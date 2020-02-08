A tooltip React component for Redux.
react-tooltip is a popular tooltip library and I tried it with Redux. It works nice at first, but I struggled when I wanted to implement delay/keep features. I noticed the root issue is that all tooltip states should be stored in Redux. In addition to this, a tooltip should be controlled by Redux's actions.
npm install --save redux-tooltip
Please check out examples directory.
Online demo is also available.
redux-tooltip provides a Redux reducer and Higher Order components;
Tooltip and
Origin.
The reducer handles actions that are dispatched from the components and changes Redux's state tree.
Since both components are already connected to Redux store (this also means they can call
store.dispatch()),
the
Tooltip component receives changes of props from the store and updates itself.
The recommended setup is that a single (shared)
Tooltip component and multiple
Origin components.
If you hover on the origin element, the tooltip will be shown.
Tooltip component to Container component
import { Tooltip } from 'redux-tooltip';
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div>
<Page />
<Tooltip>
Hello Tooltip!
</Tooltip>
</div>;
}
}
Origin component within a Container or Presentational component
import { Origin } from 'redux-tooltip';
class Page extends React.Component {
render() {
return <p>
Please hover <Origin>here</Origin>.
</p>;
}
}
redux-tooltip reducer with yours
import { reducer as tooltip } from 'redux-tooltip';
// ...
export default combineReducers(
{ your, awesome, reducers, ..., tooltip }
);
That's it!
redux-tooltip middleware with yours
If you want to use 'delay' feature, please insert
redux-tooltip middleware to enable the feature.
import { middleware as tooltip } from 'redux-tooltip';
// ...
const store = createStore(
reducer,
initialstate,
applyMiddleware(
your, awesome, middlewares, ..., tooltip
)
);
<Tooltip />
A tooltip component. Please wrap a content which should be shown in a tooltip.
name (
string): A name of tooltip. This is used by
<Origin /> component.
place (
string|
string[]): A direction of tooltip. This value can be overwritten by
<Origin />'s
place prop. Default is
top.
auto (
boolean): A switch to enable/disable the auto-placement feature. Default is
true.
within (
DOM): A DOM element which is used to restrict the position where this tooltip is placed within.
onHover (
Function): A callback function to be called on mouseover at tooltip.
onLeave (
Function): A callback function to be called on mouseout at tooltip.
id (
string): An
id attribute passed to
<div> element of a tooltip.
className (
string): A
class attribute passed to
<div> element of a tooltip.
darkTheme (
boolean): Specify whether dark mode should be used or not
<Origin />
An origin component. Please wrap an element which triggers the action to show a tooltip.
In most cases, you may use this component without any options.
For advanced usage, you can override the default handlers;
onMouseEnter and
onMouseLeave.
name (
string|
string[]): A name(s) to specify which tooltip(s) should be used.
content (
string|
DOM|
DOM[]): A content for tooltip. If string, it's sanitized by DOMPurify.
place (
string|
string[]): A name of direction to specify a location of tooltip.
tagName (
string): A tag name of wrapper element. Default is
span.
delay (
boolean|
number|
string): A number of duration for delay feature.
delayOn (
string): A name of timing to enable the delay.
show,
hide, or
both. Default is
hide.
onTimeout (
Function): A callback function when timeout by delay feature.
onHover (
Function): An event handler of mouseenter.
onLeave (
Function): An event handler of mouseleave.
// Invalid SVG...
// Origin component wraps children with <span> tag in default.
function Shape() {
return <svg width="80" height="80">
<Origin>
<rect x="10" y="10" width="20" height="30" />
</Origin>
</svg>;
}
// Perfect!
// Origin.wrapBy() method can be used to create customized Origin component which wraps with your favorite tag.
const SVGOrigin = Origin.wrapBy('g');
function Shape() {
return <svg width="80" height="80">
<SVGOrigin>
<rect x="10" y="10" width="20" height="30" />
</SVGOrigin>
</svg>;
}
reducer
A Redux reducer must be combined with yours.
middleware
Please apply this middleware if you want to use 'delay' feature.
actions
A helper function to enable 'delay' feature.
Internally, it sets a duration of delay to the meta section of given action.
In
options argument,
duration is used for duration of delay.
callback is a callback function which is called after expired delay.
npm install
npm run build
npm start
Open
http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/ for auto-reloading.
If you want to debug with React Dev Tools,
http://localhost:8080/ will be preferred.
You can also view the store, and see the actions being fired, if you have Redux DevTools extension installed.
This executes both unit and integration tests:
npm test
npm run test:unit
We're currently use PhantomJS 2.1.1 for testing environment. Following command will launch the headless browser and run test suite.
npm run test:feature
If you prefer 'single-run', which means that the browser is closed after testing, try following command:
npm run test:feature:ci
See the Releases page on GitHub.
MIT
Yuki Kodama / @kuy