Think of redux-ui as block-level scoping for UI state. In this example each block-scope represents a component, and each variable represents a UI state key:
{
// Everything inside this scope has access to filter and tags. This is our root UI component.
let filter = '';
let tags = [];
// Imagine the following scopes are a list of to-do tasks:
{
// Everything inside this scope has access to isSelected - plus all parent variables.
let isSelected = true
}
{
// This also has isSelected inside its scope and access to parent variables, but
// isSelected is in a separate scope and can be manipulated independently from other
// siblings.
let isSelected = false
}
}
Wrap your root component with the redux-ui
@ui() decorator. It's given a new scope for temporary UI variables which:
this.props.ui
@ui() decorator
@ui() decorator
This is powerful. Each component is reusable and can still affect UI state for parent components.
Step 1: Add the redux-ui reducer to your reducers under the
ui key:
import { reducer as uiReducer } from 'redux-ui'
// ...
combineReducers({ ...yourReducers, ui: uiReducer })
Step 2: In each 'scene' or parent component add the UI decorator with the key in which to save all state:
import ui from 'redux-ui';
@ui({
state: {
yourVars: 'withDefaults',
filters: []
}
})
class YourComponent extends React.Component {
}
Step 3: In each child component use the basic
@ui() decorator; it will
automatically read and write UI state to the parent component's UI key.
You can also define variables in child components. If your child component has variables named the same as a parent component think of block scoping: everything within your child component down will read from the child's scope, but the parent will use the parent's UI variable.
The
@ui decorator injects four props into your components:
uiKey: The key passed to the decorator from the decorator (eg.
'some-decorator' with
@ui('some-decorator')
ui: The UI state for the component's
uiKey
updateUI: A function accepting either a name/value pair or object which
updates state within
uiKey
resetUI: A function which resets the state within
uiKey to its default
The decorator will set any default state specified (see below).
On
componentWillUnmount the entire state in
uiKey will be set to undefined.
You can also blow away state by calling
resetUI (for example, on router
changes).
The decorator takes an object of options:
@ui({
// optional key which is used to determine the UI path in which state will
// be stored. if omitted this is randomly generated.
key: 'some-name',
// optional persist, defaults to false. if set to true persist will keep UI
// state for this component after it unmounts. if set to false the UI state will
// be deleted and recreated when the component remounts
persist: true,
// **required**: UI state for the component
state: {
uiVar1: '',
// You can set default UI state based on the component's props and the
// global store's state.
uiVar2: (props, state) => state.router.location.query.searchTerm
},
// customReducer: you can handle the UI state for this component's scope by dispatching actions
reducer: (state, action) => {
// state represents *only* the UI state for this component's scope - not any children
switch(action.type) {
case '@@reduxReactRouter/routerDidChange':
if (action.payload.location.query.extra_filters) {
return state.set('extraFilters', true);
}
}
return state;
}
},
// optional mergeProps passed to react-redux' @connect
mergeProps: () => ({}),
// optional `options` passed to react-redux @connect
options: {}
})
You can use redux-ui without using an ES7 decorator like so:
import ui from 'redux-ui';
// or ui = require('redux-ui').default;
class SomeComponent extends Component {
}
SomeComponentWithUI = ui({ key: 'some-name', state: { ... }})(SomeComponent);
key: string, defaults to random characters
The name of the key used in the UI reducer under which we store all state. Allows you to create selectors in reselect with known paths, and allows setting
persist below.
If this is not specified it will be autogenerated based on the component name suffixed with a random hex code. Components using the same key will share the same UI context, so don't supply a name to a list of components (generated in a loop) if they need their own UI state.
persist: bool, defaults to
false
Set to true if the UI state for this component should persist after
componentWillUnmount. You must also explicitly define a
key for this component, otherwise the component will randomize the key and load new UI state on instantiation.
Note: All parent UI components also need to set this to true for this to take effect. Think of block-level scoping again — if a parent scope quits all child scopes are also out of context.
state: object
All UI variables need to be explicitly defined in the state object. This allows us to determine which scope a variable belongs to, as scope is inherited in the component tree. Think of this as using
let inside your block scopes.
import ui from 'redux-ui';
// Component A gets its own context with the default UI state below.
// `this.props.ui` will contain this state map.
@ui({
state: {
// use the filter query parma via redux-router as the default
filter: (props, state) => state.router.location.query.filter,
isFormVisible: true,
isBackgroundRed: false
}
})
class A extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
// This will render '{ "filter": '', isFormVisible: true, isBackgroundRed: false }'
<pre><code>{ this.props.ui }</code></pre>
// Render child B
<B />
</div>
);
}
}
// B inherits context from A and adds its own context.
// This means that this.props.ui still contains A's state map.
@ui()
class B extends Component {
render() {
return <C />;
}
}
// C inherits context from its parent B. This works recursively,
// therefore C's `this.props.ui` has the state map from `A` **plus**
// `someChildProp`.
//
// Setting variables within C updates within the context of A; all UI
// components connected to this UI key will receive the new props.
@ui({
state: {
someChildProp: 'foo'
}
})
class C extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<p>I have my own UI state C and inherit UI state from B and A</p>
<p>If I define variables which collide with B or A mine will
be used, as it is the most specific context.</p>
);
}
}
UI state:
All of these goals should be easy to achieve.
MIT license.
Written by Franklin Ta and Tony Holdstock-Brown.