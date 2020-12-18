Test utils to simplify testing of containers in redux.
In the terminal execute the following command:
$ npm install redux-test-utils --save-dev
import { createMockStore } from 'redux-test-utils';
describe('example', () => {
it('works', () => {
const state = 'state';
const store = createMockStore(state);
const action = {
type: 'type',
data: 'data'
};
store.dispatch(action);
expect(store.getAction(action.type)).toEqual(action);
expect(store.getActions()).toEqual([action]);
expect(store.isActionDispatched(action)).toBe(true);
expect(store.isActionTypeDispatched(action.type)).toBe(true);
expect(store.getState()).toBe(state);
});
});
import { createMockDispatch } from 'redux-test-utils';
describe('example', () => {
it('works', () => {
const state = 'state';
const dispatchMock = createMockDispatch();
const action = {
type: 'type',
data: 'data',
};
dispatchMock.dispatch(action);
expect(dispatchMock.getAction(action.type)).toEqual(action);
expect(dispatchMock.getActions()).toEqual([action]);
expect(dispatchMock.isActionDispatched(action)).toBe(true);
expect(dispatchMock.isActionTypeDispatched(action.type)).toBe(true);
});
});