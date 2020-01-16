A Redux error handler middleware for thunks that can handle errors in both async and sync thunks gracefully.

Philosophy

We like thunks and want to use them wherever possible. We should be able to handle all errors that occur inside of executing thunks, both sync and async in a centralized place. When we handle an error, the error handling function is just an action creator that may itself return another thunk.

Dependency on redux-thunk-recursion-detect

In order to be able to properly handle some difficult and complex error situations that occur with dispatching thunks within other thunks, it is highly recommended to use this middleware in conjunction with redux-thunk-recursion-detect . The error handler will work with vanilla redux-thunk , but it will not be able to handle these nested thunk cases properly. If you want to better understand the scenarios that make this necessary, please read thunkErrorHandling.md.

Usage

npm install redux-thunk-error-handler

Then in the place you're creating your redux store, add the middleware and your own implementation of an error handler

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import thunkMiddleware from 'redux-thunk-recursion-detect' ; import createThunkErrorHandlerMiddleware from 'redux-thunk-error-handler' ; import myReducerFn from './myReducer.js' ; const myErrorHandler = ( err ) => { console .error(err); if (err.message === 'auth_failed' ) { return logoutThunk; } } const logoutThunk = async (dispatch) => { dispatch({ type : 'showLogoutModal' }); await fetch( '/path/to/some/api/i/call/on/logout' ); delete localStorage.myStuff; } const errorHandlerMiddleware = createThunkErrorHandlerMiddleware({ onError : myErrorHandler }); const store = createStore(myReducerFn, applyMiddleware(errorHandlerMiddleware, thunkMiddleware));

You probably always want this middleware to come before the thunk middleware in the applyMiddleware chain.

Implementing an error handler

An error handler is a function that takes a single argument, the error that was thrown or rejected. This is passed as the onError property of an object as the first argument of createThunkErrorHandlerMiddleware() (the default export). The result of calling the errorHandler function will be dispatch ed if it's not falsey.

Your error handler will probably interrogate that error object to figure out what your app needs to do. You may wish to handle errors of specified types differently, if you have typed errors that your app throws, then you may want to use instanceof to do the checks. Checking a .type property on the errors is also possible if your app is reject ing action objects. You can also always check the .message property.

Typically, you want also provide some fallback error handler for all errors that don't have a specific handler.

const exampleErrorHandler = ( err ) => { if (err instanceof ServerNotAvailableError) { return { type : 'serverDown' } } else if (err.type === 'badRequestParameter' ) { return ( dispatch, getState ) => { if (getState().currentRequest === 'save' ) { dispatch({ type : 'saveFailed' }); } else { dispatch({ type : 'fetchFailed' }); } } } else { console .error( 'Unexpected error' , err); dispatch({ type : 'showUnexpectedErrorModal' , error :err }); } }

Additional APIs

For situations where you want to explicitly apply error handling to a thunk that is nested but which will not execute within the error handling scope of the parent thunk, you can do this using the forceHandleError function.

import { forceHandleError } from 'redux-thunk-error-handler' ; export function myThunk1 ( ) { return ( dispatch ) => { dispatch(forceHandleError(myThunk2())); dispatch({ type : 'doAThing' }); } } export function myThunk2 ( ) { return async (dispatch) => { const something = await fetch( 'something' ); return something.whatever; } }

In the above example, this will cause the error middleware to process errors that occur in myThunk2 even though myThunk1 did not await completion of myThunk2 . If myThunk1 was async and did await dispatch(myThunk2()); then the forceHandleError would be unneeded. Awaiting is generally preferable to manually using the forceHandleError function.

This library is part of a larger set of tools that can be helpful for making thunk-centric Redux applications. Visit that project to see a runnable example app that makes use of this code in context.

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2015-2018 Ian Taylor

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.