This library is no longer being actively maintained.

IOOF has been slowly moving away from the ubiquitous use of Redux as a core piece of our micro-frontend architecture and have been actively replacing the usage of this library with more standard React and JavaScript patterns. Due to some technical constraints, we've also been unable to upgrade to the latest version of the library ourselves for quite some time now, further fuelling our desire to move away from this solution.

At this time, we will be ceasing all maintenance tasks and we recommend that you consider using an alternative library:

If you want to continue using this library, we encourage you to fork this repo and take over maintenance yourself.

This is a library to help build decoupled, componentized Redux apps that share a single global store.

Installation

npm install --save redux-subspace react-redux-subspace

Quick Start

import React from 'react' import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' import { Provider } from 'react-redux' import { namespaced } from 'redux-subspace' import { SubspaceProvider } from 'react-redux-subspace' import { TodoApp, todoReducer } from './todoApp' import { CounterApp, counterReducer } from './counterApp' const rootReducer = combineReducers({ todo : todoReducer counter1 : namespaced( 'counter1' )(counterReducer), counter2 : namespaced( 'counter2' )(counterReducer) }) const store = createStore(rootReducer) const App = () => ( < Provider store = {store} > < SubspaceProvider mapState = {(state) => state.todo}> < TodoApp /> </ SubspaceProvider > < SubspaceProvider mapState = {(state) => state.counter1} namespace="counter1"> < CounterApp /> </ SubspaceProvider > < SubspaceProvider mapState = {(state) => state.counter2} namespace="counter2"> < CounterApp /> </ SubspaceProvider > </ Provider > )

Packages

redux-subspace : The core package for Redux Subspace

: The core package for Redux Subspace react-redux-subspace : React bindings compatible with react-redux

: React bindings compatible with redux-subspace-loop : Utilities for integrating with redux-loop

: Utilities for integrating with redux-subspace-observable : Utilities for integrating with redux-observable

: Utilities for integrating with redux-subspace-saga : Utilities for integrating with redux-saga

: Utilities for integrating with redux-subspace-wormhole : Middleware for exposing additional state to subspaces

Upgrading From Version 1 to Version 2

When upgrading to version 2 of Redux Subspace, refer to the migration guide to work through all the breaking changes.

