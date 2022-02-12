A no-brainer way of testing your Sagas™®

Examples include Jest, Mocha and AVA

Sagas are hard, testing them is even harder (Napoleon)

Testing Sagas is difficult, and the aim of this little utility is to make testing them as close as possible to testing regular code.

It should work with your favourite testing framework, although in this README the examples are using Jest.

You can find examples for ava as well in the GitHub repository:

Jest in this location (now including code coverage )

) AVA, sinon in this location

Where are the Mocha examples gone? Since the migration to TypeScript, and because I can't have typings for both Jest and Mocha at the same time (they conflict with each other), I removed all Mocha examples. The library still works with Mocha though.

How to use

Simply import the helper by doing import sagaHelper from 'redux-saga-testing';

Override your "it" testing function with the wrapper: const it = sagaHelper(sagaUnderTest())

Add one "it" per iteration to to test each step (see examples below to see how it works)

Dependencies

The helper doesn't depend on anything.

You can then use this with any version of redux-saga , or without it for that matter and test simple generators.

How to run the tests

Checkout the code: git clone https://github.com/antoinejaussoin/redux-saga-testing.git

Install the dependencies: npm i or yarn

or Run the tests: npm test

Tutorial

This tutorial goes from simple to complex. As you will see, testing Sagas becomes as easy as testing regular (and synchronous) code.

Simple (non-Saga) examples

This example uses a simple generator. This is not using any of the redux-saga functions and helpers.

import sagaHelper from 'redux-saga-testing' ; function * myGenerator ( ): any { yield 42 ; yield 43 ; yield 44 ; } describe( 'When testing a very simple generator (not even a Saga)' , () => { const it = sagaHelper(myGenerator()); it( 'should return 42' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toBe( 42 ); }); it( 'and then 43' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toBe( 43 ); }); it( 'and then 44' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toBe( 44 ); }); it( 'and then nothing' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toBeUndefined(); }); });

Testing a simple Saga

This examples is now actually using the redux-saga utility functions.

The important point to note here, is that Sagas describe what happens, they don't actually act on it. For example, an API will never be called, you don't have to mock it, when using call . Same thing for a selector, you don't need to mock the state when using yield select(mySelector) .

This makes testing Sagas very easy indeed.

import sagaHelper from 'redux-saga-testing' ; import { call, put } from 'redux-saga/effects' ; const api = jest.fn(); const someAction = () => ({ type : 'SOME_ACTION' , payload: 'foo' }); function * mySaga ( ): any { yield call(api); yield put(someAction()); } describe( 'When testing a very simple Saga' , () => { const it = sagaHelper(mySaga()); it( 'should have called the mock API first' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toEqual(call(api)); expect(api).not.toHaveBeenCalled(); }); it( 'and then trigger an action' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toEqual(put(someAction())); }); it( 'and then nothing' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toBeUndefined(); }); });

Testing a complex Saga

This example deals with pretty much all use-cases for using Sagas, which involves using a select or, call ing an API, getting exceptions, have some conditional logic based on some inputs and put ing new actions.

import sagaHelper from 'redux-saga-testing' ; import { call, put, select } from 'redux-saga/effects' ; const splitApi = jest.fn(); const someActionSuccess = ( payload: any ) => ({ type : 'SOME_ACTION_SUCCESS' , payload, }); const someActionEmpty = () => ({ type : 'SOME_ACTION_EMPTY' }); const someActionError = ( error: any ) => ({ type : 'SOME_ACTION_ERROR' , payload: error, }); const selectFilters = ( state: any ) => state.filters; function * mySaga ( input ): any { try { const filters = yield select(selectFilters); const someData = yield call(splitApi, input); const transformedData = someData.filter( ( w ) => filters.indexOf(w) === -1 ); if (transformedData.length === 0 ) { yield put(someActionEmpty()); } else { yield put(someActionSuccess(transformedData)); } } catch (e: any ) { yield put(someActionError(e.message)); } } describe( 'When testing a complex Saga' , () => { describe( "Scenario 1: When the input contains other words than foo and bar and doesn't throw" , () => { const it = sagaHelper(mySaga( 'hello,foo,bar,world' )); it( 'should get the list of filters from the state' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toEqual(select(selectFilters)); return [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]; }); it( 'should have called the mock API first, which we are going to specify the results of' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toEqual(call(splitApi, 'hello,foo,bar,world' )); return [ 'hello' , 'foo' , 'bar' , 'world' ]; }); it( 'and then trigger an action with the transformed data we got from the API' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toEqual(put(someActionSuccess([ 'hello' , 'world' ]))); }); it( 'and then nothing' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toBeUndefined(); }); }); describe( 'Scenario 2: When the input only contains foo and bar' , () => { const it = sagaHelper(mySaga( 'foo,bar' )); it( 'should get the list of filters from the state' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toEqual(select(selectFilters)); return [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]; }); it( 'should have called the mock API first, which we are going to specify the results of' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toEqual(call(splitApi, 'foo,bar' )); return [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]; }); it( 'and then trigger the empty action since foo and bar are filtered out' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toEqual(put(someActionEmpty())); }); it( 'and then nothing' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toBeUndefined(); }); }); describe( 'Scenario 3: The API is broken and throws an exception' , () => { const it = sagaHelper(mySaga( 'hello,foo,bar,world' )); it( 'should get the list of filters from the state' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toEqual(select(selectFilters)); return [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]; }); it( 'should have called the mock API first, which will throw an exception' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toEqual(call(splitApi, 'hello,foo,bar,world' )); return new Error ( 'Something went wrong' ); }); it( 'and then trigger an error action with the error message' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toEqual(put(someActionError( 'Something went wrong' ))); }); it( 'and then nothing' , ( result ) => { expect(result).toBeUndefined(); }); }); });

Other examples

You have other examples in the various tests folders.

FAQ

How can I test a Saga that uses take or takeEvery ?

You should separate this generator in two: one that only uses take or takeEvery (the "watchers"), and the ones that atually run the code when the wait is over, like so:

import { takeEvery } from 'redux-saga' ; import { put } from 'redux-saga/effects' ; import { SOME_ACTION, ANOTHER_ACTION } from './state' ; export function * onSomeAction ( action ) { const { payload: data } = action; yield put(actionGenerator(data)); } export function * onAnotherAction ( ) { etc. } export default function * rootSaga ( ): any { yield [ takeEvery(SOME_ACTION, onSomeAction), takeEvery(ANOTHER_ACTION, onAnotherAction), etc. ]; }

From the previous example, you don't have to test rootSaga but you can test onSomeAction and onAnotherAction .

Do I need to mock the store and/or the state?

No you don't. If you read the examples above carefuly, you'll notice that the actual selector (for example) is never called. That means you don't need to mock anything, just return the value your selector should have returned. This library is designed to test a Saga workflow, not testing your actual selectors. If you need to test a selector, do it in isolation (it's just a pure function after all).

Code coverage

This library should be compatible with your favourite code-coverage frameworks.

In the GitHub repo, you'll find examples using Istanbul (for Mocha) and Jest.

