Dispatching an action handled by redux-saga returns promise. It looks like redux-thunk, but with pure action creators.
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
componentWillMount() {
// `doSomething` dispatches an action which is handled by some saga
this.props.doSomething().then((detail) => {
console.log('Yaay!', detail)
}).catch((error) => {
console.log('Oops!', error)
})
}
}
redux-saga-thunkuses Flux Standard Action to determine action's
payload,
erroretc.
If you find this useful, please don't forget to star ⭐️ the repo, as this will help to promote the project.
Follow me on Twitter and GitHub to keep updated about this project and others.
There are two reasons I created this library: Server Side Rendering and redux-form.
When using redux-saga on server, you will need to know when your actions have been finished so you can send the response to the client. There are several ways to handle that case, and
redux-saga-thunk approach is the one I like most. See an example.
With redux-form, you need to return a promise from
dispatch inside your submit handler so it will know when the submission is complete. See an example
Finally, that's a nice way to migrate your codebase from
redux-thunk to
redux-saga, since you will not need to change how you dispatch your actions, they will still return promises.
$ npm install --save redux-saga-thunk
Add
middleware to your redux configuration (before redux-saga middleware):
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux'
import createSagaMiddleware from 'redux-saga'
import { middleware as thunkMiddleware } from 'redux-saga-thunk'
^
const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware()
const store = createStore({}, applyMiddleware(thunkMiddleware, sagaMiddleware))
^
You just need to set
meta.thunk to
true on your request actions and put it on your response actions inside the saga:
const action = {
type: 'RESOURCE_REQUEST',
payload: { id: 'foo' },
meta: {
thunk: true
^
}
}
// send the action
store.dispatch(action).then((detail) => {
// payload == detail
console.log('Yaay!', detail)
}).catch((e) => {
// payload == e
console.log('Oops!', e)
})
function* saga() {
while(true) {
const { payload, meta } = yield take('RESOURCE_REQUEST')
^
try {
const detail = yield call(callApi, payload) // payload == { id: 'foo' }
yield put({
type: 'RESOURCE_SUCCESS',
payload: detail,
meta
^
})
} catch (e) {
yield put({
type: 'RESOURCE_FAILURE',
payload: e,
error: true,
^
meta
^
})
}
}
}
redux-saga-thunk will automatically transform your request action and inject a
key into it.
You can also use it inside sagas with
put.resolve:
function *someSaga() {
try {
const detail = yield put.resolve(action)
console.log('Yaay!', detail)
} catch (error) {
console.log('Oops!', error)
}
}
To use
pending,
rejected,
fulfilled and
done selectors, you'll need to add the
thunkReducer to your store:
import { combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { reducer as thunkReducer } from 'redux-saga-thunk'
const reducer = combineReducers({
thunk: thunkReducer,
// your reducers...
})
Now you can use selectors on your containers:
import { pending, rejected, fulfilled, done } from 'redux-saga-thunk'
const mapStateToProps = state => ({
loading: pending(state, 'RESOURCE_CREATE_REQUEST'),
error: rejected(state, 'RESOURCE_CREATE_REQUEST'),
success: fulfilled(state, 'RESOURCE_CREATE_REQUEST'),
done: done(state, 'RESOURCE_CREATE_REQUEST'),
})
Clean state
Parameters
Examples
const mapDispatchToProps = (dispatch, ownProps) => ({
cleanFetchUserStateForAllIds: () => dispatch(clean('FETCH_USER')),
cleanFetchUserStateForSpecifiedId: () => dispatch(clean('FETCH_USER', ownProps.id)),
cleanFetchUsersState: () => dispatch(clean('FETCH_USERS')),
})
Tells if an action is pending
Parameters
Examples
const mapStateToProps = state => ({
fooIsPending: pending(state, 'FOO'),
barForId42IsPending: pending(state, 'BAR', 42),
barForAnyIdIsPending: pending(state, 'BAR'),
fooOrBazIsPending: pending(state, ['FOO', 'BAZ']),
fooOrBarForId42IsPending: pending(state, ['FOO', ['BAR', 42]]),
anythingIsPending: pending(state)
})
Returns boolean
Tells if an action was rejected
Parameters
Examples
const mapStateToProps = state => ({
fooWasRejected: rejected(state, 'FOO'),
barForId42WasRejected: rejected(state, 'BAR', 42),
barForAnyIdWasRejected: rejected(state, 'BAR'),
fooOrBazWasRejected: rejected(state, ['FOO', 'BAZ']),
fooOrBarForId42WasRejected: rejected(state, ['FOO', ['BAR', 42]]),
anythingWasRejected: rejected(state)
})
Returns boolean
Tells if an action is fulfilled
Parameters
Examples
const mapStateToProps = state => ({
fooIsFulfilled: fulfilled(state, 'FOO'),
barForId42IsFulfilled: fulfilled(state, 'BAR', 42),
barForAnyIdIsFulfilled: fulfilled(state, 'BAR'),
fooOrBazIsFulfilled: fulfilled(state, ['FOO', 'BAZ']),
fooOrBarForId42IsFulfilled: fulfilled(state, ['FOO', ['BAR', 42]]),
anythingIsFulfilled: fulfilled(state)
})
Returns boolean
Tells if an action is done
Parameters
Examples
const mapStateToProps = state => ({
fooIsDone: done(state, 'FOO'),
barForId42IsDone: done(state, 'BAR', 42),
barForAnyIdIsDone: done(state, 'BAR'),
fooOrBazIsDone: done(state, ['FOO', 'BAZ']),
fooOrBarForId42IsDone: done(state, ['FOO', ['BAR', 42]]),
anythingIsDone: done(state)
})
Returns boolean
MIT © Diego Haz