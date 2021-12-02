Redux Sounds

Redux middleware that lets you easily trigger sound effects on actions. Makes it completely trivial to do so, by adding a meta property to any action:

export function danceMoves ( ) { return { type : 'DANCE_MOVES' , meta : { sound : { play : 'groovyMusic' } } }; }

Uses Howler.js under the hood, which uses Web Audio API when available, with a graceful fallback to HTML5 Audio.

Installation

Preferred: NPM

npm i -S redux-sounds

Also available: UMD

UMD builds are also available, for single-file usage or quick hacking in a JSbin. Simply add dist/redux-sounds.js or dist/redux-sounds.min.js to your file in a <script> tag. The middleware will be available under ReduxSounds .

Setup

soundsMiddleware works similarly to other Redux middleware, and can be pre-loaded with sound data.

Here's an example setup:

import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import soundsMiddleware from 'redux-sounds' ; import { gameReducer } from '../reducers/game-reducer' ; const soundsData = { endTurn : 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/bucketName/end_turn.mp3' , winGame : { src : [ 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/bucketName/win_game.mp3' , 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/bucketName/win_game.wav' ], volume : 0.75 }, jumps : { src : [ 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/bucketName/jumps.mp3' ], sprite : { lowJump : [ 0 , 1000 ], longJump : [ 1000 , 2500 ], antiGravityJump : [ 3500 , 10000 ] } } }; const loadedSoundsMiddleware = soundsMiddleware(soundsData); const store = createStore(gameReducer, applyMiddleware(loadedSoundsMiddleware));

Howler has much more advanced capabilities, including specifying callbacks to run when the sound has completed (or failed to complete), looping sounds, fading in/out, and much more. See their documentation for the complete list.

Usage

Once your store is created, dispatching actions that trigger sounds is simple.

Using the convention established in the rafScheduler Middleware example, a new meta property can be attached to actions. This meta property should have a sound key, and its value should be that of a registered sound.

Continuing from our example above, we have 5 possible sounds: endTurn , winGame , and 3 flavors of jumps.

The Howler methods other than play follow almost the same API as Howler:

Howler

sound.fade( 1 , 0 , 1000 , id); sound.stop(id);

redux-sounds action

meta : { sound : { fade : [ 'endTurn' , 1 , 0 , 1000 ]; } } meta : { sound : { stop : 'endTurn' ; } }

For sprites, separate the sound name from the sprite name with a period ( . ). A couple examples of the actions we can dispatch:

export function endTurn ( ) { return { type : 'END_TURN' , meta : { sound : { play : 'endTurn' } } }; } export function lowJump ( ) { return { type : 'LOW_JUMP' , meta : { sound : { play : 'jumps.lowJump' } } }; } export function lowJumpStop ( ) { return { type : 'LOW_JUMP_STOP' , meta : { sound : { stop : 'jumps.lowJump' } } }; } export function lowJumpFade ( ) { return { type : 'LOW_JUMP_STOP' , meta : { sound : { fade : [ 'jumps.lowJump' , 0 , 1 , 2 ] } } }; }

Note: It is worth noting that it is unlikely that you'll need to create new actions for your sound effects; You'll probably want to just add meta properties to pre-existing actions, so that they play a sound in addition to whatever else they do (change the reducer state, trigger other middleware, etc).

Also Note: When a sound is playing multiple times at once, Howler methods (stop, fade, pause, etc.) will apply to all playing instances

Adding more sounds via actions

const coinSoundsData = { heavyCoin : 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/bucketName/gold_coin.mp3' , lightCoin : { src : 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/bucketName/gold_coin.mp3' , volume : 0.75 }, randomCoins : { src : [ 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/bucketName/coin_collection.mp3' ], sprite : { one : [ 0 , 1000 ], two : [ 1000 , 2500 ], three : [ 3500 , 10000 ] } } }; export function addCoinSounds ( ) { return { type : 'ADD_COIN_SOUNDS' , meta : { sound : { add : coinSoundsData } } }; }

Callbacks

The Howler callbacks onplay , onstop , and onend are currently supported

const winPopup = { type : 'SHOW_WIN_POPUP' , payload : 'You won' } const soundsData = { randomCoins : { src : [ 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/bucketName/coin_collection.mp3' ], sprite : { one : [ 0 , 1000 ], two : [ 1000 , 2500 ], three : [ 3500 , 10000 ] }, onend : ( id, dispatch ) => dispatch(winPopup) } };

Playlist

It is preferable to have your playlist merged as one continuous sounds. If that's not possible, you can dispatch a "playlist" action like the example below.

export function playlistSounds ( ) { return { type : 'PLAYLIST_SOUNDS' , meta : { sound : { list : [ { play : 'jumps.lowJump' }, { play : 'jumps.longJump' }, { play : 'endTurn' } ] } } }; }

Troubleshooting

Unregistered sound

When you dispatch an action with a meta.sound property, redux-sounds looks for a registered sound under that name. If it cannot find one, you'll get a console warning:

The sound 'foo' was requested, but redux-sounds doesn 't have anything registered under that name.

To understand why this is happening, let's examine the link between registering a sound when the store is created, and triggering a sound when an action is dispatched.

When you create your store, you pass in an object like so:

const soundsData = { foo : 'path/to/foo.mp3' };

The keys in that object must correspond to the value specified when you dispatch your action:

dispatch({ type : 'ACTION_NAME' , meta : { sound : { play : 'foo' } } });

Make sure these two values are the same!

Invalid sprite

When your meta.sound value has a period in it (eg. foo.bar ), redux-sounds breaks it apart so that the first half is the sound name, and the second half is the sprite name.

If redux-sounds has a sound registered under 'foo', but that sound has no specified sprite for 'bar', you get a console warning that resembles:

The sound 'foo' was found, but it does not have a sprite specified for 'bar' .

It is possible that there is a typo, either in the meta.sound property or the sprite data passed in on initialization.

A missingSoundData error throws when I try loading the page.

Unlike other middleware, you cannot simply pass it to Redux as-is:

import soundsMiddleware from 'redux-sounds' ; const store = createStore(rootReducer, applyMiddleware(soundsMiddleware));

The reason for this is that before the store can be registered, you need to pass it data about which sounds it needs to handle.

You must first invoke soundsMiddleware with a soundsData object:

import soundsMiddleware from 'redux-sounds' ; import { soundsData } from '../data/sounds' ; const loadedSoundsMiddleware = soundsMiddleware(soundsData); const store = createStore(rootReducer, applyMiddleware(loadedSoundsMiddleware));

Tests

To run: npm run test

Using Mocha for test-running, Chai Expect for assertions, and Istanbul for test coverage.

While test coverage is high, because the tests run in Node, and Node has no ability to play sounds, the actual output is not tested.

Because I've delegated these duties to Howler, though, I don't feel too bad about that. I check to make sure the right info is passed to Howler at the right time; Howler's tests can take it from there.

Planned functionality

Got ideas for must-have functionality? Create an issue and let's discuss =)

Contributions

Contributors welcome! Please discuss additional features with me before implementing them, and please supply tests along with any bug fixes.

License

MIT