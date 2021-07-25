Redux Toolbelt

A set of tools for quicker, easier, less verbose and safer Redux development by welldone-software.

Packages

This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we actually publish several packages to npm from the same codebase, including:

Package Description redux-toolbelt Core utillities for creating action creators and reducers redux-toolbelt-immutable-helpers Helper functions to "update" immutable objects redux-toolbelt-observable Utilities for using redux-toolbelt with redux-observable redux-toolbelt-saga Utilities for using redux-toolbelt with redux-saga redux-toolbelt-thunk Utilities for using redux-toolbelt with redux-thunk

Article

Read about redux-toolbelt here

Demo

A demo project can be found here:

https://github.com/welldone-software/redux-toolbelt-demo

The demo can be run in a live sandbox environment here:

https://codesandbox.io/s/github/welldone-software/redux-toolbelt-demo

Typing

Package now supports typescript.