Redux Tiny Router

A Router made for Redux and made for universal apps! stop using the router as a controller... it's just state!

It's simple, and it's small, example app in react-redux-tiny

warning! changing fast, for the new stuff look at the changelog , readme a little behind

Using client side OPTION1 (store enhancer) OPTION2 (bring all yourself) at the end.

Create your store with the redux-tiny-router applyMiddleware

import {createStore} from 'redux' ; import {applyMiddleware} from 'redux-tiny-router' import * as yourReducers from './someplace' import yourMiddleware from './someotherplace' let middleware = [yourMiddleware]; var finalCreateStore = applyMiddleware(...middleware)(createStore); store = finalCreateStore(yourReducers,{});

and you are DONE!

If you enter any paths to your url you will notice that you also have a router object on your state containing relevant information about the current route, but how to change the route inside the app?

redux-tiny-router action creators

Yup, you call an action, first import the router actions:

import {tinyActions} from 'redux-tiny-router' dispatch(tinyActions.navigateTo( '/somepath' , { message : 1 }));

The router will navigate to (/somepath?message=1) and set the router object with the info, for that it fires an action type:'ROUTER_NAVIGATION' that you can use to intercept the action on your middleware and do all sorts of interesting things, more later...

Some more cool actions:

preventNavigation();

Does what it says (it also blocks forward and back), after you call this you lock navigation, useful if the user is on a form and you want to warn him about pending changes, if the user attempts to navigate, it fires and action type:PREVENTED_NAVIGATION_ATTEMPTED that will set a field in your router with the attempted route, you actually don't need to worry about this, you can just check on your app if the value on the router.attemptedOnPrevent contains a value (this value is the attempted url) in this case you can show a pop-up warning the user of pending changes. But what if the users whats to navigate away?

doPreventedNavigation();

You call this action!, it will read the value from router.attemptedOnPrevent and navigate there! (it handles back and forward buttons just fine)

allowNavigation();

That just allows navigation again. if you want to handle the navigate after confirm implementation yourself.

Basic routing

You could just do this, inside your react app,

@connect( ( state ) => { return { router :state.router } }) const Comp = React.createClass({ render() { switch ( this .props.router.path) { case '/' : return < Home /> ; case '/other' : return < Other /> default : return < NotFound /> ; } } });

The basic idea is this, no more controller components, it's just state, the reducer in redux-tiny-router, will feed your state with a router object that represent all the nuances of the url automatically

What do i get in this router object?

for an url like some/cool/path?name=gui

"router" : { "url" : "/some/cool/path?name=gui" , "src" : null , "splat" : null , "params" : {}, "path" : "/some/cool/path" , "paths" : [ "/" , "some" , "cool" , "path" ], "query" : { "name" : "gui" } }

The url property hold the exact url you see in the browser, src , splat , and params will only have a value if you specify some route configuration (more on this later) if your routes are not too complicated you will have no need for those, path it's the url minus the query string ?name=gui in this example, paths is an array with all individual elements and query holds the query string turned into a object.

You are free to use any of those to decide what component you will render, so this brings the "controlling" back to your app.

Configuring routes, in case you need it

redux-tiny-router internally uses a slightly modified version of a tiny route matching library called http-hash with that you can choose to define some routes, those definitions will populate the router object src splat and params properties, lets take a look:

First bring into your project the router utils, naturally configure your routes before you need'em

import {utils} from 'redux-tiny-router' ; utils.set( '/foo/:test/' )

If you navigate to /foo/cool the router now knows, since you configured a matching route, how to populate src , in this case it will be set to /foo/:test/ src hold what pattern was matched with the url, this is quite useful for your react app to decide what to render (examples later...) params will have the object containing the route params, in this case {test:cool} , splat will be null . The router does not care if the url matches the route, if it does not, you just don't get values for src params and splat . Think about route definitions as teaching the router how to extract extra information that you need.

