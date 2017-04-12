Save and load the Redux state with ease.

Moved to the react-stack organisation

My focus has left the node / react ecosystem and this module has got a new home over at react-stack!

Features

Flexible storage engines localStorage: based on window.localStorage Or for environments without Promise support localStorageFakePromise reactNativeAsyncStorage: based on react-native/AsyncStorage

Flexible state merger functions simple: merge plain old JS structures (default) immutablejs: merge plain old JS and Immutable objects

Storage engines can be async

Load and save actions that can be observed SAVE: { type: 'REDUX_STORAGE_SAVE', payload: /* state tree */ } LOAD: { type: 'REDUX_STORAGE_LOAD', payload: /* state tree */ }

Various engine decorators debounce: batch multiple save operations engines: use different storage types filter: only store a subset of the whole state tree immutablejs: load parts of the state tree as Immutable objects migrate: versioned storage with migrations

Black- and whitelist actions from issuing a save operation

Installation

npm install --save redux-storage

And you need to install at least one redux-storage-engine, as redux-storage is only the "management core".

Usage

import * as storage from 'redux-storage' import { createStore, applyMiddleware, combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import * as reducers from './reducers' ; const reducer = storage.reducer(combineReducers(reducers)); import createEngine from 'redux-storage-engine-localstorage' ; const engine = createEngine( 'my-save-key' ); const middleware = storage.createMiddleware(engine); const createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware(middleware)(createStore); const store = createStoreWithMiddleware(reducer); const load = storage.createLoader(engine); load(store); load(store) .then( ( newState ) => console .log( 'Loaded state:' , newState)) .catch( () => console .log( 'Failed to load previous state' ));

Details

Engines, Decorators & Mergers

They all are published as own packages on npm. But as a convention all engines share the keyword redux-storage-engine, decorators can be found with redux-storage-decorator and mergers with redux-storage-merger. So it's pretty trivial to find all the additions to redux-storage you need 😄

Actions

redux-storage will trigger actions after every load or save operation from the underlying engine.

You can use this, for example, to display a loading screen until the old state has been restored like this:

import { LOAD, SAVE } from 'redux-storage' ; function storageAwareReducer ( state = { loaded: false }, action ) { switch (action.type) { case LOAD: return { ...state, loaded : true }; case SAVE: console .log( 'Something has changed and written to disk!' ); default : return state; } }

Middleware

If you pass an array of action types as second argument to createMiddleware , those will be added to a internal blacklist and won't trigger calls to engine.save .

import { createMiddleware } from 'redux-storage' import { APP_START } from './constants' ; const middleware = createMiddleware(engine, [ APP_START ]);

If you want to whitelist all actions that are allowed to issue a engine.save , just specify them as third argument.

import { createMiddleware } from 'redux-storage' import { SHOULD_SAVE } from './constants' ; const middleware = createMiddleware(engine, [], [ SHOULD_SAVE ]);

License