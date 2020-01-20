A Visual redux-saga monitor

this is still a WIP

This would of course endup as a browser extension (chrome, firefox). But also intended to release as a themable React Component (or many React Components, one per view) so it can be embedded in other Redux devtools (redux-devtools-extension, reactotron or directly inside a React application)

Usage

npm i --save-dev redux-saga-devtools

You can see how it's used by consulting the examples. To play with you can start the 2 included demos. The F9 key toggles the dock open and closed.

npm run counter : cancellable counter counter example

: cancellable counter counter example npm run shopping-cart : Shopping cart example.

Note that the monitor uses the v0.13.0 of redux-saga which includes an improved monitor api.

Done so far

Structured Effect view

Structured Effect view Actions/Reactions view (should redirect to Effect view instead (?))

Actions/Reactions view (should redirect to Effect view instead (?)) JS object inspector

JS object inspector Highlight shared refs in the effect view (right now: Channels)

Highlight shared refs in the effect view (right now: Channels) Selection management/keyboard navigation

Selection management/keyboard navigation Pin/Unpin Effect

Pin/Unpin Effect Dockable view with resize/toggle visibility

Todos

Following Todos that I can think of. Ordering doesn't reflect priority.