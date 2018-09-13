openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

redux-unhandled-action

by socialtables
1.3.0 (see all)

Redux middleware that logs an error to the console when an action is fired and the state is not mutated,

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

532

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Redux Unhandled Action

Circle CI

A simple redux middleware that will log an error to the console if the state returned from a dispatch is equal to the state before the dispatch.

Install

npm install redux-unhandled-action --save

API

Takes a single argument, an optional callback that will be called if an action is unhandled. The default callback will log an error to the console with the action type.

Use

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from "redux";
import reduxUnhandledAction from "redux-unhandled-action";
import reducer from "./reducer";
const callback = (action) => console.error(`${action} didn't lead to creation of a new state object`);
const store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(reduxUnhandledAction(callback)));

Copyright (C) 2017 Social Tables, Inc. (https://www.socialtables.com) All rights reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial