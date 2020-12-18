openbase logo
rtu

redux-test-utils

by Dennis Axelsson
1.0.2 (see all)

Library for providing utility functions for testing redux.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.9K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-test-utils Build Status

Test utils to simplify testing of containers in redux.

Install

In the terminal execute the following command:

$ npm install redux-test-utils --save-dev

How to use

createMockStore


import { createMockStore } from 'redux-test-utils';

describe('example', () => {
  it('works', () => {
    const state = 'state';
    const store = createMockStore(state);
    const action = {
      type: 'type',
      data: 'data'
    };
    store.dispatch(action);
    
    expect(store.getAction(action.type)).toEqual(action);
    expect(store.getActions()).toEqual([action]);
    expect(store.isActionDispatched(action)).toBe(true);
    expect(store.isActionTypeDispatched(action.type)).toBe(true);
    expect(store.getState()).toBe(state);
  });
});

createMockDispatch


import { createMockDispatch } from 'redux-test-utils';

describe('example', () => {
  it('works', () => {
    const state = 'state';
    const dispatchMock = createMockDispatch();
    const action = {
      type: 'type',
      data: 'data',
    };
    dispatchMock.dispatch(action);

    expect(dispatchMock.getAction(action.type)).toEqual(action);
    expect(dispatchMock.getActions()).toEqual([action]);
    expect(dispatchMock.isActionDispatched(action)).toBe(true);
    expect(dispatchMock.isActionTypeDispatched(action.type)).toBe(true);
  });
});

