Test your
redux-saga generator functions with less pain.
With
npm:
npm install redux-saga-test-engine --save-dev
With
yarn:
yarn add redux-saga-test-engine --dev
const { createSagaTestEngine } = require('redux-saga-test-engine')
// Choose which effect types you want to collect from the saga.
const collectEffects = createSagaTestEngine(['PUT', 'CALL'])
const actualEffects = collectEffects(
// This is the saga we are testing.
sagaToTest,
// The environment mapping of redux effect calls to their corresponding yielded value.
// If the the collector function encounters a non-`put` yielded in the saga,
// it needs to be told what to yield. Worth noting here that the order does NOT
// matter, as long as you don't have duplicate keys.
[
[select(getPuppy), { barks: true, cute: 'Definitely' }],
[call(API.doWeLovePuppies), { answer: 'Of course we do!' }]
],
// Optional. All remaining arguments are given direct arguments to `sagaToTest` itself.
// Typically it is the action that triggers the saga worker function.
initialAction
)
actualEffects
// [
// call(API.doWeLovePuppies),
// put(petPuppy(puppy)),
// put(hugPuppy(puppy))
// ]
// favSaga.js
function* retryFavSagaWorker(action) {
const { itemId } = action.payload
const { token, user } = yield select(getGlobalState)
let attempt = 0
while (attempt++ < 5) {
try {
const response = yield call(favItem, itemId, token)
const json = yield response.json()
yield put(successfulFavItemAction(json, itemId, user))
break
} catch (e) {
yield put(receivedFavItemErrorAction(e, itemId))
yield delay(2000)
}
}
}
// favSaga.spec.js
const test = require('ava')
const { collectPuts, stub, throwError } = require('redux-saga-test-engine')
const {
retryFavSagaWorker,
getGlobalState,
favItem,
successfulFavItemAction,
receivedFavItemErrorAction,
} = require('../sagas')
const { delay } = require('redux-saga')
const { select, call, put } = require('redux-saga/effects')
test('retryFavSagaWorker', t => {
const itemId = '123'
const token = '456'
const user = { id: '321' }
const favItemResp = 'The favItem JSON response'
const favItemRespObj = { json: () => favItemResp }
const favItemRespFail = new TypeError('TypeError: response.json is not a function')
const favItemRespObjFail = { json: () => { throw favItemRespFail } }
const FAV_ACTION = {
type: 'FAV_ITEM_REQUESTED',
payload: { itemId },
}
const ENV = [
[select(getGlobalState), { user, token }],
[call(favItem, itemId, token), stub(function* () {
yield favItemRespObjFail
yield favItemRespObj
})],
[delay(2000), '__elapsed__']
]
const actual = collectPuts((retryFavSagaWorker), ENV, FAV_ACTION)
const expected = [
put(receivedFavItemErrorAction(favItemRespFail, itemId)),
put(successfulFavItemAction(favItemResp, itemId, user)),
]
t.deepEqual(
actual,
expected,
'We should see the `receivedFavItemErrorAction` and `successfulFavItemAction` dispatched with the correct information'
)
})
const {
// Creates a collector function to collect arbitrary effects.
// Example:
// const getPuts = createSagaTestEngine(['PUT'])
createSagaTestEngine,
// Convenient pre-filled collector functions to collect PUTs, CALLs, or both.
collectPuts,
collectCalls,
collectCallsAndPuts,
// Helper method.
// If used as a value in the mapping, it throws an error inside the saga function
// when the corresponding effect is found in the saga. If inside a try-catch,
// the argument provided to throwError will be passed to the catch function.
throwError,
// Helper method.
// When used as value in the mapping, it can return different values on each call,
// defined by passed generator function.
stub,
} = require('redux-saga-test-engine')
A: It's annoying to test sagas. To do them by hand, you have iterate through the generator function by hand, passing in the next value to continue it along. This makes the tests much more verbose than the sagas themselves, in which case you are more likely to have bugs in the saga tests than the sagas. It's also very dependent on the exact order
yields occur in the saga, which make them unnecessarily brittle.
