This library is no longer being actively maintained.
IOOF has been slowly moving away from the ubiquitous use of Redux as a core piece of our micro-frontend architecture and have been actively replacing the usage of this library with more standard React and JavaScript patterns. Due to some technical constraints, we've also been unable to upgrade to the latest version of the library ourselves for quite some time now, further fuelling our desire to move away from this solution.
At this time, we will be ceasing all maintenance tasks and we recommend that you consider using an alternative library:
If you want to continue using this library, we encourage you to fork this repo and take over maintenance yourself.
This is a library to help build decoupled, componentized Redux apps that share a single global store.
npm install --save redux-subspace react-redux-subspace
import React from 'react'
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import { namespaced } from 'redux-subspace'
import { SubspaceProvider } from 'react-redux-subspace'
import { TodoApp, todoReducer } from './todoApp'
import { CounterApp, counterReducer } from './counterApp'
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
todo: todoReducer
counter1: namespaced('counter1')(counterReducer),
counter2: namespaced('counter2')(counterReducer)
})
const store = createStore(rootReducer)
const App = () => (
<Provider store={store}>
<SubspaceProvider mapState={(state) => state.todo}>
<TodoApp />
</SubspaceProvider>
<SubspaceProvider mapState={(state) => state.counter1} namespace="counter1">
<CounterApp />
</SubspaceProvider>
<SubspaceProvider mapState={(state) => state.counter2} namespace="counter2">
<CounterApp />
</SubspaceProvider>
</Provider>
)
redux-subspace: The core package for Redux Subspace
react-redux-subspace: React bindings compatible with
react-redux
redux-subspace-loop: Utilities for integrating with
redux-loop
redux-subspace-observable: Utilities for integrating with
redux-observable
redux-subspace-saga: Utilities for integrating with
redux-saga
redux-subspace-wormhole: Middleware for exposing additional state to subspaces
When upgrading to version 2 of Redux Subspace, refer to the migration guide to work through all the breaking changes.