What is a splat? well it's the wild-card *, lest add another route definition.

utils.set( '/foo/:test/*' )

Let's trow /foo/some/long/stuff as a url, now src will be /foo/:test/* params {test:some} and splat /long/stuff (splat is anything that came after the * )

For convenience you can use utils.setRoutes pass an array of definitions to set them all with one call:

utils.setRoutes([ '/foo/:test/' , '/foo/:test/*' ... ... ... ]);

A more specific definition have precedence over a broad definition so /foo/something in the above definitions could match both route definitions, but src will be set to /foo/:test/ as it's more specific. (the order of route definitions does not matter).

I told you that src is useful, well any pace of state from router can be useful but src is specially cool lets look of how to use this in a react app (nesting routes):

Consider the url /foo/some/more

utils.setRoutes([ '/' , '/foo/*' , '/foo/some' ]); const Comp = React.createClass({ render() { switch ( this .props.router.src) { case '/' : return < Home /> ; case '/foo/*' : return < Foo /> case '/foo/some' : return < Foo /> default : return < NotFound /> ; } } });

Foo could be:

const Foo = React.createClass({ render() { switch ( this .props.router.splat) { case '/some' : return < Some /> case '/some/more' return < More /> default : return < NotFound /> ; } } });

That would render </More> Just remember that this example is somewhat arbitrary, in this case you don't even "need" to define routes, you could have used router.paths[1] on Comp and router.paths[2] on Foo, like so:

const Comp = React.createClass({ render() { var paths = this .props.router.paths; if (paths[ 0 ] === '/' ) return < Home /> if (paths[ 1 ] === '/foo' ) return < Foo /> return < NotFound /> } });

on Foo

const Foo = React.createClass({ render() { var paths = this .props.router.paths; if (paths[ 3 ] === 'some' ) return < Some /> if (paths[ 4 ] === 'more' ) return < More /> return < NotFound /> } });

Remember route definitions only add more details, you can use any peace of state you need and any javascript knowledge you have to render your app, but just to give you yet more power, to guarantee you can do anything i could think of, have a look at this puppy utils.match(definition,url) , this util will return a full router obj using a on the fly route definition, if the url match the definition you also get, src splat and params , so you could without adding previous route definitions, make a one time check on src for even more flexibility. Think about it, in the first example i had to add another case for the more specific route (because i added it) is an artificial problem but will help to illustrate.

const Comp = React.createClass({ render() { const url = this .props.router.url; const match = utils.match; if (match( '/' ,url).src) return < Home /> if (match( '/foo/*' ,url).src) return < Foo /> return < NotFound /> } });

on Foo, we are not going to use utils.match instead we will use utils.check , match returns an object with all those state things, you can use utils.check, it returns a boolean, if the only thing you need is to check if the url matches a definition (that is our case on both components!)

const Foo = React.createClass({ render() { const url = this .props.router.url; const check = utils.check; if (check( '/some' ,url)) return < Foo /> if (check( 'foo/some/more/stuff/*' ,url)) return < Stuff /> if (check( '/some/more' ,url)) return < Home /> return < NotFound /> } });

Understanding how react-tiny-router works

When the user enters a url on the browser, presses the back or forward buttons, or the navigateTo action creator is called, redux-tiny-router will dispatch an action:

{ type :ROUTER_NAVIGATION, router :router ... }

The router property already contains a populated router object, when this action reaches the router middleware, at the end of the middleware chain, it will read the action.router.url property and set the browser with that url, it will then reach the router reducer, that will make router part of the state. It's quite simple really, but now that you know this, it's easy to create a middleware to intercept this action.

let's make something cool here, if the user is going to a secure place in your app let's redirect him to /login you can see the full implementation in react-redux-tiny example app.

inside your middleware..

if (action.type === 'ROUTER_NAVIGATION' ){ const {url,path} = action.router; const isSecurePlace = utils.check( '/secure/*' ,url); const loggedIn = getState().data.user; if (path === '/login' ) return next(action); if (isSecurePlace && !loggedIn){ dispatch(tinyActions.preventedNavigationAttempted(url)); dispatch(tinyActions.navigateTo( '/login' )); return ; } return next(action); } ....

In there, is business as usual, you could naturally dispatch your own actions with part of the router state, to your own part of the state and point your app there if you want, dispatch actions based on some part of the router state to fetch some data, or whatever you need!. You can even do redirects differently, by calling utils.urlToRouter(url) you get new router object based on the url you fed it, now place that on action.router (to replace it) and send it forward next(action) and you are done. You could of course just dispatch a navigateTo action and not return next(action) as we did on the example above, just showing how you can monkey around in your reducer, as this router works in a redux flow and it's just state, you have plenty of opportunity to interact.

You could do your all your routing just by looking at the router or your "own" state, fetch data in the middleware or in your component, the router does not care...

The utils

the same utils the router uses you can use it too import {utils} from 'react-tiny-router'; the ones are:

Returns a router object:

utils.urlToRouter( '/some/cool/url?param=10¶m2=nice' )

Takes a path and a search object, returns a query string:

utils.toQueryString( '/some/cool/url' ,{ param : 10 , param2 : 'nice' )

Set a route definition

utils.set( '/*' )

Sets a bunch of route definitions

utils.setRoutes([ '/*' , '/foo' , ]),

Returns a router object, also sets this router object with route definitions if it matches

utils.match( '/foo' ,url);

Returns true if the url matches the definition false otherwise

utils.check( '/foo' ,url);

Universal Apps

redux-tiny-router has a initUniversal function, that returns a promise, this promise resolves with data.html (with the rendered app) and data.state with your state, now just send those in, and presto, redux-tiny-router handles async on react just fine as long as all async operations are done using actions, and that those actions ether return a promise or have an attribute that is a promise, you can even load data on componentWillMount on react applications, you also don't need to wait or synchronize any async operations, as the router will wait and re-render server side if on the first render, async actions where fired modifying the state. This makes the client not only receive the complete state of your app but also the final render from that state.

This example use a ejs template as it's quite elegant for this, or you could just use a react component

import createStore from '../your/path/create-store.js' ; import {reduxTinyRouter} from 'redux-tiny-router' ; import Component from '../shared/components/Layout.jsx' ; reduxTinyRouter.initUniversal(url,createStore,Component).then( ( data )=> { res.render( 'index' , { html : data.html, payload : JSON .stringify(data.state), }); });

The ejs template:

< html > < head > < title > Redux Tiny Universal Example </ title > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > < %- html %> </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > window .__DATA__ = < %- payload %> ; </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/build/bundle.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

And on the client:

import React from 'react' ; import Layout from '../shared/components/Layout.jsx' ; import createStore from '../shared/redux/create-store.js' ; const store = createStore( window .__DATA__, window .location.href); document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , () => { React.render( < Layout store = {store}/ > , document.getElementById('app') ); });

And it works, the example universal app react-redux-tiny can show you more!

Using client side OPTION2 (bring stuff by hand) if OPTION1 is robbing you of applyMiddleware form a third party or you combine your reducers in a fancy way

Create your store with the redux-tiny-router middleware and reducer

import { createStore, applyMiddleware, combineReducers} from 'redux' ; import {tinyMiddleware ,tinyReducer} from 'redux-tiny-router' ; import * as yourReducers from './reducers' let middleware = [appMiddleware,tinyMiddleware]; var reducer = combineReducers( Object .assign({},tinyReducer,yourReducers)); var finalCreateStore = applyMiddleware(...middleware)(createStore); store = finalCreateStore(reducer,{});

if you are building an universal app, you need to bring Standard stuff, for now you just added a middleware and a reducer from redux-tiny-router, you should turn this in to a function that returns the store that you can import for convenience and if you plan on doing an Universal app

Now you only have to call the init function with the store before you render your app:

import { reduxTinyRouter } from 'redux-tiny-router' ; reduxTinyRouter.init(store); React.render( < App store = {store}/ > , document.getElementById('app') ); ...

DONE!

Inspired by cerebral reactive router

License

MIT