redux-saga-devtools

by redux-saga
0.3.0 (see all)

Saga monitor and UI devtool for redux-saga

Popularity

Downloads/wk

403

GitHub Stars

267

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A Visual redux-saga monitor

this is still a WIP

How does it relate to other Redux devtools?

This would of course endup as a browser extension (chrome, firefox). But also intended to release as a themable React Component (or many React Components, one per view) so it can be embedded in other Redux devtools (redux-devtools-extension, reactotron or directly inside a React application)

Usage

  • npm i --save-dev redux-saga-devtools

You can see how it's used by consulting the examples. To play with you can start the 2 included demos. The F9 key toggles the dock open and closed.

  • npm run counter : cancellable counter counter example
  • npm run shopping-cart : Shopping cart example.

Note that the monitor uses the v0.13.0 of redux-saga which includes an improved monitor api.

Done so far

  • Structured Effect view
  • Actions/Reactions view (should redirect to Effect view instead (?))
  • JS object inspector
  • Highlight shared refs in the effect view (right now: Channels)
  • Selection management/keyboard navigation
  • Pin/Unpin Effect
  • Dockable view with resize/toggle visibility

Todos

Following Todos that I can think of. Ordering doesn't reflect priority.

  • Hide irrelevant path in the Reactions view
  • Search/filter command
  • Clear effect log (removes all previous Effects)
  • Auto folding/Framing for long running Sagas (with a long effect list)
  • Highlight shared refs for other objects (Tasks, Actions)
  • top/bottom/left/right docking to the Dock view
  • Add raw Effect view
  • Add 'time-lined' Effect view (effects on Row, Sagas on columns, useful to debug race conditions)
  • Show origin of dispatched Actions in the Reactions view (Saga, UI Component (possible?))

