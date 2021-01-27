openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

319

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Deprecated!
This library is no longer being maintained. Please see https://github.com/ioof-holdings/redux-subspace/issues/546 for more details.

Readme

redux-subspace

Deprecated

This library is no longer being actively maintained.

IOOF has been slowly moving away from the ubiquitous use of Redux as a core piece of our micro-frontend architecture and have been actively replacing the usage of this library with more standard React and JavaScript patterns. Due to some technical constraints, we've also been unable to upgrade to the latest version of the library ourselves for quite some time now, further fuelling our desire to move away from this solution.

At this time, we will be ceasing all maintenance tasks and we recommend that you consider using an alternative library:

If you want to continue using this library, we encourage you to fork this repo and take over maintenance yourself.

npm version npm downloads License: BSD-3-Clause

All Contributors PRs Welcome

Watch on GitHub Star on GitHub

This is a library to help build decoupled, componentized Redux apps that share a single global store.

Installation

npm install --save redux-subspace react-redux-subspace

Quick Start

import React from 'react'
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import { namespaced } from 'redux-subspace'
import { SubspaceProvider } from 'react-redux-subspace'
import { TodoApp, todoReducer } from './todoApp'
import { CounterApp, counterReducer } from './counterApp'

const rootReducer = combineReducers({
  todo: todoReducer
  counter1: namespaced('counter1')(counterReducer),
  counter2: namespaced('counter2')(counterReducer)
})

const store = createStore(rootReducer)

const App = () => (
  <Provider store={store}>
    <SubspaceProvider mapState={(state) => state.todo}>
      <TodoApp />
    </SubspaceProvider>
    <SubspaceProvider mapState={(state) => state.counter1} namespace="counter1">
      <CounterApp />
    </SubspaceProvider>
    <SubspaceProvider mapState={(state) => state.counter2} namespace="counter2">
      <CounterApp />
    </SubspaceProvider>
  </Provider>
)

Documentation

Packages

Upgrading From Version 1 to Version 2

When upgrading to version 2 of Redux Subspace, refer to the migration guide to work through all the breaking changes.

Media

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emojis):

Michael Peyper
Michael Peyper
💬 🐛 💻 📖 💡 🤔 🚇 👀 📦 📢 ⚠️ 🔧		 Jonathan Peyper
Jonathan Peyper
💬 💻 🤔 👀 ⚠️		 Vivian Farrell
Vivian Farrell
🤔 📦 👀 📢		 Emily Rosengren
Emily Rosengren
📢		 Morgan Larosa
Morgan Larosa
🚇		 Amit Kothari
Amit Kothari
💻 💡		 Riku Rouvila
Riku Rouvila
💻 📖 ⚠️
Michael
Michael
💻		 James Adams
James Adams
📖		 Lee Kyles
Lee Kyles
💻 ⚠️		 Evert Bouw
Evert Bouw
💻 ⚠️ 📖 💡		 Paweł Bród
Paweł Bród
🐛		 majo44
majo44
🐛 💻 ⚠️		 Garth Newton
Garth Newton
🐛 📖
Mateusz Burzyński
Mateusz Burzyński
🔧		 psamusev
psamusev
🐛		 Jay Phelps
Jay Phelps
👀		 Mark Erikson
Mark Erikson
📢		 Nikita
Nikita
🐛 💻 ⚠️		 Conrad Buck
Conrad Buck
💻 ⚠️ 📖		 travikk
travikk
👀

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

