Redux middleware that integrates Rollbar. If exception happens during the action, it will send information to Rollbar:
It allows to easily override sent state for sanitization (e.g. if you store password or credit card number in your applicationt state).
It demands basically no additional configuration except default Rollbar configuration options.
Run
npm install --save redux-rollbar-middleware.
Add Rollbar.js initial configuration according to docs.
As an exmaple, you can copy following into your section and include Rollbar snippet (not included below):
<script>
var _rollbarConfig = {
accessToken: __YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN__,
captureUncaught: false,
captureUnhandledRejections: false,
payload: {
environment: "production"
}
};
// <!-- HERE SHOULD BE ROLLBAR SNIPPET, YOU WILL FIND IT ON ROLLBAR JS WEBSITE -->
</script>
Remember that this is only an example configuration, you can easily change everything in your Rollbar config.
Import
rollbarMiddleware function from package:
import rollbarMiddleware from 'redux-rollbar-middleware';
Create middleware in your store creator:
export default function configureStore(initialState) {
const rollbar = rollbarMiddleware();
return createStore(
rootReducer,
initialState,
applyMiddleware(rollbar)
);
}
If you want to sanitize state before sending to Rollbar, pass the sanitization function to
rollbarMiddleware function. It accepts current application state and should return a state that will be send to Rollbar.
For example, assume that you store credit card number in your
billing object inside your application state:
{
billing: {
number: '1234 1234 1234 1234',
(...)
},
(...)
}
To sanitize it, you should provide following function:
const stateSanitizer = function(state) {
// make sure you don't change state tree
const stateCopy = Object.assign({}, state);
// make sure you don't change billing object (by reference)
const billingCopy = Object.assign({}, stateCopy.billing);
// override number in billing copy
billingCopy.number = '######';
// pass billing copy to state copy
stateCopy.billing = billingCopy;
// return sanitized state
return stateCopy;
}
export default function configureStore(initialState) {
const rollbar = rollbarMiddleware(stateSanitizer);
return createStore(
rootReducer,
initialState,
applyMiddleware(rollbar)
);
}
The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.