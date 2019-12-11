This package takes a different approach about implementing undo-redo functionality. Instead of setting a reducer to be undoable, we'll define which actions are undoable and define a reverting action.
add the undoHistoryReducer to your top state
import {combineReducers} from 'redux'
import {undoHistoryReducer} from 'redux-undo-redo'
import {appReducer} from './app'
import {someOtherReducer} from './someOtherModule'
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
app: appReducer,
other: someOtherReducer,
undoHistory: undoHistoryReducer
})
create undoMiddleware instance and attach it to the redux store
import {createUndoMiddleware} from 'redux-undo-redo'
import {setCurrentCounter, increment, decrement, setCounterValue} from './actions'
import {getCurrentCounter, getCurrentCounterValue} from './selectors'
const undoMiddleware = createUndoMiddleware({
getViewState: getCurrentCounter,
setViewState: setCurrentCounter,
revertingActions: {
'INCREMENT': (action) => decrement(),
'DECREMENT': (action) => increment(),
'SET_COUNTER_VALUE': {
action: (action, {oldCounterValue}) => setCounterValue(oldCounterValue),
createArgs: (state, action) => ({oldCounterValue: getCurrentCounterValue(state)})
}
}
})
createUndoMiddleware take a configuration object with the following fields:
This is a map between the
action type and it's reverting action creator, the action creator gets the original action and should return the reverting action.
If the the original action is not enough to create a reverting action you can provide
createArgs that will result in an
args argument for the reverting action:
{
action: (action, args) => revertingActionCreator(action.something, args.somethingElse),
createArgs: (state, action) => ({somethingElse: state.something})
}
the
createArgs function runs before the action happens and collects information needed to revert the action.
you get this as a second argument for the reverting action creator.
Note: "createArgs" was "meta" in previous versions of the library and changed to "createArgs" as it is clearer.
this to fields are optional
getViewState is a selector like this:
(state) => derivedState
setViewState is an action creator that gets the result of
getViewState as an argument:
(viewState) => ({type: 'SET_VIEW_STATE', viewState})
if you define this selector and action the middleware will save the before and after view state of every undoable action.
those would be used to dispatch
setViewState before dispatching the reverting/original action to undo/redo.
this is usful in cases where undoable actions depends on another part of the state.
after setting up the reducer and the middleware all you need to do is dispatch the provided actions like in
redux-undo
import React from 'react'
import { actions as undoActions } from 'redux-undo-redo'
import { connect } from 'react-redux'
let UndoRedo = ({ canUndo, canRedo, onUndo, onRedo }) => (
<p>
<button onClick={onUndo} disabled={!canUndo}>
Undo
</button>
<button onClick={onRedo} disabled={!canRedo}>
Redo
</button>
</p>
)
const mapStateToProps = (state) => ({
canUndo: state.undoHistory.undoQueue.length > 0,
canRedo: state.undoHistory.redoQueue.length > 0
})
const mapDispatchToProps = ({
onUndo: undoActions.undo,
onRedo: undoActions.redo
})
UndoRedo = connect(
mapStateToProps,
mapDispatchToProps
)(UndoRedo)
here is a complete example
You can limit the number of undo operations stored by the reducer, by using
createUndoHistoryReducer and passing in the limit:
import {combineReducers} from 'redux'
import {createUndoHistoryReducer} from 'redux-undo-redo'
import {appReducer} from './app'
import {someOtherReducer} from './someOtherModule'
const UNDO_HISTORY_LIMIT = 20
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
app: appReducer,
other: someOtherReducer,
undoHistory: createUndoHistoryReducer(UNDO_HISTORY_LIMIT)
})