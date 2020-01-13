AsyncStorage based engine for redux-storage.

Installation

npm install --save redux-storage-engine-reactnativeasyncstorage

Usage

This will use AsyncStorage out of react-native.

import createEngine from 'redux-storage-engine-reactnativeasyncstorage' ; const engine = createEngine( 'my-save-key' );

A fork of redux-storage-engine-reactnativeasyncstorage

The original author of the package redux-storage-engine-reactnativeasyncstorage has decided to deprecate the project and no longer maintained. The package will now be maintained here.

Thank you michaelcontento for a great library!

License