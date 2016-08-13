Network status detection with server ping and backoff for redux-saga.
Monitors network status using a combination of NavigatorOnLine.onLine, Online and offline events, and pinging a server (with an HTTP GET request). Server pings are retried using a fibonacci backoff interval with a randomization factor to prevent network congestion.
npm install redux-saga-network-status
redux-saga-network-status exports its saga by default. Start it as part of your root saga, e.g.
// sagas.js
import watchNetworkStatus from 'redux-saga-network-status';
export default function* rootSaga() {
yield fork(watchNetworkStatus);
// ... more sagas
}
And connect the reducer to your root reducer:
// reducers.js
import { combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { reducer as network } from 'redux-saga-network-status';
export default combineReducers({
network,
// ... more reducers
});
// main.js
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import createSagaMiddleware from 'redux-saga';
import reducer from './reducers';
import rootSaga from './sagas';
const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware();
const store = createStore(
reducer,
applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware),
);
sagaMiddleware.run(rootSaga);
Then dispatch the
startWatchNetworkStatus action to begin monitoring network status using the provided ping URL:
import { actions as networkActions } from 'redux-saga-network-status';
class AppContainer extends Component {
componentWillMount() {
const { startWatchNetworkStatus } = this.props;
startWatchNetworkStatus('/api/ping');
}
render() { /* ... */ }
}
export default connect(null, {
startWatchNetworkStatus: networkActions.startWatchNetworkStatus,
})(AppContainer);
The
network reducer we connected above will provide the following state in your store:
// True when we have been online at least once
state.network.hasBeenOnline;
// Whether we have pinged the server at least once
state.network.hasDetectedNetworkStatus;
// Whether the browser is connected to a network
state.network.isNavigatorOnline;
// Whether the server is reachable over the network
state.network.isOnline;
// Whether we are currently pinging the server
state.network.isPinging;
// Number of milliseconds until the next ping attempt
state.network.msUntilNextPing;
// The most recent ping error
state.network.pingError;