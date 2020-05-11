A smart action creator for Redux. Useful for any kind of async actions like fetching data. Also fully compatible with Redux Saga and Redux Form.
Reduce boilerplate from your source code when making requests to API or validating forms build on top of Redux Form.
yarn add redux-saga-routines
or
npm install --save redux-saga-routines
Routine is a smart action creator that encapsulates 5 action types and 5 action creators to make standard actions lifecycle easy-to-use:
TRIGGER ->
REQUEST ->
SUCCESS /
FAILURE ->
FULFILL
So, with
redux-saga-routines you don't need to create all these action type constants and action creators manually, just use
createRoutine:
import { createRoutine } from 'redux-saga-routines';
// creating routine
const routine = createRoutine('ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX');
'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX' passed to
createRoutine is a name of routine (and a prefix for all it's action types).
You can access all action types using
TRIGGER,
REQUEST,
SUCCESS,
FAILURE,
FULFILL attributes of
routine object:
console.log(routine.TRIGGER);
// 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX/TRIGGER';
console.log(routine.REQUEST);
// 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX/REQUEST';
console.log(routine.SUCCESS);
// 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX/SUCCESS';
console.log(routine.FAILURE);
// 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX/FAILURE';
console.log(routine.FULFILL);
// 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX/FULFILL';
You also have 5 action creators:
trigger,
request,
success,
failure,
fulfill:
console.log(routine.trigger(payload));
// { type: 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload };
console.log(routine.request(payload));
// { type: 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX/REQUEST', payload };
console.log(routine.success(payload));
// { type: 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX/SUCCESS', payload };
console.log(routine.failure(payload));
// { type: 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX/FAILURE', payload };
console.log(routine.fulfill(payload));
// { type: 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX/FULFILL', payload };
Routine by itself is a trigger action creator function:
// following calls will give you the same result
console.log(routine(payload)); // { type: 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload };
console.log(routine.trigger(payload)); // { type: 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload };
Every routine's action creator is a Flux Standard Action
redux-saga-routines based on redux-actions, so
createRoutine actually accepts 3 parameters:
(actionTypePrefix, payloadCreator, metaCreator) => function.
payloadCreator
You may pass a function as a second argument to
createRoutine and it will be used as a payload creator:
const routine = createRoutine('PREFIX', (value) => value * 2);
console.log(routine.trigger(1));
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: 2 }
console.log(routine.request(2));
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: 4 }
console.log(routine.success(3));
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: 6 }
console.log(routine.failure(4));
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: 8 }
console.log(routine.fulfill(5));
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: 10 }
You may also pass object as a second argument to define unique payload creator for each action:
const payloadCreator = {
trigger: (payload) => ({ ...payload, trigger: true }), // we may use payload creator to extend payload
request: ({ id }) => ({ id }), // or to filter its values
success: (payload) => ({ ...payload, data: parseData(payload.data) }), // or to change payload on the fly
failure: (payload) => ({ errorMessage: parseError(payload.error), error: true }), // or to do all of these at once
fulfill: () => ({}), // or to completely change/remove payload ...
};
const routine = createRoutine('PREFIX', payloadCreator); // passing object as a second parameter
console.log(routine.trigger({ id: 42 }));
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: { id: 42, trigger: true } }
console.log(routine.request({ id: 42, foo: 'bar' }));
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: { id: 42 } }
console.log(routine.success({ id: 42, data: 'something' }));
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: { id: 42, data: parseData('something') } }
console.log(routine.failure({ id: 42, error: 'oops...' }));
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: { error: true, errorMessage: parseError('oops..') } }
console.log(routine.fulfill({ id: 42, foo: 'bar', baz: 'zab' }));
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: {}} }
You may use lower or uppercase for
payloadCreator-object keys:
const payloadCreator = {
trigger: () => {}, // lowercase is okay
REQUEST: () => {}, // uppercase is okay as well
};
metaCreator
createRoutine accept third parameter and treat it as
metaCreator. It works almost the same as
payloadCreator (function or object is accepted)
the only difference is it works with
action.meta instead of
action.payload parameter:
const simpleMetaCreator = () => ({ foo: 'bar' });
const routineWithSimpleMeta = createRoutine('PREFIX', null, simpleMetaCreator);
console.log(routineWithSimpleMeta.trigger());
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: {}, meta: { foo: 'bar' } }
const complexMetaCreator = {
trigger: () => ({ trigger: true }),
request: () => ({ ignoreCache: true }),
success: () => ({ saveToCache: true }),
failure: () => ({ logSomewhere: true }),
fulfill: () => ({ yo: 'bro!' }),
};
const routineWithComplexMeta = createRoutine('PREFIX', null, complexMetaCreator);
console.log(routineWithSimpleMeta.trigger());
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: {}, meta: { trigger: true } }
console.log(routineWithSimpleMeta.request());
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: {}, meta: { ignoreCache: true } }
console.log(routineWithSimpleMeta.success());
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: {}, meta: { saveToCache: true } }
console.log(routineWithSimpleMeta.failure());
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: {}, meta: { logSomewhere: true } }
console.log(routineWithSimpleMeta.fulfill());
// { type: 'PREFIX/TRIGGER', payload: {}, meta: { yo: 'bro!' } }
Sometimes you may need custom routines, so now you are able to create your own routine creator to get them!
