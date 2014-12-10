Redux Ship

Side effects with snapshots for Redux.

Redux Ship is a side effects handler for Redux with a built-in system of snapshots for:

live debugging thanks to a graphical visualization of the side effects;

thanks to a graphical visualization of the side effects; simpler unit tests with snapshot testing.

The key insight is to use generators to serialize all the side effects, including the control flow of the code, using the approach of free monads. Additionally, we provide a composition mechanism of sub-stores with effects and full typing (for now only in Flow).

Install

npm install --save redux-ship

Documentation

Example

Get the movies of R2D2 using the StarWars API:

const currentMovies = yield * Ship.getState( state => state.movies); if (!currentMovies) { yield * Ship.commit({ type : 'LoadStart' }); const r2d2 = yield * Effect.httpRequest( 'https://swapi.co/api/people/3/' ); const movies = yield * Ship.all( JSON .parse(r2d2).films.map( function * ( movieUrl ) { const movie = yield * Effect.httpRequest(movieUrl); return JSON .parse(movie).title; })); yield * Ship.commit({ type : 'LoadSuccess' , movies}); }

With the Redux Ship devtools we see the following snapshot of the execution:

This shows us that we:

access the Redux state;

dispatch the action LoadStart ;

; make an HTTP call;

make seven HTTP calls in parallel (to get the movie titles);

dispatch the action LoadSuccess .

Even without reading the code we get a sense of what the application does. By clicking on each pill we see the details of each element, like:

an access to a value in the store:

a dispatch of an action to the store:

an other side effect (API call, cookies update, ...) with the effect and its result:

We also get a serialized snapshot, directly usable to make a unit test:

License

MIT