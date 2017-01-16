A little helper to test [redux-saga][rs].

Install

$ npm install

Usage

The saga under test.

function * testSaga ( ) { try { yield put({ type : 'FETCHING' }) const data = yield call(loadData) yield put({ type : 'FETCHED' , payload : data}) } catch (e) { yield put({ type : 'FETCHED' , payload : e}) }

The test looks like this:

const fromGenerator = require ( 'redux-saga-test' ); test( 'saga' , (t) => { const expect = fromGenerator(t, testSaga()) expect.next().put({ type : 'FETCHING' }) expect.next().call(loadData) expect.next(mockData).put({ type : 'FETCHED' , payload : mockData}) expect.next().returns() })

To test a watcher you can use expect.takeEvery/takeLatest .

The watcher:

function * watchEvery ( ) { yield * takeEvery( 'TEST_ACTION' , testSaga) }

The test:

test( 'takeEvery' , (t) => { const expect = fromGenerator(t, watchEvery()) expect.takeEvery( 'TEST_ACTION' , testSaga) })

For more examples look at the tests

License

MIT © Stoeffel