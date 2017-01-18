Migrate decorator for redux-storage to version the storage with migration

Installation

npm install --save redux-storage-decorator-migrate

Usage

Versioned storage with migrations.

import migrate from 'redux-storage-decorator-migrate' engine = migrate(engine, 3 ); engine.addMigration( 1 , (state) => { return state; }); engine.addMigration( 2 , (state) => { return state; }); engine.addMigration( 3 , (state) => { return state; });

Usage with redux-storage-decorator-filter and other decorators

import * as storage from 'redux-storage' import createEngine from 'redux-storage-engine-localstorage' import filter from 'redux-storage-decorator-filter' import debounce from 'redux-storage-decorator-debounce' import migrate from 'redux-storage-decorator-migrate' const reducer = storage.reducer(reducers) const stateVersionProp = '_stateVersion' const whitelist = [stateVersionProp] const blacklist = [] const engine = migrate( debounce( filter( createEngine( 'your.storage.identifier' ), whitelist, blacklist ), 1000 ), 0 ) engine.addMigration( 1 , (state) => { return state; });

Testing migrations without a store (applying against ad-hoc state)

import {buildMigrationEngine} from 'redux-storage-decorator-migrate' const versionKey = 'redux-storage-decorators-migrate-version' const someTestState = { [versionKey]: 0 , myFancyStateProperty : 'A' } const someExampleMigration = { version : 1 , migration : ( state ) => ({...state, myFancyStateProperty : 'B' }) } const migrationEngine = buildMigrationEngine( 1 , versionKey, [someExampleMigration]) const migratedState = migrationEngine(someTestState) console .log(migratedState.myFancyStateProperty)

Advanced Usage

Handling your migration engine explicitly:

import migrate, {buildMigrationEngine} from 'redux-storage-decorator-migrate' const versionKey = 'redux-storage-decorators-migrate-version' const migrations = [{ version : 1 , migration : ( state ) => ({ return state; }) }, { version : 2 , migration : ( state ) => ({ return state; }) }] const migrationEngine = buildMigrationEngine( 1 , versionKey, migrations) engine = migrate(engine, 3 , versionKey, migrations, migrationEngine); engine.addMigration( 3 , (state) => { return state; }); const migratedInitialState = migrationEngine(initialState || {}); const reduxStore = createStore(reduxStorage.reducer(combineReducers(reducers)), migratedInitialState, compose(...enhancers));

License

MIT