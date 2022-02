Helpers for using seamless-immutable in Redux. Provides a compatible combineReducers and routerReducer (for use with react-router-redux ).

Installation

$ npm install redux-seamless- immutable

Usage

import { combineReducers, routerReducer, stateTransformer } from 'redux-seamless-immutable' import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' import createLogger from 'redux-logger' import reducer from './reducers' const rootReducer = combineReducers({ reducer, routing : routerReducer }) const loggerMiddleware = createLogger({ stateTransformer : stateTransformer }) const store = createStore( rootReducer, applyMiddleware( loggerMiddleware ) )

API

A seamless-immutable compatible combineReducers .

A seamless-immutable compatible replacement for the routerReducer from react-router-redux.