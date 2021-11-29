Redux Thunk

Thunk middleware for Redux. It allows writing functions with logic inside that can interact with a Redux store's dispatch and getState methods.

For complete usage instructions and useful patterns, see the Redux docs Writing Logic with Thunks page.

Installation and Setup

Redux Toolkit

If you're using our official Redux Toolkit package as recommended, there's nothing to install - RTK's configureStore API already adds the thunk middleware by default:

import { configureStore } from '@reduxjs/toolkit' import todosReducer from './features/todos/todosSlice' import filtersReducer from './features/filters/filtersSlice' const store = configureStore({ reducer : { todos : todosReducer, filters : filtersReducer } })

Manual Setup

If you're using the basic Redux createStore API and need to set this up manually, first add the redux-thunk package:

npm install redux-thunk yarn add redux-thunk

The thunk middleware is the default export.

More Details: Importing the thunk middleware If you're using ES modules: import thunk from 'redux-thunk' If you use Redux Thunk 2.x in a CommonJS environment, don’t forget to add .default to your import: - const thunk = require('redux-thunk') + const thunk = require('redux-thunk').default Additionally, since 2.x, we also support a UMD build for use as a global script tag: const ReduxThunk = window .ReduxThunk

Then, to enable Redux Thunk, use applyMiddleware() :

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' import thunk from 'redux-thunk' import rootReducer from './reducers/index' const store = createStore(rootReducer, applyMiddleware(thunk))

Injecting a Custom Argument

Since 2.1.0, Redux Thunk supports injecting a custom argument into the thunk middleware. This is typically useful for cases like using an API service layer that could be swapped out for a mock service in tests.

For Redux Toolkit, the getDefaultMiddleware callback inside of configureStore lets you pass in a custom extraArgument :

import { configureStore } from '@reduxjs/toolkit' import rootReducer from './reducer' import { myCustomApiService } from './api' const store = configureStore({ reducer : rootReducer, middleware : getDefaultMiddleware => getDefaultMiddleware({ thunk : { extraArgument : myCustomApiService } }) }) function fetchUser ( id ) { return ( dispatch, getState, api ) => { } }

If you need to pass in multiple values, combine them into a single object:

const store = configureStore({ reducer : rootReducer, middleware : getDefaultMiddleware => getDefaultMiddleware({ thunk : { extraArgument : { api : myCustomApiService, otherValue : 42 } } }) }) function fetchUser ( id ) { return ( dispatch, getState, { api, otherValue } ) => { } }

If you're setting up the store by hand, the default thunk export has an attached thunk.withExtraArgument() function that should be used to generate the correct thunk middleware:

const store = createStore( reducer, applyMiddleware(thunk.withExtraArgument(api)) )

Why Do I Need This?

With a plain basic Redux store, you can only do simple synchronous updates by dispatching an action. Middleware extends the store's abilities, and lets you write async logic that interacts with the store.

Thunks are the recommended middleware for basic Redux side effects logic, including complex synchronous logic that needs access to the store, and simple async logic like AJAX requests.

For more details on why thunks are useful, see:

Redux docs: Writing Logic with Thunks

https://redux.js.org/usage/writing-logic-thunks

The official usage guide page on thunks. Covers why they exist, how the thunk middleware works, and uesful patterns for using thunks.

Stack Overflow: Dispatching Redux Actions with a Timeout

http://stackoverflow.com/questions/35411423/how-to-dispatch-a-redux-action-with-a-timeout/35415559#35415559

Dan Abramov explains the basics of managing async behavior in Redux, walking through a progressive series of approaches (inline async calls, async action creators, thunk middleware).

Stack Overflow: Why do we need middleware for async flow in Redux?

http://stackoverflow.com/questions/34570758/why-do-we-need-middleware-for-async-flow-in-redux/34599594#34599594

Dan Abramov gives reasons for using thunks and async middleware, and some useful patterns for using thunks.

What the heck is a "thunk"?

https://daveceddia.com/what-is-a-thunk/

A quick explanation for what the word "thunk" means in general, and for Redux specifically.