import { createRoutineCreator } from 'redux-saga-routines';
const createToggleRoutine = createRoutineCreator(['SHOW', 'HIDE', 'TOGGLE']);
console.log(createToggleRoutine.STAGES);
// ['SHOW', 'HIDE', 'TOGGLE']
const myToggler = createToggleRoutine('PREFIX'/*, payloadCreator, metaCreator*/);
console.log(myToggler._STAGES);
// ['SHOW', 'HIDE', 'TOGGLE']
console.log(myToggler._PREFIX);
// 'PREFIX'
console.log(myToggler.SHOW);
// 'PREFIX/SHOW'
console.log(myToggler.HIDE);
// 'PREFIX/HIDE'
console.log(myToggler.TOGGLE);
// 'PREFIX/TOGGLE'
console.log(myToggler.show(payload));
// { type: 'PREFIX/SHOW', payload }
console.log(myToggler.hide(payload));
// { type: 'PREFIX/HIDE', payload }
console.log(myToggler.toggle(payload));
// { type: 'PREFIX/TOGGLE', payload }
So, now you are able to group any actions into custom routine and use it as you want!
createRoutineCreator also accepts custom separator as a second parameter, so you are able to change slash
/ with anything you want:
import { createRoutineCreator, defaultRoutineStages } from 'redux-saga-routines';
const createUnderscoreRoutine = createRoutineCreator(defaultRoutineStages, '_');
const routine = createUnderscoreRoutine('ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX');
console.log(routine.TRIGGER);
// 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX_TRIGGER';
console.log(routine.REQUEST);
// 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX_REQUEST';
console.log(routine.SUCCESS);
// 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX_SUCCESS';
console.log(routine.FAILURE);
// 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX_FAILURE';
console.log(routine.FULFILL);
// 'ACTION_TYPE_PREFIX_FULFILL';
In example above you may notice, that default routine stages are also exported from the package, so you may use them to create your own extended routine. Now all the power is in your hands, use it as you want!
