Redux middleware to throttle your actions
npm install --save redux-throttle
import {createStore, applyMiddleware} from "redux";
import throttle from "redux-throttle";
import reducers from "./reducers";
const defaultWait = 300
const defaultThrottleOption = { // https://lodash.com/docs#throttle
leading: true,
trailing: true
}
const middleware = throttle(defaultWait, defaultThrottleOption);
const store = applyMiddleware(middleware)(createStore)(reducers);
Then you just have to dispatch actions with the meta
throttle:
{
type: 'ACTION_TYPE',
meta: {
throttle: true
}
}
{
type: 'ACTION_TYPE_2',
meta: {
throttle: 300 // wait time
}
}
{
type: 'ACTION_TYPE_3',
meta: {
throttle: {
wait: 300,
leading: false
}
}
}
There are 2 special actions exported by the library:
import {CANCEL, FLUSH} from "redux-throttle";
dispatch({
type: CANCEL,
payload: {
type: 'ACTION_TYPE'
}
})
dispatch({
type: FLUSH,
payload: {
type: ['ACTION_TYPE_2', 'ACTION_TYPE_3']
}
})
dispatch({ // will flush everything
type: FLUSH
})
Both of them can be used to respectively cancel or flush a throttled action.
MIT