Thunks in Redux: The Basics

https://medium.com/fullstack-academy/thunks-in-redux-the-basics-85e538a3fe60

A detailed look at what thunks are, what they solve, and how to use them.

You may also want to read the Redux FAQ entry on choosing which async middleware to use.

While the thunk middleware is not directly included with the Redux core library, it is used by default in our @reduxjs/toolkit package.

Motivation

Redux Thunk middleware allows you to write action creators that return a function instead of an action. The thunk can be used to delay the dispatch of an action, or to dispatch only if a certain condition is met. The inner function receives the store methods dispatch and getState as parameters.

An action creator that returns a function to perform asynchronous dispatch:

const INCREMENT_COUNTER = 'INCREMENT_COUNTER' function increment ( ) { return { type : INCREMENT_COUNTER } } function incrementAsync ( ) { return dispatch => { setTimeout( () => { dispatch(increment()) }, 1000 ) } }

An action creator that returns a function to perform conditional dispatch:

function incrementIfOdd ( ) { return ( dispatch, getState ) => { const { counter } = getState() if (counter % 2 === 0 ) { return } dispatch(increment()) } }

What’s a thunk?!

A thunk is a function that wraps an expression to delay its evaluation.

let x = 1 + 2 let foo = () => 1 + 2

The term originated as a humorous past-tense version of "think".

Composition

Any return value from the inner function will be available as the return value of dispatch itself. This is convenient for orchestrating an asynchronous control flow with thunk action creators dispatching each other and returning Promises to wait for each other’s completion:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' import thunk from 'redux-thunk' import rootReducer from './reducers' const store = createStore(rootReducer, applyMiddleware(thunk)) function fetchSecretSauce ( ) { return fetch( 'https://www.google.com/search?q=secret+sauce' ) } function makeASandwich ( forPerson, secretSauce ) { return { type : 'MAKE_SANDWICH' , forPerson, secretSauce } } function apologize ( fromPerson, toPerson, error ) { return { type : 'APOLOGIZE' , fromPerson, toPerson, error } } function withdrawMoney ( amount ) { return { type : 'WITHDRAW' , amount } } store.dispatch(withdrawMoney( 100 )) function makeASandwichWithSecretSauce ( forPerson ) { return function ( dispatch ) { return fetchSecretSauce().then( sauce => dispatch(makeASandwich(forPerson, sauce)), error => dispatch(apologize( 'The Sandwich Shop' , forPerson, error)) ) } } store.dispatch(makeASandwichWithSecretSauce( 'Me' )) store.dispatch(makeASandwichWithSecretSauce( 'My partner' )).then( () => { console .log( 'Done!' ) }) function makeSandwichesForEverybody ( ) { return function ( dispatch, getState ) { if (!getState().sandwiches.isShopOpen) { return Promise .resolve() } return dispatch(makeASandwichWithSecretSauce( 'My Grandma' )) .then( () => Promise .all([ dispatch(makeASandwichWithSecretSauce( 'Me' )), dispatch(makeASandwichWithSecretSauce( 'My wife' )) ]) ) .then( () => dispatch(makeASandwichWithSecretSauce( 'Our kids' ))) .then( () => dispatch( getState().myMoney > 42 ? withdrawMoney( 42 ) : apologize( 'Me' , 'The Sandwich Shop' ) ) ) } } store .dispatch(makeSandwichesForEverybody()) .then( () => response.send(ReactDOMServer.renderToString( < MyApp store = {store} /> )) ) // I can also dispatch a thunk async action from a component // any time its props change to load the missing data. import { connect } from 'react-redux' import { Component } from 'react' class SandwichShop extends Component { componentDidMount() { this.props.dispatch(makeASandwichWithSecretSauce(this.props.forPerson)) } componentDidUpdate(prevProps) { if (prevProps.forPerson !== this.props.forPerson) { this.props.dispatch(makeASandwichWithSecretSauce(this.props.forPerson)) } } render() { return < p > {this.props.sandwiches.join('mustard')} </ p > } } export default connect(state => ({ sandwiches: state.sandwiches }))(SandwichShop)

License

MIT