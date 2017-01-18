openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsd

redux-storage-decorator-migrate

by Mathieu Dutour
1.1.0 (see all)

Migrate decorator for redux-storage to version the storage with migration

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

816

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-storage-decorator-migrate

build dependencies devDependencies

license npm version npm downloads

Migrate decorator for redux-storage to version the storage with migration

Installation

  npm install --save redux-storage-decorator-migrate

Usage

Versioned storage with migrations.

import migrate from 'redux-storage-decorator-migrate'

engine = migrate(engine, 3);
engine.addMigration(1, (state) => { /* migration step for 1 */ return state; });
engine.addMigration(2, (state) => { /* migration step for 2 */ return state; });
engine.addMigration(3, (state) => { /* migration step for 3 */ return state; });

Usage with redux-storage-decorator-filter and other decorators

import * as storage from 'redux-storage'
import createEngine from 'redux-storage-engine-localstorage'
import filter from 'redux-storage-decorator-filter'
import debounce from 'redux-storage-decorator-debounce'
import migrate from 'redux-storage-decorator-migrate'

const reducer = storage.reducer(reducers)
const stateVersionProp = '_stateVersion'
const whitelist = [stateVersionProp] // <-- Don't forget to whitelist your state version property
const blacklist = []
const engine = migrate(
  debounce(
    filter(
      createEngine('your.storage.identifier'),
      whitelist,
      blacklist
    ), 1000
  ), 0
)

// Your first migration:
engine.addMigration(1, (state) => { /* migration step for 1 */ return state; });

Testing migrations without a store (applying against ad-hoc state)

import {buildMigrationEngine} from 'redux-storage-decorator-migrate'
const versionKey = 'redux-storage-decorators-migrate-version'
 
const someTestState = {
  [versionKey]: 0,
  myFancyStateProperty: 'A'
}

const someExampleMigration = {
  version: 1,
  migration: (state) => ({...state, myFancyStateProperty: 'B'})
}

const migrationEngine = buildMigrationEngine(1, versionKey, [someExampleMigration])

const migratedState = migrationEngine(someTestState)

console.log(migratedState.myFancyStateProperty)
// B

Advanced Usage

Handling your migration engine explicitly:

import migrate, {buildMigrationEngine} from 'redux-storage-decorator-migrate'
const versionKey = 'redux-storage-decorators-migrate-version'

const migrations = [{
  version: 1,
  migration: (state) => ({ /* migration step for 1 */ return state; })
}, {
  version: 2,
  migration: (state) => ({ /* migration step for 2 */ return state; })
}]

const migrationEngine = buildMigrationEngine(1, versionKey, migrations)

engine = migrate(engine, 3, versionKey, migrations, migrationEngine);
engine.addMigration(3, (state) => { /* migration step for 3 */ return state; }); // still possible

// Migrate redux's initialState if provided
const migratedInitialState = migrationEngine(initialState || {});

// Redux store creation
const reduxStore = createStore(reduxStorage.reducer(combineReducers(reducers)), migratedInitialState, compose(...enhancers));

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial