Network status detection with server ping and backoff for redux-saga.

Monitors network status using a combination of NavigatorOnLine.onLine, Online and offline events, and pinging a server (with an HTTP GET request). Server pings are retried using a fibonacci backoff interval with a randomization factor to prevent network congestion.

Installation

npm install redux-saga-network-status

Usage

redux-saga-network-status exports its saga by default. Start it as part of your root saga, e.g.

import watchNetworkStatus from 'redux-saga-network-status' ; export default function * rootSaga ( ) { yield fork(watchNetworkStatus); }

And connect the reducer to your root reducer:

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { reducer as network } from 'redux-saga-network-status' ; export default combineReducers({ network, });

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import createSagaMiddleware from 'redux-saga' ; import reducer from './reducers' ; import rootSaga from './sagas' ; const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware(); const store = createStore( reducer, applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware), ); sagaMiddleware.run(rootSaga);

Then dispatch the startWatchNetworkStatus action to begin monitoring network status using the provided ping URL:

import { actions as networkActions } from 'redux-saga-network-status' ; class AppContainer extends Component { componentWillMount() { const { startWatchNetworkStatus } = this .props; startWatchNetworkStatus( '/api/ping' ); } render() { } } export default connect( null , { startWatchNetworkStatus : networkActions.startWatchNetworkStatus, })(AppContainer);

Reducer state

The network reducer we connected above will provide the following state in your store: