A Visual redux-saga monitor
this is still a WIP
This would of course endup as a browser extension (chrome, firefox). But also intended to release as a themable React Component (or many React Components, one per view) so it can be embedded in other Redux devtools (redux-devtools-extension, reactotron or directly inside a React application)
npm i --save-dev redux-saga-devtools
You can see how it's used by consulting the examples. To play with you can start the
2 included demos. The
F9 key toggles the dock open and closed.
npm run counter : cancellable counter counter example
npm run shopping-cart : Shopping cart example.
Note that the monitor uses the v0.13.0 of redux-saga which includes an improved monitor api.
Following Todos that I can think of. Ordering doesn't reflect priority.