Let's start with creating routine for fetching some data from server:
// routines.js
import { createRoutine } from 'redux-saga-routines';
export const fetchData = createRoutine('FETCH_DATA');
Then, let's create some component, that triggers data fetching:
// FetchButton.js
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { fetchData } from './routines'; // import our routine
class FetchButton extends React.Component {
static mapStateToProps = (state) => {
return {...}; // map some state to component props
}
static mapDispatchToProps = {
fetchData,
};
onClick() {
this.props.fetchData(); // dispatching routine trigger action
}
render() {
return (
<button onClick={() => this.onClick()}>
Fetch data from server
</button>
);
}
}
export default connect(FetchButton.mapStateToProps, FetchButton.mapDispatchToProps)(FetchButton);
Now, let's take a look at reducer example:
// reducer.js
import { fetchData } from './routines';
const initialState = {
data: null,
loading: false,
error: null,
};
export default function exampleReducer(state = initialState, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case fetchData.TRIGGER:
return {
...state,
loading: true,
};
case fetchData.SUCCESS:
return {
...state,
data: action.payload,
};
case fetchData.FAILURE:
return {
...state,
error: action.payload,
};
case fetchData.FULFILL:
return {
...state,
loading: false,
};
default:
return state;
}
}
And, saga (but you can use any other middleware, like
redux-thunk):
// saga.js
import { fetchData } from './routines';
function* requestWatcherSaga() {
// run fetchDataFromServer on every trigger action
yield takeEvery(fetchData.TRIGGER, fetchDataFromServer)
}
function* fetchDataFromServer() {
try {
// trigger request action
yield put(fetchData.request());
// perform request to '/some_url' to fetch some data
const response = yield call(apiClient.request, '/some_url');
// if request successfully finished
yield put(fetchData.success(response.data));
} catch (error) {
// if request failed
yield put(fetchData.failure(error.message));
} finally {
// trigger fulfill action
yield put(fetchData.fulfill());
}
}
It is a common case to ignore some triggered actions and not to perform API request every time. For example, let's make a saga, that perform API request only on odd button clicks (1st, 3rd, 5th, ...):
// saga.js
import { fetchData } from './routines';
function* requestWatcherSaga() {
// run handleTriggerAction on every trigger action
yield takeEvery(fetchData.TRIGGER, handleTriggerAction)
}
let counter = 0;
function* handleTriggerAction() {
if (counter++ % 2 === 0) {
// perform API request only on odd calls
yield call(fetchDataFromServer);
}
// trigger fulfill action to finish routine lifecycle on every click
yield put(fetchData.fulfill());
}
function* fetchDataFromServer() {
try {
// trigger request action
yield put(fetchData.request());
// perform request to '/some_url' to fetch some data
const response = yield call(apiClient.request, '/some_url');
// if request successfully finished
yield put(fetchData.success(response.data));
} catch (error) {
// if request failed
yield put(fetchData.failure(error.message));
}
}
Sometimes it is useful to use promises (especially with 3rd-party components). With
redux-saga-routines you are able to wrap your routine into promise and handle it in your saga!
To achive this just add
routinePromiseWatcherSaga in your
sagaMiddleware.run(), for example like this:
import { routinePromiseWatcherSaga } from 'redux-saga-routines';
const sagas = [
yourFirstSaga,
yourOtherSaga,
// ...,
routinePromiseWatcherSaga,
];
sagas.forEach((saga) => sagaMiddleware.run(saga));
Now we are ready. There is special
promisifyRoutine helper, that wraps your routine in function with signature:
(payload, dispatch) => Promise.
See example below:
First, create routine:
// routines.js
import { createRoutine, promisifyRoutine } from 'redux-saga-routines';
export const myRoutine = createRoutine('MY_ROUTINE');
export const myRoutinePromiseCreator = promisifyRoutine(myRoutine);
Then, use it in your form component:
// MyComponent.js
import { bindPromiseCreators } from 'redux-saga-routines';
import { myRoutine, myRoutinePromiseCreator } from './routines';
// since promise creator signature is (values, dispatch) => Promise
// we have to bind it to dispatch using special helper bindPromiseCreator
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
static mapStateToProps(state) {
// return props object from selected from state
}
static mapDispatchToProps(dispatch) {
return {
...bindPromiseCreators({
myRoutinePromiseCreator,
// other promise creators can be here...
}, dispatch),
// here you can use bindActionCreators from redux
// to bind simple action creators
// ...bindActionCreators({ mySimpleAction1, mySimpleAction2 }, dispatch)
// or other helpers to bind other functions to store's dispatch
// ...
// or just pass dispatch as a prop to component
dispatch,
};
}
handleClick() {
const promise = this.props.myRoutinePromiseCreator(somePayload);
// so, call of myRoutinePromiseCreator returns promise
// you can use this promise as you want
promise.then(
(successPayload) => console.log('success :)', successPayload),
(failurePayload) => console.log('failure :(', failurePayload),
);
// internally when you call myRoutinePromiseCreator() special action with type ROUTINE_PROMISE_ACTION is dispatched
// this special action is handled by routinePromiseWatcherSaga
// to resolve promise you need to dispatch myRoutine.success(successPayload) action, successPayload will be passed to resolved promise
// if myRoutine.failure(failurePayload) is dispatched, promise will be rejected with failurePayload.
