Subscribe to a path in your redux state atom
$ npm install redux-subscribe
redux-subscribe is a modular primitive to providing a context-like abstraction in a component framework. It gives you the ability to dispatch an action in response to the change of a path in your global state atom. This allows you to create a
Context component which will dispatch an action that updates its own local state in response to a change in the global state atom. The context component may then pass down that piece of state to its children, e.g.
function render ({props}) {
return (
<Context path='url'>
{
url => <a href={props.href} class={{active: url === href}}>{props.text}</a>
}
</Context>
)
}
<Context/> implementation (in vdux)
import {subscribe, unsubscribe} from 'redux-subscribe'
/**
* Setup the subscription on create, so that it dispatches a local STORE_VALUE
* action anytime the path we're interested in changes.
*/
function onCreate ({props, key, local}) {
return subscribe(props.path, key, local(storeValue))
}
/**
* Render all children that are functions by passing them the current value
* of the path we're watching
*/
function render ({children, state}) {
return children.map(child => isFunction(child) ? child(state.value) : child)
}
/**
* If the path we want to watch changes, cancel the old subscription
* and create a new one
*/
function onUpdate (prev, next) {
return [
unsubscribe(prev.props.path, prev.key),
subscribe(next.props.path, next.key, local(storeValue))
]
}
/**
* Preserve the global value in our local state
*/
function reducer (state, action) {
if (action.type === 'STORE_VALUE') {
return {
...state,
value: action.payload
}
}
return state
}
function storeValue (path, prev, next) {
return {
type: 'STORE_VALUE',
payload: next
}
}
/**
* Remove the subscription when the component is removed
*/
function onRemove ({props, key}) {
return unsubscribe(props.path, key)
}
export default {
onCreate,
render,
reducer,
onRemove
}
redux-watch is a similar redux-related utility, but with two important differences:
The performance of redux-subscribe is proportional to the number of unique paths that are subscribed to. This means that it scales very well, provided you aren't subscribing to lots (as in hundreds or thousands) of different things. Each time the state updates, each unique path that has been subscribed to is checked for a change, if it has been changed, the listeners are called and their results dispatched.
MIT