This library has the understanding that the main thing you care about testing for your sagas is what actions are dispatched (ie your
yield put(...)'s), and in what order. Your
selects,
calls, etc can be thought of as your "inputs", and the
puts can be thought of as the "outputs" of your saga.
Therefore, the arguments to the engine provided is:
...and the output is an array of
put(...) effect objects as they occur.
A: In some cases is useful saga to throw exceptions, for example when it is part of bigger composed saga chain. As this library is testing framework agnostic it should propagate saga exceptions up and this makes it no longer possible to receive collected 'PUT's as function result. To solve this problem we can pass empty
collected array as argument to
collectPuts function and inspect the content after the test run. The second argument (the
envMapping) can accept
options object, see the following
ava test example:
test('Example throwFavSagaWorker with throwError effect follows sad path', t => {
const FAV_ACTION = {
type: 'FAV_ITEM_REQUESTED',
payload: { itemId: 123 },
}
const mapping = [
[call(favItem, itemId, token), throwError('ERROR')],
]
// empty array reference
const collected = []
const options = {
mapping,
collected,
}
// expect to throw exception
t.throws(() => {
collectPuts(throwFavSagaWorker, options, FAV_ACTION)
})
t.deepEqual(
collected,
[put(receivedFavItemErrorAction('ERROR', 123))],
'Not happy path'
)
})
redux-saga-test?
A: Lets see how one uses it:
const fromGenerator = require('redux-saga-test');
test('saga', (t) => {
const expect = fromGenerator(t, testSaga()) // <= pass your assert library with a `deepEqual` method.
expect.next().put({type: 'FETCHING'})
expect.next().call(loadData)
expect.next(mockData).put({type: 'FETCHED', payload: mockData})
expect.next().returns()
})
It's great that it cuts down on verbosity. But, as you can see, the exact order of the yielded Call and Put effects in the saga matter for the test, and then mockData has to be passed into the right spot (notably, in the
next(mockData) after the
call(loadData), which is the correct but confusing ordering). That makes them more brittle than necessary, and not as declarative as possible. Also you have to directly insert your assertion library with deepEqual library, which is a bit magical.
redux-saga-test-plan?
A: Largely the same reasons as for
redux-saga-test above. To the example usage!
saga
.next() // advance saga with `next()`
.take('HELLO') // assert that the saga yields `take` with `'HELLO'` as type
.next(action) // pass back in a value to a saga after it yields
.put({ type: 'ADD', payload: 42 }) // assert that the saga yields `put` with the expected action
.next()
.call(identity, action) // assert that the saga yields a `call` to `identity` with the `action` argument
.next()
.isDone(); // assert that the saga is finished
Again, annoyingly needs to handle the
next manually, passing in the next value. Depending on exact ordering is a drag. So is manually inserting the generated value into the next
next. Not recommended, would not test with again.
A: Sure, if you want. It's just tedious and brittle for the same reasons mentioned in the previous two questions.
it('should cancel login task', () => {
const generator = loginFlow()
assert.deepEqual(
generator.next().value,
take('LOGIN_REQUEST'),
'waiting for login request'
)
const credentials = { name: 'kitty', password: 'secret' }
assert.deepEqual(
generator.next(credentials).value,
fork(authorize, credentials.user, credentials.password),
'authorizing user'
)
const task = createMockTask()
assert.deepEqual(
generator.next(task).value,
take([ 'LOGOUT', 'LOGIN_ERROR' ]),
'waiting for logout or login error'
)
const action = { type: 'LOGOUT' }
assert.deepEqual(
generator.next(action).value,
cancel(task),
'cancelling login'
)
assert.deepEqual(
generator.next().value,
call(clearSession),
'clearing session'
)
})
Map for the second argument (the
envMapping)?
A:
NOTE: The collector functions now accept a
Map as well as a nested array. But it isn't actually helpful, as described below.
Maps only work if the key is referencing the identical object (ie
a === b), even if their values are the same (ie
deepEqual(a, b)). Thus a corresponding
select(...) value, for example, would not be found merely by using
envMap.get(select(...)). Instead, the keys must be traversed though - and so it's no more helpful to use a Map than a simple nested Array.
A: Awesome, please show us!