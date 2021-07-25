A set of tools for quicker, easier, less verbose and safer Redux development by welldone-software.
This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we actually publish several packages to npm from the same codebase, including:
|Package
|Description
redux-toolbelt
|Core utillities for creating action creators and reducers
redux-toolbelt-immutable-helpers
|Helper functions to "update" immutable objects
redux-toolbelt-observable
|Utilities for using
redux-toolbelt with
redux-observable
redux-toolbelt-saga
|Utilities for using
redux-toolbelt with
redux-saga
redux-toolbelt-thunk
|Utilities for using
redux-toolbelt with
redux-thunk
Read about
redux-toolbelt here
A demo project can be found here:
https://github.com/welldone-software/redux-toolbelt-demo
The demo can be run in a live sandbox environment here:
https://codesandbox.io/s/github/welldone-software/redux-toolbelt-demo
Package now supports typescript.