openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

redux-toolbelt-immutable-helpers

by welldone-software
3.1.1 (see all)

Toolbelt for redux applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

127

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Redux Toolbelt

A set of tools for quicker, easier, less verbose and safer Redux development by welldone-software.

redux-toolbelt logo

Packages

This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we actually publish several packages to npm from the same codebase, including:

PackageDescription
redux-toolbeltCore utillities for creating action creators and reducers
redux-toolbelt-immutable-helpersHelper functions to "update" immutable objects
redux-toolbelt-observableUtilities for using redux-toolbelt with redux-observable
redux-toolbelt-sagaUtilities for using redux-toolbelt with redux-saga
redux-toolbelt-thunkUtilities for using redux-toolbelt with redux-thunk

Article

Read about redux-toolbelt here

Demo

A demo project can be found here:

https://github.com/welldone-software/redux-toolbelt-demo

The demo can be run in a live sandbox environment here:

https://codesandbox.io/s/github/welldone-software/redux-toolbelt-demo

Typing

Package now supports typescript.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial