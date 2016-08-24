Immutable and type-checked state and actions for Redux (built on tcomb library)

Example

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' import t from 'tcomb' import { createCheckedMiddleware, createCheckedReducer, createActionType } from 'redux-tcomb' import createLogger from 'redux-logger' const State = t.Integer const PositiveInteger = t.refinement(t.Integer, n => n >= 0 , 'PositiveInteger' ) const Action = createActionType({ INCREMENT : t.interface({ delta : PositiveInteger }), DECREMENT : t.interface({ delta : PositiveInteger }) }) function reducer ( state = 0 , action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'INCREMENT' : return state + action.delta case 'DECREMENT' : return state - action.delta } return state } const store = createStore( createCheckedReducer(reducer, State), applyMiddleware( createCheckedMiddleware(Action), createLogger() ) ) store.dispatch({ type : 'INCREMENT' , delta : 2 }) store.dispatch(Action.INCREMENT({ delta : 2 })) store.dispatch({ type : 'INCREMENT' , delta : -2 }) store.dispatch({ type : 'INCRE' , delta : 1 })

API

type Reducer = ( state: State, action: Action ) => State;

createCheckedMiddleware(Action: Type) -> Function

createCheckedReducer(reducer: Reducer, State: Type) -> Reducer

createActionType(actions: {[key: string]: Type}) -> Type

License

The MIT License (MIT)