ReduxTaxi allows for component-driven asynchronous server-side rendering in isomorphic/universal React+Redux apps.

Use case

When you have asynchronous actions that you want to be processed on the server (at instantiation time, e.g. in the constructor ) before responding to the client, you'll need to explicitly register them to avoid an Error being thrown. The motivation behind this throw is explained later in this document.

Installation

npm install --save redux-taxi

Usage

Use the decorator to signal at the component level when the component relies on an asynchronous action server-side.

Decorator

import SomePageActions from 'action/SomePageActions' ; import {SOME_ASYNC_ACTION} from 'action/types' ; import {registerAsyncActions} from 'redux-taxi' ; @registerAsyncActions(SOME_ASYNC_ACTION) @connect( state => state.somePageState, SomePageActions) export default class SomePage extends Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context); this .props.someAsyncAction( this .props.data); } }

If you're not using ES7 style decorators, you could also call it and export like so:

class SomePage extends Component { } export default registerAsyncActions(SOME_ASYNC_ACTION)(connect( state => state.somePageState, somePageActions )(SomePage))

But this is obviously awkward, and ES7 decorators are recommended :)

Asynchronous Action Format

Currently, ReduxTaxi expects asynchronous actions to have a promise property attached to them. The PromiseMiddleware is provided for convenience, but you're free to use your own. ReduxTaxi detects promises by looking for action.promise .

TODO: In the future, we may be able to make this configurable by adding a 'promise' check function that can be passed in to do the sniffing/collecting of promises.

import {SOME_ASYNC_ACTION} from 'action/types' ; import api from 'api' ; export function someAsyncAction ( data ) { return { type : SOME_ASYNC_ACTION, promise : api.someAsyncRequest(data) }; }

Server Setup

Since ReduxTaxi is not opinionated about how your server rendering works, it's left up to you to wire in the functionality.

TODO: This may change as this project grows and if common patterns start to emerge it may be provided for you, but for now it's up to you. Below is an example of how your server-rending might make use of ReduxTaxi :

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOMServer from 'react-dom/server' ; import express from 'express' ; import {match, RouterContext} from 'react-router' ; import {Provider} from 'react-redux' ; import {ReduxTaxi, ReduxTaxiProvider} from 'redux-taxi' ; import configureStore from './store/configureStore' ; const server = express(); server.use( ( req, res ) => { match({routes, location}, (error, redirectLocation, renderProps) => { if (renderProps) { const reduxTaxi = ReduxTaxi(); const store = configureStore(initialState, {reduxTaxi}); const initialComponent = ( < Provider store = {store} > < ReduxTaxiProvider reduxTaxi = {reduxTaxi} > < RouterContext { ...renderProps } /> </ ReduxTaxiProvider > </ Provider > ); // Render once to instantiate all components (at the given route) // and collect any promises that may be registered. let content = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(initialComponent); const allPromises = reduxTaxi.getAllPromises(); if (allPromises.length) { // If we have some promises, we need to delay server rendering Promise .all(allPromises) .then(() => { content = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(initialComponent); res.end(content) }) .catch(() => { // some error happened, respond with error page }) } else { // otherwise, we can just respond with our rendered app res.end(content); } } }); });

configureStore

Your configure store just needs to apply the ReduxTaxiMiddleware with the ReduxTaxi instance passed in from server.js. Here's a real-world example:

import {createStore, applyMiddleware} from 'redux' ; import thunk from 'redux-thunk' ; import {syncHistory} from 'react-router-redux' ; import {ReduxTaxiMiddleware, PromiseMiddleware} from 'redux-taxi' ; import rootReducer from './reducers' ; export default function configureStore ( initialState, instance ) { const middleware = applyMiddleware( instance.reduxTaxi ? ReduxTaxiMiddleware(instance.reduxTaxi) : syncHistory(instance.history), PromiseMiddleware, thunk ); return createStore(rootReducer, initialState, middleware); }

Motivation

Because ReactDOMServer.renderToString() is synchronous, we need a way to signal to the server that it should wait for any asynchronous actions to complete before responding to the client. Without this, asynchronous actions will be fired and forgotten on the server, and repeated on the client.

But why the @registerAsyncActions() decorator?

We wanted the decision to slow the server response down to be a very deliberate decision. To achieve this, we opted for a simple decorator where you can explicitly register which asynchronous actions you want to allow to slow down server rendering. Without explicitly registering your asynchronous actions, a fatal Error will be thrown.

Ok, but what if I don't want to block the server rendering, but fire the action as soon as the page loads?

Simply put your action dispatching in componentDidMount() lifecycle method, since this method only executes in a client context. This actually follows Facebook's recommended pattern.

@connect( state => state.somePageState, SomePageActions ) export default class SomePage extends Component { componentDidMount() { this .props.someAsyncAction( this .props.data); } }

How does it work?

In a nutshell, there's special middleware ( ReduxTaxiMiddleware.js along with PromiseMiddleware.js ) that intercepts all actions that have a promise defined and checks to see if they're registered with ReduxTaxi.js (which is provided at the request-level via ReduxTaxiProvider.js ). Then, when rendering on the server, any promises that have been collected will be .all().then() 'd and then the server re-renders the markup and finally responds to the client.

NOTE: This re-rendering (rendering twice) is necessary because React does not currently provide a way to instantiate React Components without actually rendering them to something (e.g. the constructor does not get called). To mitigate any (albeit marginal) time cost to this, the re-rendering should only be done when there are actually asynchronous actions that fired. A completely synchronous page should render immediately.

Alternative Projects