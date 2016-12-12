Filter decorator for redux-storage to only store a subset of the whole state tree.

Installation

npm install --save redux-storage-decorator-filter

Usage

Simply wrap your engine in this decorator, whitelist all keys that should be passed through and blacklist the keys that shouldn't.

import filter from 'redux-storage-decorator-filter' engine = filter(engine, [ 'whitelisted-key' , [ 'nested' , 'key' ], [ 'another' , 'very' , 'nested' , 'key' ] ], [ 'blacklisted-key' , [ 'nested' , 'blacklisted-key' ] ]);

A fork of redux-storage-decorator-filter

The original author of the package redux-storage-decorator-filter has decided to deprecate the project and no longer maintained. The package will now be maintained here.

Thank you michaelcontento for a great library!

License