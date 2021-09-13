simple undo/redo functionality for redux state containers
Protip: Check out the todos-with-undo example or the redux-undo-boilerplate to quickly get started with
redux-undo.
Switching from 0.x to 1.0: Make sure to update your programs to the latest History API.
Help wanted: We are looking for volunteers to maintain this project, if you are interested, feel free to contact me at me@omnidan.net
This README is about the new 1.0 branch of redux-undo, if you are using
or plan on using 0.6, check out the
0.6 branch
If you use Redux Undo in CommonJS environment, don’t forget to add
.default to your import.
- var ReduxUndo = require('redux-undo')
+ var ReduxUndo = require('redux-undo').default
If your environment support es modules just go by:
import ReduxUndo from 'redux-undo';
We are also supporting UMD build:
var ReduxUndo = window.ReduxUndo.default;
once again
.default is required.
npm install --save redux-undo
import undoable from 'redux-undo';
undoable(reducer)
undoable(reducer, config)
redux-undo is a reducer enhancer (higher-order reducer). It provides the
undoable function, which
takes an existing reducer and a configuration object and enhances your existing
reducer with undo functionality.
Note: If you were accessing
state.counter before, you have to access
state.present.counter after wrapping your reducer with
undoable.
To install, firstly import
redux-undo:
// Redux utility functions
import { combineReducers } from 'redux';
// redux-undo higher-order reducer
import undoable from 'redux-undo';
Then, add
undoable to your reducer(s) like this:
combineReducers({
counter: undoable(counter)
})
A configuration can be passed like this:
combineReducers({
counter: undoable(counter, {
limit: 10 // set a limit for the size of the history
})
})
When you expose an undo redo history action to your app users, you will not want those action to apply on your whole redux state. Lets see this with naive document editor state.
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
ui: uiReducer,
document: documentReducer,
})
wrapping the documentReducer with undoable higher order reducer
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
ui: uiReducer,
document: undoable(documentReducer),
})
will provide only the document mountpoint of your state with an history.
an even more advanced usage would be to have many different mountpoint of your redux state, managed under redux-undo.
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
ui: uiReducer,
document: undoable(documentReducer, {
undoType: 'DOCUMENT_UNDO',
redoType: 'DOCUMENT_REDO',
// here you will want to configure specific redux-undo action type
}),
anotherDocument: undoable(documentReducer, {
undoType: 'ANOTHERDOCUMENT_UNDO',
redoType: 'ANOTHERDOCUMENT_REDO',
// here you will want to configure specific redux-undo action type
}),
})
Don't forget to configure specific redux-undo action type for each of your mount point if you don't want to see your different history to undo/redo in sync.
Wrapping your reducer with
undoable makes the state look like this:
{
past: [...pastStatesHere...],
present: {...currentStateHere...},
future: [...futureStatesHere...]
}
Now you can get your current state like this:
state.present
And you can access all past states (e.g. to show a history) like this:
state.past
Note: Your reducer still receives the current state, a.k.a.
state.present. Therefore, you would not have to update an existing reducer to add undo functionality.
Firstly, import the undo/redo action creators:
import { ActionCreators } from 'redux-undo';
Then, you can use
store.dispatch() and the undo/redo action creators to
perform undo/redo operations on your state:
store.dispatch(ActionCreators.undo()) // undo the last action
store.dispatch(ActionCreators.redo()) // redo the last action
store.dispatch(ActionCreators.jump(-2)) // undo 2 steps
store.dispatch(ActionCreators.jump(5)) // redo 5 steps
store.dispatch(ActionCreators.jumpToPast(index)) // jump to requested index in the past[] array
store.dispatch(ActionCreators.jumpToFuture(index)) // jump to requested index in the future[] array
store.dispatch(ActionCreators.clearHistory()) // Remove all items from past[] and future[] arrays
A configuration object can be passed to
undoable() like this (values shown
are default values):
undoable(reducer, {
limit: false, // set to a number to turn on a limit for the history
filter: () => true, // see `Filtering Actions`
groupBy: () => null, // see `Grouping Actions`
undoType: ActionTypes.UNDO, // define a custom action type for this undo action
redoType: ActionTypes.REDO, // define a custom action type for this redo action
jumpType: ActionTypes.JUMP, // define custom action type for this jump action
jumpToPastType: ActionTypes.JUMP_TO_PAST, // define custom action type for this jumpToPast action
jumpToFutureType: ActionTypes.JUMP_TO_FUTURE, // define custom action type for this jumpToFuture action
clearHistoryType: ActionTypes.CLEAR_HISTORY, // define custom action type for this clearHistory action
// you can also pass an array of strings to define several action types that would clear the history
// beware: those actions will not be passed down to the wrapped reducers
initTypes: ['@@redux-undo/INIT'], // history will be (re)set upon init action type
// beware: those actions will not be passed down to the wrapped reducers
debug: false, // set to `true` to turn on debugging
ignoreInitialState: false, // prevent user from undoing to the beginning, ex: client-side hydration
neverSkipReducer: false, // prevent undoable from skipping the reducer on undo/redo and clearHistoryType actions
syncFilter: false // set to `true` to synchronize the `_latestUnfiltered` state with `present` when an excluded action is dispatched
})
Note: If you want to use just the
initTypes functionality, but not import
the whole redux-undo library, use redux-recycle!
You can use your redux store to set an initial history for your undoable reducers:
import { createStore } from 'redux';
const initialHistory = {
past: [0, 1, 2, 3],
present: 4,
future: [5, 6, 7]
}
// Alternatively use the helper:
// import { newHistory } from 'redux-undo';
// const initialHistory = newHistory([0, 1, 2, 3], 4, [5, 6, 7]);
const store = createStore(undoable(counter), initialHistory);
Or just set the current state like you're used to with Redux. Redux-undo will create the history for you:
import { createStore } from 'redux';
const store = createStore(undoable(counter), {foo: 'bar'});
// will make the state look like this:
{
past: [],
present: {foo: 'bar'},
future: []
}
If you want to group your actions together into single undo/redo steps, you
can add a
groupBy function to
undoable.
redux-undo provides
groupByActionTypes as a basic
groupBy function:
import undoable, { groupByActionTypes } from 'redux-undo';
undoable(reducer, { groupBy: groupByActionTypes(SOME_ACTION) })
// or with arrays
undoable(reducer, { groupBy: groupByActionTypes([SOME_ACTION]) })
In these cases, consecutive
SOME_ACTION actions will be considered a single
step in the undo/redo history.
groupBy Function
If you want to implement custom grouping behaviour, pass in your own function
with the signature
(action, currentState, previousHistory). If the return
value is not
null, then the new state will be grouped by that return value.
If the next state is grouped into the same group as the previous state, then
the two states will be grouped together in one step.
If the return value is
null, then
redux-undo will not group the next state
with the previous state.
The
groupByActionTypes function essentially returns the following:
SOME_ACTION), the action type of the action (
SOME_ACTION).
null.
When
groupBy groups a state change, the associated
group will be saved
alongside
past,
present, and
future so that it may be referenced by the
next state change.
After an undo/redo/jump occurs, the current group gets reset to
null so that
the undo/redo history is remembered.
If you don't want to include every action in the undo/redo history, you can add
a
filter function to
undoable. This is useful for, for example, excluding
actions that were not triggered by the user.
redux-undo provides you with the
includeAction and
excludeAction helpers
for basic filtering. They should be imported like this:
import undoable, { includeAction, excludeAction } from 'redux-undo';
Now you can use the helper functions:
undoable(reducer, { filter: includeAction(SOME_ACTION) })
undoable(reducer, { filter: excludeAction(SOME_ACTION) })
// they even support Arrays:
undoable(reducer, { filter: includeAction([SOME_ACTION, SOME_OTHER_ACTION]) })
undoable(reducer, { filter: excludeAction([SOME_ACTION, SOME_OTHER_ACTION]) })
Note: Since
beta4,
only actions resulting in a new state are recorded. This means the
(now deprecated)
distinctState() filter is auto-applied.
If you want to create your own filter, pass in a function with the signature
(action, currentState, previousHistory). For example:
undoable(reducer, {
filter: function filterActions(action, currentState, previousHistory) {
return action.type === SOME_ACTION; // only add to history if action is SOME_ACTION
}
})
// The entire `history` state is available to your filter, so you can make
// decisions based on past or future states:
undoable(reducer, {
filter: function filterState(action, currentState, previousHistory) {
let { past, present, future } = previousHistory;
return future.length === 0; // only add to history if future is empty
}
})
You can also use our helper to combine filters.
import undoable, {combineFilters} from 'redux-undo'
function isActionSelfExcluded(action) {
return action.wouldLikeToBeInHistory
}
function areWeRecording(action, state) {
return state.recording
}
undoable(reducer, {
filter: combineFilters(isActionSelfExcluded, areWeRecording)
})
When implementing a filter function, it only prevents the old state from being
stored in the history.
filter does not prevent the present state from being
updated.
If you want to ignore an action completely, as in, not even update the present state, you can make use of redux-ignore.
It can be used like this:
import { ignoreActions } from 'redux-ignore'
ignoreActions(
undoable(reducer),
[IGNORED_ACTION, ANOTHER_IGNORED_ACTION]
)
// or define your own function:
ignoreActions(
undoable(reducer),
(action) => action.type === SOME_ACTION // only add to history if action is SOME_ACTION
)
Have a read of the Implementing Undo History recipe in the Redux documents, which explains in detail how redux-undo works.
If you have a question or just want to discuss something with other redux-undo users/maintainers, chat with the community on discord (discord.gg/GbHZTmd33n)!
Also, look at the documentation over at redux-undo.js.org.
MIT, see
LICENSE.md for more information.