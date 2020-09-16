Write your actions and reducers without pain

Usage

import { createSymbiote } from 'redux-symbiote' const initialState = { error : null , accounts : [], loading : false , } const symbiotes = { accounts : { loading : { start : ( state ) => ({ ...state, loading : true }), failed : ( state, error ) => ({ ...state, loading : false , error }), finish : ( state, accounts ) => ({ ...state, loading : false , accounts }), }, }, } export const { actions, reducer } = createSymbiote(initialState, symbiotes)

Also you can use CommonJS:

const { createSymbiote } = require ( 'redux-symbiote' )

Demo

API

Create symbiote

function createSymbiote ( initialState, symbiotes, ?namespace = '' )

Create action handlers + reducer

createSymbiote(initialState, { actionType : actionReducer, nestedType : { actionType : nestedActionReducer, } })

Example:

const initialState = { value : 1 , data : 'another' } const symbiotes = { increment : ( state ) => ({ ...state, value : state.value + 1 }), decrement : ( state ) => ({ ...state, value : state.value - 1 }), setValue : ( state, value ) => ({ ...state, value }), setData : ( state, data ) => ({ ...state, data }), concatData : ( state, data ) => ({ ...state, data : data + state.data }), } export const { actions, reducer } = createSymbiote(initialState, symbiotes) dispatch(actions.increment()) dispatch(actions.setValue( 4 )) dispatch(actions.decrement()) dispatch(actions.setData( 'bar' )) dispatch(actions.concatData( 'foo ' ))

When you call actions.setValue symbiote calls your action handler with previousState and all arguments spreaded after state.

Nested example

const initialState = { value : 1 , data : 'another' } const symbiotes = { value : { increment : ( state ) => ({ ...state, value : state.value + 1 }), decrement : ( state ) => ({ ...state, value : state.value - 1 }), }, data : { set : ( state, data ) => ({ ...state, data }), concat : ( state, data ) => ({ ...state, data : data + state.data }), }, } export const { actions, reducer } = createSymbiote(initialState, symbiotes) dispatch(actions.value.increment()) dispatch(actions.value.decrement()) dispatch(actions.data.set( 'bar' )) dispatch(actions.data.concat( 'foo ' ))

Options

Third parameter in createSymbiote is optional string or object .

If string passed, symbiote converts it to { namespace: 'string' } .

Object has optional properties:

namespace is string — set prefix for each action type

is — set prefix for each action type defaultReducer is (previousState, action) -> newState — called instead of return previous state

is — called instead of return previous state separator is string — change separator of nested action types (default / )

You can use action as action type in classic reducer or in handleAction(s) in redux-actions

import { handleActions } from 'redux-actions' import { createSymbiote } from 'redux-symbiote' const initialState = { } const symbiotes = { foo : { bar : { baz : ( state, arg1, arg2 ) => ({ ...state, data : arg1, atad : arg2 }), }, }, } const { actions } = createSymbiote(initialState, symbiotes) const reducer = handleActions({ [actions.foo.bar.baz]: ( state, { payload: [arg1, arg2] } ) => ({ ...state, data : arg1, atad : arg2, }), }, initialState)

How to use reducer

createSymbiote returns object with actions and reducer .

Created reducer already handles created actions. You don't need to handle actions from symbiote.

export const { actions, reducer } = createSymbiote(initialState, symbiotes, options) import { reducer as accounts } from '../accounts/symbiote' export const reducer = combineReducers({ accounts, })

Redux recommends creating constants, action creators and reducers separately.

const ACCOUNTS_LOADING_START = 'ACCOUNTS_LOADING_START' const ACCOUNTS_LOADING_FAILED = 'ACCOUNTS_LOADING_FAILED' const ACCOUNTS_LOADING_FINISH = 'ACCOUNTS_LOADING_FINISH' export function loadingStart ( ) { return { type : ACCOUNTS_LOADING_START, } } export function loadingFailed ( error ) { return { type : ACCOUNTS_LOADING_FAILED, payload : { error, }, } } export function loadingFinish ( accounts ) { return { type : ACCOUNTS_LOADING_FINISH, payload : { accounts, }, } } const initialState = { error : null , accounts : [], loading : false , } export function accountsReducer ( state = initialState, action ) { switch (action.type) { case ACCOUNTS_LOADING_START: return Object .assign({}, state, { loading : true , }) case ACCOUNTS_LOADING_FAILED: return Object .assign({}, state, { loading : false , error : action.payload.error, }) case ACCOUNTS_LOADING_FINISH: return Object .assign({}, state, { loading : false , accounts : action.payload.accounts, }) } return state }

So much boilerplate.

Let's look at redux-actions.

import { createActions, handleActions, combineActions } from 'redux-actions' export const actions = createActions({ accounts : { loading : { start : () => ({ loading : true }), failed : ( error ) => ({ loading : false , error }), finish : ( accounts ) => ({ loading : false , accounts }), }, }, }).accounts const initialState = { error : null , accounts : [], loading : false , } export const accountsReducer = handleActions({ [combineActions(actions.loading.start, actions.loading.failed, actions.loading.finish)]: ( state, { payload: { loading } } ) => ({ ...state, loading }), [actions.loading.failed]: ( state, { payload: { error } } ) => ({ ...state, error }), [actions.loading.finish]: ( state, { payload: { accounts } } ) => ({ ...state, accounts }), }, initialState)

But we have some duplicate in action creators properties and reducer.

Let's rewrite it to redux-symbiote:

import { createSymbiote } from 'redux-symbiote' const initialState = { error : null , accounts : [], loading : false , } const symbiotes = { start : ( state ) => ({ ...state, loading : true }), finish : ( state, { accounts } ) => ({ ...state, loading : false , accounts }), failed : ( state, { error } ) => ({ ...state, loading : false , error }), } export const { actions, reducer : accountsReducer } = createSymbiote(initialState, symbiotes, 'accounts/loading' )

That's all. accounts/loading is an optional namespace for actions types.

To reduce noise around loading actions try symbiote-fetching .

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!