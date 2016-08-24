openbase logo
redux-tcomb

by Giulio Canti
0.2.1 (see all)

Immutable and type-checked state and actions for Redux

Documentation
29

GitHub Stars

212

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

build status

Immutable and type-checked state and actions for Redux (built on tcomb library)

Example

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux'
import t from 'tcomb'
import { createCheckedMiddleware, createCheckedReducer, createActionType } from 'redux-tcomb'
import createLogger from 'redux-logger'

// types
const State = t.Integer
const PositiveInteger = t.refinement(t.Integer, n => n >= 0, 'PositiveInteger')
const Action = createActionType({
  INCREMENT: t.interface({ delta: PositiveInteger }),
  DECREMENT: t.interface({ delta: PositiveInteger })
})

// reducer
function reducer(state = 0, action) {
  switch(action.type) {
    case 'INCREMENT' :
      return state + action.delta
    case 'DECREMENT' :
      return state - action.delta
  }
  return state
}

// configure
const store = createStore(
  createCheckedReducer(reducer, State),
  applyMiddleware(
    createCheckedMiddleware(Action),
    createLogger()
  )
)

// ok
store.dispatch({ type: 'INCREMENT', delta: 2 })
store.dispatch(Action.INCREMENT({ delta: 2 }))

// bad payload
store.dispatch({ type: 'INCREMENT', delta: -2 }) // throws [tcomb] Invalid value -2 supplied to Action(INCREMENT)/delta: PositiveInteger

// typo
store.dispatch({ type: 'INCRE', delta: 1 }) // throws [tcomb] Invalid value { "type": "INCRE", "delta": 1 } supplied to Action

API

type Reducer = (state: State, action: Action) => State;
  • createCheckedMiddleware(Action: Type) -> Function
  • createCheckedReducer(reducer: Reducer, State: Type) -> Reducer
  • createActionType(actions: {[key: string]: Type}) -> Type

License

The MIT License (MIT)

