "^1.0.1"
Babel 6, React Router 2, React Router Redux 3 (Redux Simple Router renamed) is available but optional.
"react": "^0.14.3",
"react-dom": "^0.14.3",
"react-router": "^2.0.0-rc4",
Babel 6, React Router 2, React Router Redux 3 (Redux Simple Router renamed) is available but optional.
"react": "^15.0.0",
"react-dom": "^15.0.0",
"react-router": "^2.0.0",
If you'd like to develop on Universal Redux, clone the repo and while testing with a project that uses it, you can run
PROJECT_PATH=/path/to/project npm run dev from the Universal Redux root, which will watch for changes and copy them over to your project's
node_modules/universal-redux/lib directory. If any of your changes add dependencies, you will need to copy those over manually.
This project forked off of react-redux-universal-hot-example. Please refer to the README there for more details and join the discussion at the pull request.