Redux middleware to throttle your actions

npm install --save redux-throttle

Usage

import {createStore, applyMiddleware} from "redux" ; import throttle from "redux-throttle" ; import reducers from "./reducers" ; const defaultWait = 300 const defaultThrottleOption = { leading : true , trailing : true } const middleware = throttle(defaultWait, defaultThrottleOption); const store = applyMiddleware(middleware)(createStore)(reducers);

Then you just have to dispatch actions with the meta throttle :

{ type : 'ACTION_TYPE' , meta : { throttle : true } } { type : 'ACTION_TYPE_2' , meta : { throttle : 300 } } { type : 'ACTION_TYPE_3' , meta : { throttle : { wait : 300 , leading : false } } }

There are 2 special actions exported by the library:

import {CANCEL, FLUSH} from "redux-throttle" ; dispatch({ type : CANCEL, payload : { type : 'ACTION_TYPE' } }) dispatch({ type : FLUSH, payload : { type : [ 'ACTION_TYPE_2' , 'ACTION_TYPE_3' ] } }) dispatch({ type : FLUSH })

Both of them can be used to respectively cancel or flush a throttled action.

License

MIT