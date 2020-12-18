Test utils to simplify testing of containers in redux.

Install

In the terminal execute the following command:

$ npm install redux-test-utils

How to use

createMockStore

import { createMockStore } from 'redux-test-utils' ; describe( 'example' , () => { it( 'works' , () => { const state = 'state' ; const store = createMockStore(state); const action = { type : 'type' , data : 'data' }; store.dispatch(action); expect(store.getAction(action.type)).toEqual(action); expect(store.getActions()).toEqual([action]); expect(store.isActionDispatched(action)).toBe( true ); expect(store.isActionTypeDispatched(action.type)).toBe( true ); expect(store.getState()).toBe(state); }); });

createMockDispatch