rs

redux-subscriber

by Alexander Ivantsov
1.1.0 (see all)

Subscribe to changes in any part of redux state

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

210

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

redux-subscriber

Build Status codecov npm version

This package allows you to subscribe to changes in any part of Redux state.

Installation

npm install redux-subscriber --save

Usage

store.js

import {createStore} from 'redux';
import initSubscriber from 'redux-subscriber';

const store = createStore(...);

// "initSubscriber" returns "subscribe" function, so you can use it
const subscribe = initSubscriber(store);

somewhere-else.js

// or you can just import "subscribe" function from the package
import {subscribe} from 'redux-subscriber';

const unsubscribe = subscribe('user.messages.count', state => {
  // do something
});

// if you want to stop listening to changes
unsubscribe();

Examples

API

initSubscriber(store) (default export) - initialize redux-subscriber, so after that you can use subscribe method.

Options

  • store - instance of Redux store.

Returns subscribe function.

subscribe(key, callbackFunction) - subscribe callbackFunction to changes.

Options

  • key - string which specified the part of state (e.g. user.message.count) to listen to.
  • callbackFunction - function which will be called when the part of state has changed. New state is passed as a parameter.

Returns unsubscribe function which can be called to unsubscribe from changes.

