Retry failed async sagas automatically!
// before
takeLatest('GET_COFFEE', getCoffee)
// after
takeLatest('GET_COFFEE', retry(getCoffee))
Just wrap your saga with the retry machine and It will run it again when a failure action happens.
Demo: https://utd8b.csb.app/
$ npm install redux-saga-retry
Import the module and wrap your saga:
import { retry } from 'redux-saga-retry';
function* getCoffee(action) { ... }
export default function* root() {
yield all([
takeLatest('GET_COFFEE', retry(getCoffee)),
]);
}
If your saga yields an action with the type ending with
_FAILURE the machine will hold it and run the saga again.
function* getCoffee(action) {
try {
yield call(...);
yield put({ type: 'GET_COFFEE_SUCCESS' });
} catch (error) {
// This will trigger the retry machine
yield put({ type: 'GET_COFFEE_FAILURE' });
}
}
After the request resolves successfully or the retries are exhausted your saga will run through the end.
retry(saga, [options])
Wraps a saga function and returns a retryable version of it.
The
options argument is an object that you can tune how the retry works.
backoff
(attempt: number) => number ▶
exponentialGrowth
A function to sparse the retries, where
attempt is the number of the current attempt (starting on
0) and returns how long to wait before trying again, in milliseconds.
We provide some basic functions (
linearGrowth and
exponentialGrowth) but you are free to implement your own.
condition:
RegExp | (v: any) => boolean ▶
/_FAILURE$/
The condition to tell if the retry should happen.
As a
RegExp, it will listen for redux-saga's action that matches the regex.
As a
function, you are responsible to decide if it should retry the execution.
debug:
boolean ▶
false
Dispatch an action when the retry happens.
{
type: '@@REDUX-SAGA-RETRY',
payload: {
action: 'NOTES_REQUEST',
attempt: 1,
},
}
retries:
number ▶
3
The maximum number of retries the saga will run. Doesn't include the original run.
You can override this value for each run by setting a
meta.retries on the action that you dispatch to the store:
dispatch({
type: 'GET_COFFEE',
meta: { retries: 42 }, // that's a lot of retries
});
Custom options
_FAIL,
_FAILED or
_FAILURE
import { retry, linearGrowth } from 'redux-saga-retry';
...
retry(getCoffee, {
condition: /_FAIL(ED|URE)?$/,
backoff: linearGrowth,
retries: 4,
})
Advanced condition and backoff options
PUT effects in which the action type ends on
_FAILURE but not if the
payload.status is
401 (maybe you want to handle the authorization before try again).
import { retry } from 'redux-saga-retry';
function conditionFn(value) {
if (value?.type !== 'PUT') {
return false; // not interested in other effects
}
const { type, payload } = value.payload.action;
return type.endsWith('_FAILURE') && payload.status !== 401;
}
const backoffFn = i => i === 0 ? 1400 : 400 * i;
...
retry(getCoffee, {
condition: conditionFn,
backoff: backoffFn,
})
MIT