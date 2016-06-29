openbase logo
redux-rollbar-middleware

by netguru
0.1.0 (see all)

Redux middleware that wraps exceptions in actions and sends them to Rollbar with current state

Readme

redux-rollbar-middleware

Redux middleware that integrates Rollbar. If exception happens during the action, it will send information to Rollbar:

  • about the error,
  • about the action that caused it
  • the whole redux store state

It allows to easily override sent state for sanitization (e.g. if you store password or credit card number in your applicationt state).

It demands basically no additional configuration except default Rollbar configuration options.

Installation

Run npm install --save redux-rollbar-middleware.

Add Rollbar.js initial configuration according to docs.

As an exmaple, you can copy following into your section and include Rollbar snippet (not included below):

<script>
  var _rollbarConfig = {
      accessToken: __YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN__,
      captureUncaught: false,
      captureUnhandledRejections: false,
      payload: {
          environment: "production"
      }
  };
  // <!-- HERE SHOULD BE ROLLBAR SNIPPET, YOU WILL FIND IT ON ROLLBAR JS WEBSITE -->
</script>

Remember that this is only an example configuration, you can easily change everything in your Rollbar config.

Usage

Import rollbarMiddleware function from package:

import rollbarMiddleware from 'redux-rollbar-middleware';

Create middleware in your store creator:

export default function configureStore(initialState) {
  const rollbar = rollbarMiddleware();

  return createStore(
    rootReducer,
    initialState,
    applyMiddleware(rollbar)
  );
}

State sanitization

If you want to sanitize state before sending to Rollbar, pass the sanitization function to rollbarMiddleware function. It accepts current application state and should return a state that will be send to Rollbar.

For example, assume that you store credit card number in your billing object inside your application state:

{
  billing: {
    number: '1234 1234 1234 1234',
    (...)
  },
  (...)
}

To sanitize it, you should provide following function:

const stateSanitizer = function(state) {
  // make sure you don't change state tree
  const stateCopy = Object.assign({}, state);
  // make sure you don't change billing object (by reference)
  const billingCopy = Object.assign({}, stateCopy.billing);
  // override number in billing copy
  billingCopy.number = '######';
  // pass billing copy to state copy
  stateCopy.billing = billingCopy;
  // return sanitized state
  return stateCopy;
}

export default function configureStore(initialState) {
  const rollbar = rollbarMiddleware(stateSanitizer);

  return createStore(
    rootReducer,
    initialState,
    applyMiddleware(rollbar)
  );
}

Maintainers

License

The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

