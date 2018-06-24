This package allows you to subscribe to changes in any part of Redux state.

Installation

npm install redux-subscriber --save

Usage

store.js

import {createStore} from 'redux' ; import initSubscriber from 'redux-subscriber' ; const store = createStore(...); const subscribe = initSubscriber(store);

somewhere-else.js

import {subscribe} from 'redux-subscriber' ; const unsubscribe = subscribe( 'user.messages.count' , state => { }); unsubscribe();

Examples

https://github.com/ivantsov/yandex-mail-notifier-chrome - real app that uses redux-subscriber

API

Options

store - instance of Redux store.

Returns subscribe function.

key - string which specified the part of state (e.g. user.message.count ) to listen to.

- string which specified the part of state (e.g. ) to listen to. callbackFunction - function which will be called when the part of state has changed. New state is passed as a parameter.