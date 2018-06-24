This package allows you to subscribe to changes in any part of Redux state.
npm install redux-subscriber --save
store.js
import {createStore} from 'redux';
import initSubscriber from 'redux-subscriber';
const store = createStore(...);
// "initSubscriber" returns "subscribe" function, so you can use it
const subscribe = initSubscriber(store);
somewhere-else.js
// or you can just import "subscribe" function from the package
import {subscribe} from 'redux-subscriber';
const unsubscribe = subscribe('user.messages.count', state => {
// do something
});
// if you want to stop listening to changes
unsubscribe();
redux-subscriber
initSubscriber(store) (default export) - initialize
redux-subscriber, so after that you can use
subscribe method.
store - instance of Redux store.
Returns
subscribe function.
subscribe(key, callbackFunction) - subscribe
callbackFunction to changes.
key - string which specified the part of state (e.g.
user.message.count) to listen to.
callbackFunction - function which will be called when the part of state has changed. New state is passed as a parameter.
Returns
unsubscribe function which can be called to unsubscribe from changes.