// we just want to wait 5 seconds and then resolve promise with 'voila!' message:
setTimeout(
() => this.props.dispatch(myRoutine.success('voila!')),
5000,
);
// same example, but with promise rejection:
// setTimeout(
// () => this.props.dispatch(myRoutine.failure('something went wrong...')),
// 5000,
// );
// of course you don't have to do it in your component
// you can do it in your saga
// see below
}
render() {
return (
<button onClick={() => this.handleClick()}>
{/* your form fields here... */}
</form>
);
}
}
export default connect(MyComponent.mapStateToProps, MyComponent.mapDispatchToProps)(MyComponent);
You are able to resolve/reject given promise in your saga:
// saga.js
import { myRoutine } from './routines';
function* myRoutineTriggerWatcher() {
// when you call myRoutinePromiseCreator(somePayload)
// internally myRoutine.trigger(somePayload) action is dispatched
// we take every routine trigger actions and handle them
yield takeEvery(myRoutine.TRIGGER, handleTriggerAction)
}
function* handleTriggerAction(action) {
const { payload } = action; // here payload is somePayload passed from myRoutinePromiseCreator(somePayload)
const isDataCorrect = verifyData(payload);
if (isDataCorrect) {
// send data to server
yield call(sendFormDataToServer, payload);
} else {
// reject given promise
yield put(myRoutine.failure('something went wrong'));
}
// trigger fulfill action to end routine lifecycle
yield put(myRoutine.fulfill());
}
function* sendFormDataToServer(data) {
try {
// trigger request action
yield put(myRoutine.request());
// perform request to '/endpoint'
const response = yield call(apiClient.request, '/endpoint', data);
// if request successfully finished we resolve promise with response data
yield put(myRoutine.success(response.data));
} catch (error) {
// if request failed we reject promise with error message
yield put(myRoutine.failure(error.message);
}
}
redux-saga,
redux-form,
redux-saga-routines combo
You are also allowed to use combo of
redux-saga,
redux-form and
redux-saga-routines!
Since
redux-form validation based on promises, you are able to handle
redux-form validation in your saga.
To achive this just add
routinePromiseWatcherSaga in your
sagaMiddleware.run(), like in example above.
There is a special
bindRoutineToReduxForm helper, that wraps your routine in function with
redux-form compatible signature:
(values, dispatch, props) => Promise (it works just like
promisifyRoutine but more specific to be compatible with full
redux-form functionality)
First, create routine and it's wrapper for
redux-form:
// routines.js
import { createRoutine, bindRoutineToReduxForm } from 'redux-saga-routines';
export const submitFormRoutine = createRoutine('SUBMIT_MY_FORM');
export const submitFormHandler = bindRoutineToReduxForm(submitFormRoutine);
Then, use it in your form component:
// MyForm.js
import { reduxForm } from 'redux-form';
import { submitFormHandler } from './routines';
// you do not need to bind your handler to store, since `redux-form` pass `dispatch` to handler.
class MyForm extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<form onSubmit={this.props.handleSubmit(submitFormHandler)}>
{/* your form fields here... */}
</form>
);
}
}
export default reduxForm()(MyForm);
Now you are able to handle form submission in your saga:
// saga.js
import { SubmissionError } from 'redux-form';
import { submitFormRoutine } from './routines';
function* validateFormWatcherSaga() {
// run validation on every trigger action
yield takeEvery(submitFormRoutine.TRIGGER, validate)
}
function* validate(action) {
// redux-form pass form values and component props to submit handler
// so they passed to trigger action as an action payload
const { values, props } = action.payload;
if (!isValid(values, props)) {
// client-side validation failed
const errors = getFormErrors(values, props);
// reject promise given to redux-form, pass errors as SubmissionError object according to redux-form docs
yield put(submitFormRoutine.failure(new SubmissionError(errors)));
} else {
// send form data to server
yield call(sendFormDataToServer, values);
}
// trigger fulfill action to end routine lifecycle
yield put(submitFormRoutine.fulfill());
}
function* sendFormDataToServer(formData) {
try {
// trigger request action
yield put(submitFormRoutine.request());
// perform request to '/submit' to send form data
const response = yield call(apiClient.request, '/submit', formData);
// if request successfully finished
yield put(submitFormRoutine.success(response.data));
} catch (error) {
// if request failed
yield put(submitFormRoutine.failure(new SubmissionError({ _error: error.message })));
}
}
Module was totally reworked since version 2.0.0. If you still using version 1.* see version 1 docs
MIT