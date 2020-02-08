A tooltip React component for Redux.

Features

Designed for use with Redux

Control by FSA-compliant actions

Don't conceal the state

Auto-resizing and auto-placement based on the content

Support multiple tooltips

Fully customizable 'Delay' feature

react-tooltip is a popular tooltip library and I tried it with Redux. It works nice at first, but I struggled when I wanted to implement delay/keep features. I noticed the root issue is that all tooltip states should be stored in Redux. In addition to this, a tooltip should be controlled by Redux's actions.

Installation

npm install --save redux-tooltip

Demo & Examples

Please check out examples directory.

Online demo is also available.

Getting Started

redux-tooltip provides a Redux reducer and Higher Order components; Tooltip and Origin . The reducer handles actions that are dispatched from the components and changes Redux's state tree. Since both components are already connected to Redux store (this also means they can call store.dispatch() ), the Tooltip component receives changes of props from the store and updates itself.

The recommended setup is that a single (shared) Tooltip component and multiple Origin components. If you hover on the origin element, the tooltip will be shown.

1. Put a shared Tooltip component to Container component

import { Tooltip } from 'redux-tooltip' ; class App extends React . Component { render() { return < div > < Page /> < Tooltip > Hello Tooltip! </ Tooltip > </ div > ; } }

2. Wrap your content with an Origin component within a Container or Presentational component

import { Origin } from 'redux-tooltip' ; class Page extends React . Component { render() { return < p > Please hover < Origin > here </ Origin > . </ p > ; } }

3. Combine redux-tooltip reducer with yours

import { reducer as tooltip } from 'redux-tooltip' ; export default combineReducers( { your, awesome, reducers, ..., tooltip } );

That's it!

[Optional] 4. Insert redux-tooltip middleware with yours

If you want to use 'delay' feature, please insert redux-tooltip middleware to enable the feature.

import { middleware as tooltip } from 'redux-tooltip' ; const store = createStore( reducer, initialstate, applyMiddleware( your, awesome, middlewares, ..., tooltip ) );

API

A tooltip component. Please wrap a content which should be shown in a tooltip.

name ( string ): A name of tooltip. This is used by <Origin /> component.

( ): A name of tooltip. This is used by component. place ( string | string[] ): A direction of tooltip. This value can be overwritten by <Origin /> 's place prop. Default is top .

( | ): A direction of tooltip. This value can be overwritten by 's prop. Default is . auto ( boolean ): A switch to enable/disable the auto-placement feature. Default is true .

( ): A switch to enable/disable the auto-placement feature. Default is . within ( DOM ): A DOM element which is used to restrict the position where this tooltip is placed within.

( ): A DOM element which is used to restrict the position where this tooltip is placed within. onHover ( Function ): A callback function to be called on mouseover at tooltip.

( ): A callback function to be called on mouseover at tooltip. onLeave ( Function ): A callback function to be called on mouseout at tooltip.

( ): A callback function to be called on mouseout at tooltip. id ( string ): An id attribute passed to <div> element of a tooltip.

( ): An attribute passed to element of a tooltip. className ( string ): A class attribute passed to <div> element of a tooltip.

( ): A attribute passed to element of a tooltip. darkTheme ( boolean ): Specify whether dark mode should be used or not

An origin component. Please wrap an element which triggers the action to show a tooltip. In most cases, you may use this component without any options. For advanced usage, you can override the default handlers; onMouseEnter and onMouseLeave .

name ( string | string[] ): A name(s) to specify which tooltip(s) should be used.

( | ): A name(s) to specify which tooltip(s) should be used. content ( string | DOM | DOM[] ): A content for tooltip. If string, it's sanitized by DOMPurify.

( | | ): A content for tooltip. If string, it's sanitized by DOMPurify. place ( string | string[] ): A name of direction to specify a location of tooltip.

( | ): A name of direction to specify a location of tooltip. tagName ( string ): A tag name of wrapper element. Default is span .

( ): A tag name of wrapper element. Default is . delay ( boolean | number | string ): A number of duration for delay feature.

( | | ): A number of duration for delay feature. delayOn ( string ): A name of timing to enable the delay. show , hide , or both . Default is hide .

( ): A name of timing to enable the delay. , , or . Default is . onTimeout ( Function ): A callback function when timeout by delay feature.

( ): A callback function when timeout by delay feature. onHover ( Function ): An event handler of mouseenter.

( ): An event handler of mouseenter. onLeave ( Function ): An event handler of mouseleave.

function Shape ( ) { return <svg width="80" height="80"> <Origin> <rect x="10" y="10" width="20" height="30" /> </Origin> </svg>; } // Perfect! // Origin.wrapBy() method can be used to create customized Origin component which wraps with your favorite tag. const SVGOrigin = Origin.wrapBy('g'); function Shape() { return <svg width="80" height="80"> <SVGOrigin> <rect x="10" y="10" width="20" height="30" /> </SVGOrigin> </svg>; }

reducer

A Redux reducer must be combined with yours.

middleware

Please apply this middleware if you want to use 'delay' feature.

actions

delay(action, options = { duration: 1500, callback: null })

A helper function to enable 'delay' feature. Internally, it sets a duration of delay to the meta section of given action. In options argument, duration is used for duration of delay. callback is a callback function which is called after expired delay.

Development

Setup

npm install npm run build

Start dev server for example

npm start

Open http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/ for auto-reloading. If you want to debug with React Dev Tools, http://localhost:8080/ will be preferred. You can also view the store, and see the actions being fired, if you have Redux DevTools extension installed.

Run test

This executes both unit and integration tests:

npm test

Unit test

npm run test :unit

Integration test

We're currently use PhantomJS 2.1.1 for testing environment. Following command will launch the headless browser and run test suite.

npm run test :feature

If you prefer 'single-run', which means that the browser is closed after testing, try following command:

npm run test :feature :ci

Changelog

See the Releases page on GitHub.

License

MIT

Author

Yuki Kodama / @kuy