Redux TDD

Install

npm install --save-dev redux-tdd

Also, redux-observable is a peer-dependency so make sure you have it installed before you use Redux TDD: npm install --save-dev redux-observable

Example

import reduxTdd from 'redux-tdd' ; reduxTdd({ counter : counterReducer }, state => [ < Counter onClick = {incrementAction} counter = {state.counter.count} /> ]) .action(props => props.onClick()) // action() takes a function that must return a redux action .toMatchProps({ counter: 1 }) // toMatchProps() checks whether the component took the correct props .contains( < span > 1 </ span > ) // finally contains() checks that the component contains correct value

Testing multiple components

You can return multiple components (it's an array) if you want to test how they work with each other. Then you can use the .switch('ComponentName') operator to assert certain things about the component. You can also use the .it(string) to document what you're testing so it's easier to know where things break:

const TodoList = ( { listItems } ) => < div > {listItems.map(i => < div key = {i} > {i} </ div > )} </ div > const AddTodo = ( { onAdd } ) => < button onClick = {onAdd} > add todo </ button > function addTodo ( todoText ) { return { type : 'ADD_TODO' , payload : todoText } } function getVisibleItems ( state ) { return Object .keys(state.list).length ? Object .keys(state.list).map( key => key) : [] } function list ( state = {}, action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'ADD_TODO' : return { ...state, [action.payload]: {} } default : return state } } reduxTdd({ list }, state => [ <TodoList listItems={getVisibleItems(state)} />, <AddTodo onAdd={addTodo} /> ]) .it('should add a todo item') .switch('AddTodo') // the next dot-chained calls will work on AddTodo .action(props => props.onAdd('clean house')) // add 'clean house' .switch('TodoList') // back to TodoList .toMatchProps({ listItems: ["clean house"] })

Async behavior

Testing async behavior with Redux TDD can currently only be done using redux-observable. There's a specific .epic() operator that works such as:

function fetchItems ( ) { return { type : 'FETCH_ITEMS' } } function handleFetchItems ( action$, store, { getJSON } ) { return action$ .ofType( 'FETCH_ITEMS' ) .switchMap( action => getJSON( 'http://foo' ) .map( response => response.reduce( ( acc, curr ) => ({ ...acc, [curr.id]: curr, }) , {}) ) .map( response => recievedItems(response)) ) } reduxTdd({ items }, state => ([ < Items items = {state.items} fetchItems = {fetchItems} /> ])) .it('should load items') .action(props => props.fetchItems()) .epic(handleFetchItems, { getJSON: () => // force/mock the API call to return this JSON Observable.of([ { id: 1, name: 'Foo', date: 'March' }, { id: 2, name: 'Bar', date: 'November' } ]) }) .toMatchProps({ items: { 1: { id: 1, name: 'Foo', date: 'March' }, 2: { id: 2, name: 'Bar', date: 'November' } } })

.epic() works similar to the .action() operator, in the sense that it will dispatch the action returned by the epic, so you can chain .toMatchProps() after it to assert things about your components.

Handling multiple async actions dispatched

In redux-observable you may find yourself dispatching multiple actions:

function handleRefreshEpic ( action$, store, { getJSON } ) { return action$.ofType( 'REFRESH' ) .mergeMap( () => getJSON( 'http://foo.bar' ) .map( response => refreshDoneAction(response)) .catch( err => Observable.of(refreshFailAction(err), setErrorAction(err))) ); }

As you can see, this epic above will dispatch two actions if an error occurs. To test this in Redux TDD we can test the first action ( refreshFailAction ) as we did before:

.it( 'should click refresh and simulate http error response' ) .action(actions.clickRefreshBtn) .epic(handleRefreshEpic, { getJSON : () => Observable.throw({ error : 'Some error' }) }) .toMatchProps({ loading : false , projects : [], })

And to test the second action ( setErrorAction ), we can call .action() again and use its second parameter to access the epicAction in the pipe. If your epic would return a third action, you can call .action again and things would be automatically shifted from the internal pipeline.

.action( ( props, epicAction ) => { expect(epicAction).toMatchObject({ type : 'ERROR' , payload : { error : 'Some error' } }) return epicAction }) .switch( 'Error' ) .toMatchProps({ message : 'Some error' })

This is really cool because you can test in between your async calls, and make sure all your components render as expected.

About

Check out my HOW-TO article on Hacker Noon: https://hackernoon.com/redux-tdd-a-deep-dive-344cd7682a54