ReduxSimpleStarter

Interested in learning Redux?

Getting Started

There are two methods for getting started with this repo.

Familiar with Git?

Checkout this repo, install dependencies, then start the gulp process with the following:

git clone https://github.com/StephenGrider/ReduxSimpleStarter.git cd ReduxSimpleStarter npm install npm start

Not Familiar with Git?

Click here then download the .zip file. Extract the contents of the zip file, then open your terminal, change to the project directory, and: