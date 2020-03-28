openbase logo
rsf

redux-simple-form

by David Khourshid
0.1.8 (see all)

Create forms easily in React with Redux.

Deprecated!
This package has been renamed. Please npm install react-redux-form instead.

Readme

React Redux Form

React Redux Form

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/react-redux-form/Lobby Build Status npm version CDNJS

⚠️ This project is in maintenance mode only. Please consider using Formik instead.

Read the Documentation

React Redux Form is a collection of reducer creators and action creators that make implementing even the most complex and custom forms with React and Redux simple and performant.

npm install react-redux-form@latest --save

Installation

# Dependencies (you probably already have these)
npm install react react-dom redux react-redux --save

# version 1.x.x
npm install react-redux-form@latest --save

Zero-Boilerplate <LocalForm>

If you want to get up and running with forms quickly without having to set up Redux, just use Local Forms:

import React from 'react';
import { LocalForm, Control } from 'react-redux-form';

export default class MyApp extends React.Component {
  handleChange(values) { ... }
  handleUpdate(form) { ... }
  handleSubmit(values) { ... }
  render() {
    return (
      <LocalForm
        onUpdate={(form) => this.handleUpdate(form)}
        onChange={(values) => this.handleChange(values)}
        onSubmit={(values) => this.handleSubmit(values)}
      >
        <Control.text model=".username" />
        <Control.text model=".password" />
      </LocalForm>
    );
  }
}

That's all you need. Seriously. Read the Documentation for more information.

NOTE: Please use <LocalForm> with react-redux version 4.x.x or 5.x.x.

Quick Start

For more fine-grained control (such as using custom reducers, storing form state globally, dispatching actions, etc.), you'll want to set up a Redux store for your forms.

Be sure to read the step-by-step quick start guide in the documentation.

import React from 'react';
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { Provider } from 'react-redux';
import { combineForms } from 'react-redux-form';

import MyForm from './components/my-form-component';

const initialUser = { name: '' };

const store = createStore(combineForms({
  user: initialUser,
}));

class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Provider store={ store }>
        <MyForm />
      </Provider>
    );
  }
}

// ./components/my-form-component.js'
import React from 'react';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { Control, Form } from 'react-redux-form';

class MyForm extends React.Component {
  handleSubmit(val) {
    // Do anything you want with the form value
    console.log(val);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <Form model="user" onSubmit={(val) => this.handleSubmit(val)}>
        <label>Your name?</label>
        <Control.text model=".name" />
        <button>Submit!</button>
      </Form>
    );
  }
}

// No need to connect()!
export default MyForm;

Posting Issues

When posting an issue, please include a detailed description along with a relevant code sample. Attaching a failing test case with your issue will go a long way and is much appreciated.

Feel free to fork this CodePen or this CodeSandbox for quickly creating reproducible examples!

