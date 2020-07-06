openbase logo
redux-throttle

by Mathieu Dutour
0.1.1 (see all)

Redux middleware to throttle your actions

Readme

redux-throttle

build status npm version Dependency Status devDependency Status

Redux middleware to throttle your actions

npm install --save redux-throttle

Usage

import {createStore, applyMiddleware} from "redux";
import throttle from "redux-throttle";
import reducers from "./reducers";

const defaultWait = 300
const defaultThrottleOption = { // https://lodash.com/docs#throttle
  leading: true,
  trailing: true
}

const middleware = throttle(defaultWait, defaultThrottleOption);
const store = applyMiddleware(middleware)(createStore)(reducers);

Then you just have to dispatch actions with the meta throttle:

{
  type: 'ACTION_TYPE',
  meta: {
    throttle: true
  }
}

{
  type: 'ACTION_TYPE_2',
  meta: {
    throttle: 300 // wait time
  }
}

{
  type: 'ACTION_TYPE_3',
  meta: {
    throttle: {
      wait: 300,
      leading: false
    }
  }
}

There are 2 special actions exported by the library:

import {CANCEL, FLUSH} from "redux-throttle";

dispatch({
  type: CANCEL,
  payload: {
    type: 'ACTION_TYPE'
  }
})

dispatch({
  type: FLUSH,
  payload: {
    type: ['ACTION_TYPE_2', 'ACTION_TYPE_3']
  }
})

dispatch({ // will flush everything
  type: FLUSH
})

Both of them can be used to respectively cancel or flush a throttled action.

License

MIT

